Blue Owl Capital Corporation III: Adding A Starter Position In This 10.25%-Yielding BDC

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We provide a Q1 update of Blue Owl Capital Corporation III and discuss our starter position in the stock.
  • OBDE has a portfolio allocation typical of the sector, with a focus on Tech, Insurance, and Healthcare industries.
  • Net investment income fell to $0.39, in part due to one-off expenses.
  • OBDE declared a $0.35 base dividend and a $0.06 special dividend, with a total dividend yield on NAV of 10.5%.

Ascending line graph and list of share prices

Adam Gault

A couple of months ago, we published an introductory article on the recently IPO'd BDC Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE:OBDE). This article is a quicker-than-usual update for two main reasons. One, we have more information now

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.35K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OBDE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OBDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBDE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News