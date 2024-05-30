Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

In March, I believed that a valuation re-rating post the separation was warranted in the case of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Shares have risen some 30% since the business was separated from Worthington Steel (WS) late in 2023, creating real value for investors.

After a re-rating in a tougher year, I was happy to take profits on part of my position then. Forwarding a couple of months in time, shares of Worthington have gradually come down from levels in the mid-sixties to the mid-fifties, reducing valuation multiples quite a bit.

This means that I am happy to hold only a modest long position, as I require a slightly larger pullback before initiating a full position again.

An Interesting Business

Worthington is a diversified industrial manufacturer and steel processor which has quite a unique business model. Pre-pandemic, this was a $3.8 billion business, which was comprised out of a $2.4 billion steel processing business, a $1.2 billion pressure cylinder business and at the time a loss making and smaller engineered cabs business.

The fourth segment might have been the biggest one, being a collection of very profitable joint ventures, whose results did not show up in the sales numbers of Worthington. However, equity earnings were really contributing, in fact, some $100 million that year. The company even temporarily had a fifth business line, as it held an equity stake in Nikola (NKLA), which it generally has sold at quite favorable prices.

The business was impacted by the pandemic but recovered subsequently. In fact, revenues bounced back to $5.2 billion in 2022, with operating profits reported at $329 million, and equity earnings from joint ventures surpassing the $200 million mark. This resulted in strong earnings power around $7 per share. Fiscal 2023 results (ending in the summer of that year) showed that revenues consolidated, or in fact fell slightly to $4.9 billion, with earnings trending closer to $6 per share.

Given this backdrop, a $60 stock in September looked quite reasonably priced, although the company saw first quarter sales down 15% to $1.19 billion, driven by headwinds in the automotive sector among others.

A Value Creating Separation

The real value was created as the company decided to split itself up (although the decision was made before already). In December of last year, the company split up the business into Worthington Enterprises, comprised out of the pressure cylinder business and joint venture business, and Worthington Steel on the other hand.

Upon the separation, it was Worthington Enterprises, which traded at $50 per share. This was essentially a consumer product, building products and sustainable energy solutions business, which generated $1.35 billion in sales and posted $285 million in adjusted EBITDA. With 50 million shares trading at $50, the $2.5 billion equity valuation excluded a hundred million dollar net debt load. Pegging earnings power at $3.50 per share, I saw real appeal at 15 times earnings, for what was an under leveraged, stable and profitable business.

Worthington Steel traded at $25 per share, as the $3.4 billion business carried lower and more cyclical margins, being reliant on the automotive industry. This business too was very modestly leveraged, as I believed that earnings power might come in around $2.00-$2.50 per share, as a $25 stock looked to trade at quite a compelling valuation.

Note that the combined value of $75 for both these shares has already seen quite an uplift in the months leading up to the actual separation of both businesses.

Becoming Fully Valued

Through the spring, shares of Worthington Enterprises rose to the mid-sixties, while shares of Worthington Steel rose to the mid-thirties, as a combined $100 valuation made that quite some good news has been prized in.

In March, Worthington Enterprises posted an 8% fall in third quarter sales to $316 million, after revenues were down double digits in the first half of the year, with weakness driven by the building materials business for obvious reasons. Quarterly adjusted earnings were posted at $0.80 per share, with net debt down to $70 million, as debt was far from an issue.

With annualized earnings power of $3 and change per share, a 20 times earnings multiple felt fully valued, certainly after shares have come a long way, making me inclined to take some profits. After all, the solid business has been awarded higher valuations amidst a lackluster operating performance.

Valuations Become Reasonable

Since March, shares of Worthington have gradually come down from levels in the mid-sixties to levels in the mid-fifties here.

Since March, it has been rather quiet on the corporate front, as the company still has to report the fourth quarter results for its fiscal year. Late in May, the company announced a bolt-on deal, perhaps slightly above that, as in fact it entered into two deals with one counterparty.

The company has reached a deal with Hexagon Composites to acquire 100% of Hexagon Ragasco in a $98 million deal, while simultaneously selling 49% of its Worthington's Sustainability Energy Solutions business segment, creating a joint venture with Hexagon for this business.

Hexagon Ragasco produces lightweight and customizable LPG composite cylinders. The Norwegian-business employs some 130 workers, which generates $64 million in sales while posting EBITDA of $12.7 million. The pro forma sales impact is about 5% here, as a 1.5 times sales multiple looks quite reasonable, with the own business trading around 2 times sales here.

The sale of the 49% stake in the Sustainable Energy Solutions segment is really the start of a joint venture between both firms. Worthington will obtain just $10 million in proceeds for the business, which employs some 500 workers (mostly) in Europe, as the deal is really an admittance that ambitions for this segment have not planned out.

And Now?

The truth is that there are some moving parts. While the purchase of the Ragasco business looks decent, and will add nicely to the business, Worthington at the same time is admitting the failure of the Sustainable Energy Solutions segment, although that will boost near terms of profitability as well given the losses reported by the business unit.

Given all this, I am happy to work with a $3 earnings per share number for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. here, after many industrial names have seen tougher times recently. Following the pullback in the share price, multiples have fallen a bit, by about a 3 times earnings multiple.

This looks quite compelling again, and while I stick to a core long position, I am hoping for a better entry point at a slightly lower point to once again initiate a full position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. stock.