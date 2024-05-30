Oleh_Slobodeniuk

When Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) went public in May, I concluded that smooth sailing was seen for the luxury (river) cruise operator, which had carved out a lucrative and interesting niche positioning for itself.

That being said, much of these qualities were priced in on the opening day of trading, making me cautious to get involved with the shares. Nearly a month after the public offering, Viking posted relatively strong first quarter results in what seasonally is a softer quarter, and while the company sounds upbeat on the remainder of the year, it failed to quantify this, leaving investors somewhat in the dark here.

The Cruise Liner - One Brand

Viking Holdings focuses strongly on providing uniform and quality experiences, and unlike its major peers which focus almost exclusively on sea and ocean cruisers, it focuses heavily on river cruises as well.

Founded in 1997, the company operates a fleet of nearly 100 vessels, welcoming some 650,000 guests in 2023. Besides the positioning towards high-end travel (and kids-free travel), much of the focus is on uniform experiences, no gambling, river cruises, as well as focus on history, art, and history in terms of the trips and destinations.

In terms of the numbers, by far most vessels focus on river cruises, but these often carry less than 200 passengers (to be able to dock in city centers). The company has relatively few ocean cruises, but given the size of these vessels, the revenue contribution is outsized compared to the number of vessels in operations.

Overall, the company is mostly focused on Europe where it derives some 60% of sales, with the remainder split pretty evenly across the globe.

The IPO

Viking went public at $24 per share, with pricing taking place above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range, as I pegged the share count post the offering at 431 million shares. Trading at $29, the equity valuation of the firm stood at $12.5 billion, as this valuation even excluded a $3.7 billion net debt load, for a combined $16 billion enterprise valuation.

Such a valuation was applied to a business which generated $4.7 billion in sales in 2023 on the back of occupancy rates of 94%. The business was solidly profitable, posting operating earnings of $818 million, although that expensive debt yielded a much lower net income number. Assuming that net debt could be refinanced at rates of 5%, I pegged earnings power at around $1.15 per share.

With the shares trading at the $29 mark soon after the offering, the valuation multiple was a bit high for my taste, with equity trading around 25 times earnings.

On The Guidance

Viking guided for first quarter sales to come in around $715 million, as this seasonally is a very soft quarter. Despite this observation, that would mark a huge improvement from a $629 million revenue number posted in the first quarter of 2023. The same applies to the $80 million operating loss guidance, marking huge progress as well from the comparable period in 2023.

While I was greatly appreciative of the business, and the niche which the business carved out for itself, I found the risk-reward proposition not too compelling. Moreover, the company and industry have seen real risks, of course relating to the pandemic, but also weather events, economic conditions, fuel prices, and seasonality, to name a few.

Late in May, Viking posted its first quarter results for the quarter ending late in March. First quarter sales came in at $718 million as no major deviations were to be expected with the quarter having ended over a month before the IPO. The company reported a first quarter operating loss of $70 million, slightly better than guided for as well.

The company came with a lot more upbeat comments about the business, announcing that it sold 91% of available tickets for 2024, and already 39% for the 2025 season. Moreover, net debt was reported at $3.9 billion, but that was ahead of the IPO with net debt now seen just below $3.7 billion. Zooming into the numbers, it shows that much of the growth really has come from capacity expansion, with average net yields up less than 3%, as growth is driven by volumes more so than pricing.

A Final Word

With the first quarter results being slightly stronger than guided at the time of the offering, and the commentary about the remainder of 2024 looking good, management unfortunately failed to provide full-year guidance here. Moreover, no conference call was held, as it is hard to get a good glimpse of the earnings power this year, leaving investors sailing somewhat in the dark here.

Given all this, I have grown more appreciative of the business, as the business model seems really strong and good, but I fail to pick up enough clues to get convinced that current levels represent interesting valuation, with the earnings power for 2024 being somewhat uncertain. While the anecdotal evidence is good, I look forward to more clarity and guidance on the profitability here in order to alter a neutral stance.