chendongshan

Last month, I initiated my coverage on Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) with a buy rating due to the forecasted growth in US pet spending, the company’s recurring business model, and its potential to gain market share thanks to the opening of Vet Care clinics. Since then, Chewy climbed nearly 36% on the back of strong Q1 earnings and a $500 million share buyback program.

Seeking Alpha

In light of Chewy’s Q1 results, I’m reiterating my buy rating and increasing my price target to $94 per share by 2030, implying 337% upside from current levels. That said, I recommend waiting for a pullback below $20 to enter a long position in Chewy.

Q1 Overview

In Q1 2024, Chewy reported revenues of $2.88 billion, a 3.1% increase YoY from $2.79 billion, and a GAAP EPS of $0.15, an $0.10 increase YoY from $0.05. At the same time, Chewy announced a $500 million share buyback program, the equivalent of 5.3% of its current market cap of $9.3 billion. For the full year, management is guiding revenues between $11.6 to $11.8 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.1% to 4.3%.

Chewy's Q1 Earnings Presentation

Looking deeper into Chewy’s earnings report, the company posted a record gross margin of 29.7%. With that in mind, the gross margin benefited from one-time items such as the timing of vendor reimbursements, lower fuel costs and lower-than-expected promotions, per the Q1 earnings call. Without these one-time items, Chewy’s gross margin would be around 29%, still a quarterly record.

Chewy's Q1 Earnings Presentation

In terms of operating costs, SG&A increased YoY from $584.3 million to $602.5 million and marketing costs also increased over the same period from $183.7 million to $186.8 million. Overall, Chewy’s operating costs increased YoY from $768.1 million to $789.3 million. However, as a percentage of revenue, operating costs remained flat at 27.4% compared to 27.5% in the prior year. As such, Chewy reported an operating margin of 2.2% compared to 0.9% in Q1 2023.

Quarter Q1 23 Q1 24 Revenue $2,790,639,000 $2,877,725,000 SG&A $584,389,000 $602,561,000 % of Revenue 20.9% 20.9% Marketing $183,733,000 $186,815,000 % of Revenue 6.6% 6.5% Total OpEx $768,122,000 $789,376,000 % of Revenue 27.5% 27.4% Operating Margin 0.9% 2.2% Click to enlarge

As for profitability, Chewy reported $163 million in adjusted EBITDA, good for a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.7% compared to 4% in the prior year. Given that the company reports its highest adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1 of its fiscal year, management expects this strong performance to lead full year adjusted EBITDA margin to be in a range between 4.1% to 4.3%.

Chewy's Q1 Earnings Presentation

This would represent a 27% adjusted EBITDA flow through at the midpoint of the guidance, higher than the forecast shared in the 2023 investor day presentation of annual adjusted EBITDA flow through of around 15%.

In my opinion, Chewy’s bottom line improvements continue to be driven by the Autoship program which has improved the efficiency of the delivery process and customer experience. In Q1, Autoship sales continued to increase as a percentage of revenue as it reached a record 77.6%.

Chewy's Q1 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, Net Sales Per Active Customer (NSPAC) also reached a record $562, growing by 9.6% YoY from $513. The improvements in NSPAC and Autoship sales as a percentage of revenues have been a major boon to Chewy’s topline in my opinion, considering that active customers continued to decline QoQ at 20 million compared to 20.1 million.

Chewy's Q1 Earnings Presentation

Signs of Pet Industry Rebound

While management is guiding 2% to 3% revenue growth this year, I believe that forecast is conservative due to several factors. The first factor to consider is that the pet industry appears to be on track to rebound this year. As I shared in my previous article, US pet spending is expected to grow 8.2% YoY this year to reach $159 billion, per the American Pet Products Association.

This anticipated growth is further supported by data shared by The Bolen Group highlighting that weekly sales of petcare products through February 2024 are growing 3 times faster than any other category of fast-moving consumer goods. At the same time, Chewy shared in the Q1 earnings call that data derived from its shelter and rescue partners show “healthy growth rates in Q1 adoption on a year-over-year basis”. The data also showed that there is a positive balance between adoption and relinquishment for the first time since 2022, meaning that more pets are being adopted than relinquished.

In my opinion, this is a healthy sign for the pet industry’s forecasted growth due to the trend of humanizing pets. According to the Human-Animal Bond Research Institute, 98% of pet owners consider their pet as an important part of their family, 87% experience mental health improvements from pet ownership, and 76% had their personal health improve because of their pet.

In my opinion, all of this data could be a sign that pet ownership might be on track to increase this year after 3 years of decline. As of the end of 2023, 66% of Americans reported that they owned at least 1 pet, a significant decline from the 70% reported in 2020.

Statista

Meanwhile, Chewy’s active customers have been on a continuous decline since Q1 2022, except Q3 2022 and Q1 2023 where active customers witnessed slight increases QoQ.

Quarter Active Customers Change Q1 19 11,321,000 Q2 19 12,021,000 6.18% Q3 19 12,723,000 5.84% Q4 19 13,459,000 5.78% Q1 20 15,016,000 11.57% Q2 20 16,579,000 10.41% Q3 20 17,788,000 7.29% Q4 20 19,206,000 7.97% Q1 21 19,765,000 2.91% Q2 21 20,077,000 1.58% Q3 21 20,407,000 1.64% Q4 21 20,663,000 1.25% Q1 22 20,601,000 -0.30% Q2 22 20,490,000 -0.54% Q3 22 20,524,000 0.17% Q4 22 20,405,000 -0.58% Q1 23 20,419,000 0.07% Q2 23 20,367,000 -0.25% Q3 23 20,266,000 -0.50% Q4 23 20,083,000 -0.90% Q1 24 19,988,000 -0.47% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from Chewy’s quarterly earnings reports.

Given that the decline in Chewy’s active customers coincided with the decline in pet ownership, growth in pet ownership rates could signal an increase in Chewy’s active customers. This could be a tailwind to Chewy’s topline thanks to the stickiness of its offering, as highlighted by its growing NSPAC and Autoship sales as a percentage of total revenues.

An increase in pet ownership also bodes well for Vet Care clinics which I believe will drive significant growth in the future. On that note, management shared in the Q1 earnings call that the first 4 clinics were opened in Q1, with plans to open additional clinics throughout the year to bring total clinics near the high end of its forecast of opening 4-8 clinics this year. In light of these factors, I’m reiterating my full year revenue forecast for Chewy of $12.8 billion based on an 8.08% share of total US pet spending.

Valuation

Following Chewy’s strong performance in Q1 and raising its full year adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 4.2% at the midpoint, I’m updating my previous model forecasting its adjusted EBITDA until 2030 as follows.

Own Calculations

By applying a 15 EV/EBITDA multiple due to Chewy’s recurring business model, which justifies a premium to its sector in my opinion, I’m raising my price targets in the coming years as follows.

Own Calculations

Considering the stock’s recent 27% rally post earnings, I recommend waiting for a pullback below $20, potentially due to profit taking, to enter a long position in Chewy.

Risks

The main risk to my bullish thesis remains to be Chewy’s declining customer pool. So far, NSPAC and Autoship sales have been able to offset the decline in active customers. However, if consumer spending softens, Chewy’s valuation could take a significant hit since its sales could be at risk of declining. That said, if active customers return to growth due to increasing pet ownership in the US, Chewy could trade at a higher valuation than my forecast thanks to its recurring business model.

Conclusion

With many factors signaling that the pet industry is on track to rebound this year, I believe Chewy is the best stock to own in this sector thanks to its leading industry position, recurring business model, and its venture into vet clinics. Moreover, Chewy just posted a strong Q1 earnings report where it reported record gross margin, NSPAC, adjusted EBITDA, and Autoship sales as a percentage of total revenue, leading management to raise their full year adjusted EBITDA margin forecast. In light of this, I’m reiterating my buy rating and raising my price target for Chewy to $94 by 2030, representing 337% upside from current levels. However, since the stock just climbed more than 27% on its earnings report, I recommend waiting for a pullback below $20 before entering a long position in the stock.