Introduction

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) has recently retreated from recent highs and is trading close to where I covered the company last back in October ’23 where I said that the sharp drop was unwarranted, and it is a good time to get in on the action. I wanted to revisit the company once again and see how the company has performed throughout ’23 and whether the share price declines are justified. With a decline in revenues and margins due to the continual negative sentiment in the auto and industrial sectors, the company experienced a decline in its share price, however, I believe that the news is focusing too much on the short-term and overlooking the potential the company has in FY25 and beyond. Therefore, I am reiterating my buy rating, but due to the short-term concerns, I am going to wait a bit longer before I will be adding to my existing position.

Briefly on Financials

The company’s revenues have been hit over the last year, which surprises no one. The automotive and industrial sectors have been in a downturn for quite a while and to be honest, I am pleased that the company’s top-line didn’t plummet as I would have expected. A 4% to 5% drop in such an environment is not bad at all.

The company’s margins have also been hit by the softness of the sectors over the last year, which led to the company decreasing its utilization rates to around 65% in the most recent quarter, which was filed on 29th of April ’24. Also, it is not as bad as it was in prior years, according to management, citing: “In prior downturns at similar utilization levels, our gross margin was approximately 30%. Though muted by utilization, our gross margin expansions continue. Most notably, our Fab Right strategy of optimizing our existing footprint is well underway and our teams continue to drive operational excellence with cost-improvement opportunities.” It seems the company has improved significantly over the years and is capable of maintaining efficiency even in such a tough environment. Further cost efficiencies are expected, due to one-point utilization improvement, which will lead to 15bps to 20bps improvement in the gross margins.

In terms of the company’s financial position, it is still very healthy in my opinion, just as it was back in October, which was the last time I covered it. The company’s cash position is around $2.6B against $2.5B in long-term debt. The long-term debt is very manageable. Onsemi had to pay around $16m in interest, which was easily covered by $27.6m in interest income. The company also paid off some of its variable interest debt, which lowered the interest expense burden even further from $26.4m to $16m y/y in the latest quarter. It’s safe to say the company is very strong financially and is at no risk of any trouble of insolvency.

Comments on the Outlook

So, everyone seems to be very fixed on the current downturn of the mentioned sectors that the company operates, the automotive and the industrial sectors. I have seen some downgrades from the sell-side analysts, who are usually very myopic and do not consider the long-term outlook of the company at all. Three months ahead is what they seem to see. Exiting less efficient fabs and focusing on a better product mix, as well as utilization increases as the market recovers, should yield a decent boost in the company’s gross margins. This won’t happen for a little while longer, however, it is safe to assume that once we see the demand for the products get stronger in all of the segments, I expect the company to return to its normal utilization rate of around 80%+. As CFO Thad Trent said in his remarks in the latest quarter, a one-point improvement in utilization rates translates to at least a 15bps improvement in gross margins. So, if we look at the normal operational efficiency, we should see at least a 2% improvement there once the dust has settled and the sectors are back in favor.

In terms of the automotive industry, pure EVs have been growing not as well as everyone expected about a year ago. The supply chain restraints, rapid depreciation of the vehicles, and high costs made EVs not as attractive for now. However, as one starts to fall behind, another savior is on the rise unexpectedly, and that is the HEV, or Hybrid Electric Vehicle. I believe HEVs are a natural stepping stone towards fully EVs, as it will take a while longer to polish them and bring down the costs to even compete with the current ICE offerings. With time, as batteries continue to decrease in price, so will the total cost of the vehicle.

HEVs are becoming a more appealing alternative for now, as range anxiety is not an issue. Just in February of ’24, there was a 59.5% y/y increase in sales of HEVs. Battery EVs are expected to see a 16.2% y/y increase in ’24, coupled with the resurgence in HEVs, I can see a decent recovery going forward, especially in 2025, as the management doesn’t see a bottom this year just yet, with further weakness expected throughout ’24.

For the industrials, it’s a bit of a mixed bag in the near-term outlook, which is not a surprise, however, the company is seeing some stabilization already in this segment, which may mean a bottom has been set, but the management isn’t calling bottoms just yet, and I agree with that sentiment. More data needs to be out there to determine which direction the sector is headed. Whether it is reversing course for the better now or will continue down once again over the next couple of quarters.

In short, I believe that given the improvements in the company’s efficiency, any further downturn that we may experience in the short run should have been priced in and if it continues to deteriorate further, the company is in great shape to survive it. The improvements over the years in operations turned into fewer declines in margins across the board, which will help the company come out on top in the long run.

Valuation

It has been quite a while since I did a valuation analysis on the company. We got a lot more info on the outlook, which changed quite a bit, so let’s have a look at some numbers.

For revenue, given the continuing weakness in a lot of the end markets the company is involved in, I am forecasting around a 12.5% decrease for FY24. After that, I am forecasting a decent rebound as most end markets return to growth, and the demand for the products returns with force. Overall, I decided to go with around 10% CAGR over the next decade, which I think is achievable. However, just to give myself a range of possible outcomes, I am also modeling a more optimistic case, and a more conservative case. Below are those estimates.

Revenue assumptions of ON (Author)

For margins is a similar situation, over time, the company’s efficiencies will increase even more as the demand returns, which means utilization rates return to normal levels of low 80s, which will turn into higher margins overall. The company’s internal model still sees its gross margins to reach 53% by ’27. However, I would like to be a bit more pessimistic, so I went with 51% by FY27, and improved to 52% by FY28 and beyond. This way I am getting a slightly higher margin of safety, and I cannot take the company’s internal models at face value as those are also just projections and many things can happen that will no doubt warrant an adjustment. Nevertheless, I am optimistic about the future. Below are those estimates.

Margin assumptions of ON (Author)

For the DCF analysis, I went with the company’s WACC as my discount rate, which is slightly higher than what I usually find in many companies but higher means more margin of safety and I am fine with that. Furthermore, I am using 2.5% as my terminal growth rate and just to make it even safer, I am going to add another 10% discount to the final intrinsic value. With that said, onsemi’s intrinsic value is around $74 a share, meaning it is currently trading at a slight discount.

WACC Calculations (Author) Intrinsic Value (Author)

Short-term Risks

I believe in the short run; we are going to see further deterioration in share price. Over the last year, we have seen some ups and downs. The company is not a stranger to price fluctuations, especially in the last year of negative sentiment in the semiconductor industry and other related sectors.

As I mentioned earlier, all the outlook coverage of the company seems to be very short-term, and the analysts are not looking past 3 months. Even though we know that there will be further weakness over the next quarter or two, that won’t stop short-term-oriented investors/traders from pushing the price down if they see weaker numbers, which I believe should have been priced in already.

If we are to see further weakness in the sectors due to macroeconomic uncertainties, I think the company’s share price can go below $60 a share, but at that point, I would consider the company almost a value play.

Closing Comments

Due to these short-term risks, I am not going to add to my current position just yet, however, my rating hasn’t changed, and I am still recommending a buy. I would say that if you don’t have a position open yet, it wouldn’t be a bad time to start something small and average down if it does end up going further down over the next half a year or so.

I am going to wait a month or so before deciding to add to my position because my average is at around $64 a share. I sold some when it hit around $84 a share as that was a very quick move up from the earlier drop but left some going. Now, I am looking to add more to the remainder but since I feel there is still more downside to come, I am fine with waiting it out a little longer.

I believe the long term for the company looks great when we look at FY25 and beyond. The demand is set to return after customers have stabilized their inventory levels and are ready to purchase again. The downturn we have seen in the mentioned sectors the company has traversed with minimal disturbance, so any further downside I consider to be minimal.

Myopic analysts may drive the share price down over the short term, but that is exactly what I am waiting to happen, so I can get more of this fantastic company!