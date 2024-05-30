Vertex: Poised For Long-Term Growth Driven By Multiple Pipeline Catalysts

aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), has built an offering for cystic fibrosis (CF) which is offering revenue growth and fuelling the pipeline development in CF and beyond. Casgevy’s roll-out is looking very promising, with patients in the U.S. and internationally on the verge of receiving their treatment. Moreover, VRTX accounts for multiple pipeline catalysts associated with programs in pain treatment, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders which are expected to achieve key milestones in 2024.

Taking into account the robust pipeline and strong financials, I consider that Vertex Pharmaceuticals still offers a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors, despite the May rally that has taken the share price 13.76% up from $393 to $446.88. Thus, I rate VRTX as a long-term “buy”.

Overview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1989, and it became a publicly traded company in 1991. A backtest (see image below) comparing a hypothetical investment of $10,000 in VRTX vs Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) starting in 1991, clearly illustrates that Vertex has outperformed JNJ. Indeed, Vertex’s CAGR is 15.06%, and the original investment of $10,000 would be now $1,001,778. Meanwhile, JNJ’s CAGR during the same period of time is 10.02%, which translated into an underwhelming final balance of $231,131 even when reinvesting dividends. Needless to say that currently JNJ is trading at historical lows, while VRTX is enjoying a bull rally in May, so the comparison might be slightly unfair to JNJ at the moment.

Backtest comparing Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs Johnson & Johnson 1991-2024 (ValueInvesting.io)

Unsurprisingly, JNJ has outperformed the SP500 (see image below); showing 2,602.78% vs 1,949.01% total returns respectively. Interestingly, Vertex is the overall winner with 7,068.94% total returns. Hence, I would expect investors that have held positions in Vertex since inception would be pretty happy at the moment.

Total Returns: VRTX, JNJ and SP500 1991-2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Despite VRTX’s fantastic historical results, past performances are not a guarantee of future results. In this sense, looking into the future, Elevate’s recent report focused on Orphan Drugs sales by 2028, ranked Vertex as the fifth pharmaceutical company in terms of worldwide orphan drugs sales and total market, with expected sales revenue of $12.8 billion by 2028. Moreover, Trikafta alone is expected to generate $8.753 billion by 2028, being the second-largest revenue driver only after JNJ’s Darzalex.

Interestingly, this report does not take into account new therapies, such as Casgevy which in my opinion, is likely to become a blockbuster drug, or newer drugs on the verge of obtaining FDA approval such as Vanzacaftor Triple, which is one of the next generation CF treatments that Vertex has in the pipeline.

Thus, in this article, I will be looking into Vertex’s near-term catalysts as well as its most recent financial results in order to provide you with an informed opinion on whether the company is already overvalued or not.

Near term catalysts based on Q1 report

Early this month the company held the Q1 earnings call, in which they provided updates on several research programs with near-term catalysts, including cystic fibrosis, pain treatment, sickle cell & beta thalassemia, type I diabetes, and IgA nephropathy (Alpine Immune Sciences acquisition).

Cystic fibrosis

The CF portfolio is Vertex’s golden egg, being Trikafta/Kaftrio, which are the largest revenue-makers for the company, accounting for $2,690.6 million in Q1 product sales or 92% of Vertex’s Q1 product sales revenue.

In addition to Trikafta/Kaftrio (see image below), the company has three commercial Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR). In this sense, last month Kalydeco (Ivacaftor) obtained regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its label expansion, and now it is available to infants 1 month of age and older, weighting at least 3 Kg and positive for at least one of the following mutations in the CFTR gene: R117H, G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R. This label expansion made Kalydeco the first and only CFTR modulator to be approved in Europe for patients as young as 1 month old. Given the positive effects, for CF patients, the early treatment will be largely beneficial to patients, and in my opinion is likely to translate into revenue growth.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Cystic Fibrosis full pipeline (Q1 2024 earnings presentation)

The label expansions and new territories, e.g. Brazil, added to the CFTR modulators, suggests to me that Vertex’s sustained CF-driven revenue growth is safe in the short-term. However, the company has been already looking to the future, by developing the next generation of CFTR modulators and a potential mRNA therapy in collaboration with Moderna (MRNA).

In this sense, Vanzacaftor (Vanza) Triple is Vertex’s new generation of CFTR modulators. Vanza triple yielded positive results in the phase 3 clinical trial when compared against Trikafka, being equally good in terms of improving the lung function and superior in reducing the concentration of chloride in sweat (a key CF biomarker). According to the company’s Q1 earnings call, Vertex has already submitted Vanza Triple’s new drug application (NDA) in the U.S. and the European Union, for the treatment of people with CF of six years of age and older.

Finally, the clinical trial associated with VX-522, which is a mRNA therapy targeting people with CF that do not express CFTR, is on track to yield results between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. However, as I commented in my previous analysis, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) is also developing a mRNA therapy for CF, and indeed it is expecting to make public the results of its clinical trial in Q2 2024. Hence, if Arcturus’ results are positive there is a chance for them to obtain regulatory approval for ARCT-032 before Vertex/Moderna, and take part of the CF market share that is currently owned by Vertex.

Pain treatment

Vertex’s pain treatment program consists of two product candidates, Suzetrigine (VX-548) and VX-993. In this sense, the company announced earlier this year positive phase 3 clinical trials results associated with Suzetrigine.

This non-opioid small molecule is a selective NaV1.8 inhibitor. The selective inhibition of these sodium receptors reduces pain while having minimal effects over other sodium receptors such as those in the heart, muscles, lungs, and central nervous system. The results reported by Vertex (see image below), suggest that Suzetrigine is significantly better than placebo at reducing pain after abdominoplasty and bunionectomy surgery while equally effective than hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen (HB/APAP). Hydrocodone is also known as Vicodin, a commonly used opioid for pain treatment.

Suzetrigine’s efficacy results in Phase 3 trials (January 30th, 2024 Vertex press release)

Based on those results, the company is seeking a broad label in moderate- to severe acute pain treatment. According to the company’s May 6th press release, the FDA has granted a rolling new drug application for Suzetrigine, which they expect to complete by Q2 2024. The FDA also granted a fast track and breakthrough therapy designations. In addition, down the line, Vertex will be seeking to expand the label further in order to cover indications on peripheral neuropathic pain. In this sense, the company is expecting to start Phase 3 trials in diabetic peripheral neuropathy in the second half of 2024 and complete enrolment and dosage of participants in the Phase 2 trial in Lumbosacral radiculopathy.

In my opinion, the fact that Suzetrigine is a non-opioid, that so far has demonstrated similar efficacy at reducing pain than opioids, is one of its biggest advantages. It is very well known that opioids are facing stronger regulations given the risk to create dependence, thus treatments such as Suzetrigine might have an advantage. In this sense, Chief Operating Officer Stuart Arbuckle stated during the Q1 earnings call:

Finally, we know the significance of policy in the world of pain treatment with important legislation like the No Pain Act already on track for implementation in 2025 and bills like the alternatives to Pain Act recently introduced. Our long-standing efforts continue to help shape state and federal policy initiatives to: one, encourage consideration and use of non-opioid alternatives; and two, remove financial barriers to choosing a branded non-opioid. Overall, we plan for a high science, digitally enabled commercialization approach with a strong focus on population health decision makers. In addition, both patient advocacy and public policy efforts complement and supplement our commercial activities.

Besides, the company is progressing on the development of VX-993, which has recently received IND clearance and has started Phase 1 trials, as an injectable formulation for acute pain, and it is planning to advance the development of the oral formulation which it is expected to start Phase 2 trials for acute pain and peripheral neuropathic pain treatment later this year.

Hence, considering the efficacy of these non-opioid drugs, together with Vertex’s efforts on informing important stakeholders and policymakers, I think Suzetrigine is likely to have a successful roll-out once it obtains regulatory approval, while VX-993 could become the next generation drug.

Sickle cell & beta thalassemia

Casgevy became the first Crispr-based gene therapy to obtain regulatory approval in the U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the treatment of Sickle Cell & Beta Thalassemia. Casgevy is expected to be a once in a life-time treatment, which, in general terms, involves isolating cells from the patient, manipulating them in the lab, and reintroducing them into the patient.

Although the regulatory approvals were obtained in the last six months, the company reported, in its Q1 earnings call, that 25 out of the 75 prioritized authorized treatment centers worldwide have been activated already. But, more importantly, they reported that 5 patients have already initiated the cell isolation stage by April 2024, which means that they are likely to receive the treatment in H2 2024. Vertex is expecting to report its Casgevy-driven revenue once the patients have received the treatment. Considering that Casgevy’s estimated cost is $2.2 million, and that Vertex owns 60% of the profits generated by it, it is safe to presume that Casgevy has the potential to significantly boost Vertex’s revenue, especially when considering its approval in the United Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. In this sense, in the Q1 earnings call the management estimated the business opportunity in those regions is even larger than in the U.S.:

Since receiving regulatory approvals from KSA and Bahrain, we have worked with local health care authorities and refined our epidemiology estimates for the region. Our work indicates that the eligible 12-plus sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia population in KSA and Bahrain that we could serve is in excess of 23,000 patients, a potentially larger opportunity than even the U.S. These regions have the infrastructure to administer medicines like Casgevy given the prevalence of the diseases and relatively high volume of allogeneic stem cell transplants performed annually. And importantly, we have already secured reimbursement agreements in KSA and Bahrain, allowing certain eligible patients to access Casgevy for both sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent thalassemia. In addition to having activated ATCs and collected cells from our first patients in the Middle East, we continue to work with local health care professionals to increase the number of ATCs and expand patient access in the region.

Type I diabetes

This research program consists of two stem cell-based therapies, VX-880 and VX-264 (see image below). The first one consists of allogeneic stem cells fully differentiated into islet cells, in plain English, insulin-producing cells. Which are manufactured by Vertex and infused into patients via the hepatic portal, in order to restore their capacity to process glucose. The treatment requires the administration of immunosuppressive therapy in order to reduce the risk of immune rejections. In this sense, Vertex’s CEO Reshma Kewalramani, in the Q1 earnings call, commented that the VX-880 study has been resumed, it is fully enrolled, and they are expecting to share results by mid-2024 at the American Diabetes Association Annual Meeting.

Type I Diabetes pipeline (Q1 2024 Earnings presentation)

Besides,VX-264, which is the combination of VX-880 cells and an encapsulating device which is aimed to protect the cells from the host-immune system, is also progressing in its Phase I/II study. Although the company has not shown much data associated with VX-264, I am very keen on learning more about it, as such devices could become a game-changer for people with type I diabetes, increasing their global health. Thus, if successful, VX-880 and VX-264 have the potential to boost Vertex’s sales revenue, beyond CF or Sickle Cell/Beta Thalassemia treatments.

IgA nephropathy

Vertex recently announced the acquisition of Alpine Immune Sciences, which is expected to be completed by mid-2024. Given that several Seeking Alpha analysts have extensively covered this deal, I will not go too deep on its implications. However, it is important to highlight that Povetacicept (Pove), which is going to be incorporated into Vertex's pipeline once the transaction is completed, has demonstrated promising results in its Phase III study targeting IgA nephropathy, and the Phase II trials are showing its potential on other types of kidney immune disorders (see image below). Moreover, this technology might be key for the development of other programs such as VX-880. Therefore, it looks like the Pove acquisition alone might sustain Vertex’s acquisition of Alpine.

Povetacicept highlights (Q1 2024 earnings presentation)

Q1 financial updates

In addition to the multiple pipeline updates with near-term catalysts, Vertex provided strong financial results in its Q1 report, which I summarize in the table below.

Q1 2024 Financial Summary (Data compiled by the Author from Q1 2024 10-Q)

In general the company has seen an increase in revenue mostly driven by the label expansions and increasing adoption of its approved CFTR modulators, Trikafka/Kaftrio in particular. Interestingly, even when the company has been investing on the development of several advanced programs in its pipeline, its operating expenses have decreased $44.7 million when comparing Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023. This is in part attributable to payments that CRSPR has made to Vertex as part of their Casgevy partnership, as well as cost reduction associated with the completion of clinical trials. They reported the increase on their net cash from operating activities of approximately 45% when comparing Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023. In total, by the end of March 2024 the company reported to have $14.6 billion in cash and investments, from which they will be funding the $4.9 billion Alpine’s acquisition. Taking into account the Vertex’s cash-lush, increasing sales-driven revenue, the roll-out of Casgevy, the likeness of the imminent approval of Vanza and Suzetrigine, and comparing it against their total liabilities, I would consider the company has a very healthy balance sheet that can easily absorb the acquisition of Alpine at almost no risk.

Valuation

VRTX’s shares are trading at $446.88, accounting for a market cap of $115.32 billion and a 28.99 P/E ratio, at the moment of writing this article. In May, the share price rallied from $393 to the current price, and reached its 52-week high at $457.66 a couple of days ago. The market seemed to have reacted very well to the multiple news on label expansions, positive clinical trials, the ongoing acquisition of Alpine, Casgevy’s roll-out and of course the strong Q1 financial results. However, this week's dynamics seem to have changed (see image below), with the share price falling 2.2% so far.

Year-to-date candle price chart, displaying exponential moving average and moving average convergence/divergence indicators (TradingView)

Considering a technical analysis on the current market trends, with the EMA and the MACD still signalling the stock as a buy, I think Vertex is worth looking into, even when the P/E ratio seems unbalanced at the moment. In this sense, Vertex’s TTM EV/sales ratio is 9.96, which is well above the sector median (3.36). However, given the multiple programs on the verge of regulatory approval, together with the imminent realization of Casgevy’s revenues, I would expect this ratio to fall further in the coming years. Indeed, Miles Minter’s team at William Blair has estimated that Casgevy could yield around $80 million in 2024 alone, and higher thereafter. Taking into account Casgevy’s tag price of $2.2 million, their estimations would account for 36 patients in 2024, a bit optimistic in my opinion, but still possible if the company speeds up the cell-isolation and dosing process.

Moreover, VRTX’s forward PEG non-GAAP ratio is estimated at 0.87, which is below its own 5-year PEG (1.24) and the sector median ratio (1.89). Then, suggesting that Vertex is still undervalued.

In order to calculate the intrinsic value of the company, I have used its 2024 EPS consensus estimate (17.12), and a discount rate of 15%. Particularly, for the base case scenario, I estimated a 25% 5-year growth based on the 5-year EPS diluted growth for the company and a 10% growth for the following 5 years which matches Vertex’s current revenue growth. Then, the base case scenario target share price resulted in $471.21, which rated it as 5.44% undervalued at the current share price.

In contrast, the worst case scenario, considers the 5-year growth to be 20%, matching the 5-year revenue growth consensus. While the next 5-years estimated the same 10% as for the base case scenario. Thus, the worst case scenario target share price resulted in $391.39, or 12.42% overvalued.

For the bullish case, I estimated that the company will exceed expectations and achieve a 30% growth in the upcoming 5 years, given the extraordinary revenue potential of Casgevy, Vanza and Suzetrigine, among other advanced pipeline programs. In addition, in the following 5 years, I estimate the growth will slow down to 15%. Hence, the bullish target share price is $641.99, or 43.7% undervalued.

Finally, my estimated intrinsic value for Vertex resulted in $489.40 target share price, rating the company as 9.51% undervalued when compared against the current share price.

Given all, in my opinion, Vertex is a solid company, with an increasing pipeline potential that is likely to generate more revenue and shareholder returns once they start realizing the profits of its diversified drug portfolio. Thus, making the company worthy of long-term investment.

Risks

Vertex's main income driver is Trikafka/Kaftrio, which has become its golden egg. In this sense, several companies, including ARCT, are developing alternatives to CFTR modulators that may offer a better solution for people with CF, taking part of the market share that Vertex owns at the moment. In order to tackle that, VRTX has been investing part of their income on the development of novel treatments for CF, sickle cell, pain, diabetes, among others. Thus, diversifying the drug portfolio beyond Trikafka/Kaftrio.

Despite the advanced state of Vertex’s pipeline, which accounts for multiple drugs on the verge of regulatory approval, the translation of those approvals into revenue increases will take time. For instance, Casgevy was initially approved by the FDA in December 2023, and it is estimated to start realizing its revenue from mid-2024, which is considered a very short time for the first results. However, the real potential of Casgevy will be seen from 2025 when more patients have been dosed. Moreover, it is also possible that Casgevy fails to offer a life-time cure for the patients, which in turn will cause a decline in sales overtime.

Although the risks are considerable, in my opinion Vertex strategy has been very efficient at optimizing the use of resources and diversifying its drug portfolio, which has resulted in several near term revenue catalysts that justify the investment thesis on the company.

Conclusions

In this article, I have discussed in depth the short-term potential of Vertex’s pipeline (see image below) as well as its strong Q1 financials. After considering the potential of its advanced drug candidates, as well as the current sale trends, I considered that Vertex still offers a compelling investment opportunity to long-term investors despite the May share price rally. Thus, rating the stock as a “buy”. In terms of intrinsic value, the company looks slightly undervalued at the current $446.88 share price, however if the bearish trend that has been taking place in the last couple of days persist, the stock might offer even better opportunities for investors to average down or start new positions if their risk tolerance allows.