Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) is one of the nation's oldest closed-end funds ("CEFs"), incepted in 1927. For over 95 years, the fund has managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting principally of common stocks of U. S. companies but also includes some international and private securities. The fund is internally managed by General American Investors Company, Inc. The management focuses on the long-term appreciation of the NAV (net asset value) of the fund, and income is only a second consideration. In that sense, income from this fund is not very consistent. Even then, if you look at the past several years, income from the fund has been significant, even if it was irregular. The average yield over 10 years has been in the range of 7.5%.

The only other fund that is very similar and also as old as GAM is Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), which was founded in 1929. We reviewed that fund last week, and you can read that report here.

The long-term performance of GAM has been excellent. Over the last 50 years that ended Dec. 31, 2023, the fund has returned 12.7% per year (annualized) on the NAV basis (assuming reinvestment of all dividends and distributions). During the same period, the S&P 500 (SP500) has returned 11.2% (annualized, including reinvested dividends).

The fund is internally managed and uses roughly 12% leverage in the form of preferred shares assets.

As per the fund's literature,

"The primary investment objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation with lesser emphasis on current income. We focus on equity securities with growth potential at reasonable valuations. More specifically, we seek investments worldwide in leading public and private companies with significant long-term opportunities, defensible competitive advantages, prudent and profitable business models, and committed first-class management teams with the vision and energy to succeed. Our research effort is grounded in a rigorous due diligence process, which has been in place since the inception of the Company."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is internally managed by General American Investors Company, Inc. Its common and preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The fund GAM uses roughly 12% leverage in the form of preferred shares assets. The preferred shares are issued as a 5.95% cumulative preferred stock with a face value of $25 a share. The aggregate liquidation value of the Company's preferred stock is about $190 million. Its preferred shares (symbol GAM Pr B) are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The fund is invested over 83% in the U.S. equity market, with another 5% in Canada. The rest is invested in countries like the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, Germany, France, and Israel.

As of Mar. 31, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $1.54 billion in total assets, including $190 million of preferred stock.

The fund is an actively managed fund, and as of Dec. 31, 2023, it had an expense ratio of 1.35%, including the management fee and the operating expenses. After including the distribution amount/expenses of preferred stock, the expense ratio comes to roughly 2.17% (on net assets).

Distribution yield: It is difficult to state the distribution yield of this fund accurately on a specific date. It pays only once a year in the month of December. We will be providing some rough calculations for the yield in a later section (Table-2). There is no minimum distribution guarantee that the fund is committed to. In the last ten years, the yield (as per our rough calculations) has varied from 2.5% to almost 11%. So, when the market is doing good, the fund is likely to provide a higher yield, and if the market has done poorly, the distributions will be low as well.

As of May 28, 2024, GAM's market price offered a discount of -18.40% to its NAV. The 3-year average discount is -16.8%, while the 12-month average is -17.9%.

The fund's NAV, as of May 28, 2024, stood at $58.81, which is an improvement of 13.2% from its NAV (of $51.96) as of the last annual report (Dec. 31, 2023).

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the fund's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Jan. 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023. However, we also have a brief quarterly report (first quarter 2024) to look at.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding)); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Dec.31, 2023. Also, we will provide the per-share data and comparison with the year 2022.

Table-1:

Author (Data source: GAMs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Table-1B:

Author (Data source: GAMs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.)

Net Investment Income:

First, some terminology and definitions. The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage (if used), etc. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is "not" very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is very relevant. For some other hybrid or sector funds, the importance of NII lies somewhere in the middle, as the distributions are met by a combination of NII and capital gains.

GAM primarily invests in equities of large-cap stocks, many of which do not even pay any dividends, though many do. As we can see in the above table, in 2023, it generated $26 million of investment income, but after accounting for expenses, it was reduced to just $10.5 million or $0.44 per common share. However, the fund still has to pay a fixed amount of distributions to the preferred stockholders. That amounted to an expense of $0.48 per common share, so we can see that, as such, there is nothing left from the NII for the common share.

So, for the most part, the fund must generate enough capital gains to pay for the distributions to the common stockholders. In good market years, it is not a problem at all, but it can be a problem somewhat in outright down years. As we can see below in the table-2, in 2015 and 2022, the distributions were very low. However, some other years (like 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021) more than compensated for them.

From the past 10-year record, we can see that the fund has provided an average of roughly 7% yield. Also, we think that when the fund pays less during the down years, it definitely helps its financial performance over the long run. However, for anyone who depends on a fixed income, it may not be a good thing.

Distributions:

The fund follows a "managed" distribution policy and provides only an annual distribution of variable nature. The Company's distribution policy is

"to distribute to stockholders before year-end substantially all ordinary income estimated for the full year and capital gains realized during the ten-month period ended October 31 of that year. If any additional capital gains are realized and available or ordinary income is earned during the last two months of the year, a "spill-over" distribution of these amounts may be paid. Dividends and distributions on shares of Preferred Stock are paid quarterly."

The table below shows the 10-year history and the breakup of types of distributions. Obviously, this fund does not pay any amounts as ROC (return of capital). According to our calculations, the average distribution yield during the last ten years has been roughly 7.5%.

Table-2:

Data source: GAMs website, some calculations by Author.

Note: The first four columns are taken from GAM's website, while the last three columns are calculated by the Author.

So, is the distribution covered?

For this fund and for the types of underlying investments it makes, the coverage of distribution by NII is not relevant at all. What we can say is that the fund is NOT overpaying the distributions, as the management is focused on growing the NAV. Also, we can make a reasonable assumption that investors should get an average of 6% to 7% income, but it can vary to a great extent.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a decent discount of -18.40% (to its NAV, as of May 28, 2024), which is about the same or slightly better than its 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year averages. This is also reflected in the Z-scores for various time periods, as they are all positive numbers.

Below is the five-year history of premium/discount. More recently, the discount has widened slightly, which makes the fund slightly cheaper to buy. However, in addition to the discount, one has to keep in mind the overall market valuation.

Even though the fund's NAV has been appreciating in 2024 along with the broader market, we still get to buy the shares at an 18% discount, while the fund has mostly large blue-chip holdings. The discount adds to the margin of safety. Sure, the best time to buy was in 2022, as it was true with the rest of the market. However, we can rarely catch the bottom or the top, and investing is about the future and not the past.

Chart-1: GAM – Premium/Discount Chart (over five years)

Courtesy: CEFConnect.com

Fund's Holdings:

The fund is mostly invested in the equities of large-cap stocks, with a reasonably high concentration in the technology sector, however, slightly less than the S&P500. The Morningstar category for the fund is "Large-Blend." The fund had 66 positions as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Table-3: (Data as of 03/31/2024)

Source: GAM's Fact Sheet

Table-3B:

Source: GAM's Fact Sheet

Performance and Valuation:

Below is the performance comparison as presented by the fund in its fact sheet as of 03/31/2024.

Table-4:

Source: GAM's Fact Sheet

In the table below, we will compare performance-related metrics with several other similar funds, though each fund has its own unique attributes. We will also include the S&P 500 for the sake of comparison. The following funds are included:

(GAM) General American Investors

(ADX) Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(USA) Liberty All-Star Equity

(FUND) Sprott Focus Trust

(SPY) S&P 500 Trust

Table 5: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Item Desc. (GAM) (ADX) (USA) (FUND) S&P 500 Fund Style Large-cap Blend Large-cap Blend Large-Cap Core (growth and value) Mid to Small Cap. (growth, value, concentrated) Largest 500 companies Dividend Yield% (as of 05/28/2024) 5.52% (Annual) (Based on 2023 payout) 1% regular, year-end special (~6%). Last year 8.1% 10.68% 6.56% 1.30% Dividend Policy Variable, no minimum. Min. 6% of NAV, 90% at year-end ***New Policy 8% Announced 10% of NAV 6% of NAV N/A Discount/Premium (as of 05/28/2024) -18.40% -10.72% -2.60% -12.99% n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 (mkt-prc) 7.48% 9.78% 7.38% 5.65% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -59.1% -48.4% -52.2% -53.2% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 20.12% 17.1% 18.4% 21.4% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR (NAV, 2014-2023) 8.77% 11.50% 9.49% 6.76% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR (NAV, 2019-2023) 14.28% 15.16% 13.56% 13.38% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR (NAV, 2021-2023) 11.00% 9.57% 7.36% 10.52% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR (NAV, 2023-2023) 25.94% 26.30% 26.13% 11.21% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 1.35% 0.66% 0.93% 1.15% 0.09% Leverage 12% (in the form of Pref. shares) 0% 0% 0% 0% No. of holdings 66 91 146 36 504 Assets (total) $1.58 Billion $2.8 Billion $1.92 Billion $269 Million $508 Billion Allocation Large-cap blend common stocks, 83% domestic Large-cap common stocks (median mkt-cap of 290 Billion), 96% domestic Large-Cap Core, 60% Growth, 40% Value, 87% Domestic Small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, (Russell-3000), 73% Domestic, 27% International Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

*** For ADX, the co has announced a new distribution policy effective from the 3rd quarter. Under the new policy, it will pay approx. 2% of NAV every quarter.

We can see that the GAM (as well as ADX) has nearly matched the performance of the S&P 500 in almost all timeframes. Please note the fact that the investor is paying a fee of 1.35% for active management, which, in our opinion, is a bit on the high side, especially compared to ADX. However, the high fee has not hurt the overall performance during the last 10 years, but it does show up in the 20-year timeframe.

However, it is also very interesting to notice the strong performance of GAM between 2000 and 2007, compared to ADX or the S&P 500. That's the reason it outshines other funds when compared for a 30, 40, or 50-year period. So, that's probably the argument to diversify even among funds.

Table-5B:

Item Desc. GAM ADX S&P500 Annualized Return [CAGR] on NAV From Jan. 1985 – Apr. 2024 12.41% 9.62% 11.35% From Jan. 1990 – Apr. 2024 10.56% 9.06% 10.16% From Jan. 2000 – Apr. 2024 7.33% 5.94% 7.07% From Jan. 2000 – Dec. 2007 7.10% -0.20% 1.56% Click to enlarge

To some extent, both GAM and ADX are proxies for the S&P 500 with 6% to 8% income. Now, ADX has already announced the distribution raise, which will be payable quarterly (in a more predictable fashion); there will be some pressure on GAM (from activist shareholders) to follow suit. If they decide to do so, the discount will narrow down.

So, in that sense, it may be a good opportunity to buy GAM now. If they don't change the distribution policy, it is really not such a bad thing, as it will help the NAV. However, for folks who need income on a monthly or quarterly basis on a predictable basis, this fund will not appeal.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

GAM fund carries roughly 12% leverage; however, it is in the form of preferred stocks. As such, the fund should not have any adverse impact from the current high interest rates environment. That said, many of its underlying holdings are sensitive to the direction of interest rates. But, this is not unique to GAM. As of now, the Fed has been indicating higher rates for a longer time.

The fund has less than 12% exposure to international equities (outside the U.S. and Canada). This has been a plus in the last decade, but international equities may outperform the US markets in the next decade as they catch up. That said, the vast majority of its underlying holdings are multinational companies, and they have substantial exposure to world markets, so, on balance, it may not matter that much.

The general risks due to the worsening geopolitical situation.

Market risks: There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a soft landing or no landing at all, but the risk cannot be ruled out. If a recession does happen, it will impact the underlying securities of this fund as well.

Concluding Thoughts:

As stated earlier, GAM's past performance has been excellent and has outpaced its peers (in its category) for the most part. To some extent, this may be a function of the fact that S&P500's large and dominating stocks (especially the technology stocks) have done so well in the last decade. However, as such, GAM has less allocation to the technology sector, compared to the S&P500. Besides, GAM had a strong performance during the last decade of 2000-2009. The distributions are paid on an annual basis, which is a big disadvantage for income investors.

If history is any guide, the fund's distributions, on average, exceed 6%, and anything above 6% should be treated as a bonus. We have compared GAM with many other equity funds; however, the closest fund in terms of type of investment is ADX. That said, they differ in terms of leverage, as GAM uses 12% leverage in the form of preferred shares, while ADX uses none. Overall, General American Investors Co. Inc. is a great fund for buy-and-hold income investors who do not need very high income and would rather invest for long-term capital appreciation.