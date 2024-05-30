AvigatorPhotographer

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) is a REIT that's spent the last couple of years repositioning itself as an owner of industrial properties. Yielding just over 7%, it's not a bad income source to many investors, but with its limited history, some may not be sure if it's dependable. While I think there's more work to be done before we could have a sharp image of this company's future, I also don't see any disaster on the horizon. I'll give a simple rundown and explain why I think the business is a Hold.

Background

Modiv has a brief history, forming as a REIT only in 2016 and not going public until 2021. The name is a reference to Monthly Dividends, which has been its distribution schedule. It started out with a more eclectic mix of commercial real estate, but more recently it has been shifting toward industrial properties, aspiring to be a pure play in that area.

Annual Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

With dividends being the main means of returns for REITs, we only have two years of history by which we can judge the payout of the shares. Both 2022 and 2023 distributed $1.06 per share. The current monthly rate is $0.10, which should total to $1.20 for 2024.

Author's display of 10K data

Looking at the cash flow situation, as it concerns Funds From Operations and as Adjusted (FFO and AFFO respectively), the picture has been volatile but improving.

2023 Form 10K

Yet, 2023 also saw a tremendous increase in stock-based compensation, exceeding $11M and rivaling the typical range of either measure of FFO.

We can therefore see that the company is evolving and that it probably has no clear patterns based on that history, which is worth keeping in mind as we review the current state of the business.

Business Model

As mentioned before, Modiv is aspiring to be a pure play in industrial real estate. The current holdings amount to 44 properties in 15 states across different regions.

Company Website

While the focus is on industrial properties, their current portfolio does not reflect that yet.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

They sort their real estate assets into Industrial Core and Non-Core. Of the total reported $480M in real estate assets (after depreciation), about 80% are Industrial properties, with the remaining 20% being Non-Core.

Company Website

These properties enjoy net leases (largely triple-net), long-dated terms, and average rental increases that track typical rates of inflation.

Balance Sheet (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

With that $480M in real estate, total debt is only about $280M, indicating a relatively healthy balance sheet. Yet, there is more to consider in the capitalization.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

MDV shareholders own part of an operating partnership and its subsidiaries that represents the consolidated entity (of which Modiv is the General Partner) in the financial reports, through the common stock. Prior to Q1, there were three different classes of OP units in the partnership, all of which were recently converted into identical Class C OP units. This is convertible on a 1:1 basis for the common stock.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

Fully diluted for the Class C OP units, this would increase total shares outstanding from over 8.5M to about 11.4M.

Future Outlook

Altogether, the business is in a healthy state and enjoys a good breadth of properties. The main consideration will be how much they can convert the non-core assets into industrial assets, grow the portfolio with new properties, and what issues may affect their tenants.

Slowly Evolving Portfolio

The company's strategic shift to industrial properties follows the strains that COVID and other subsequent disruptions created for office and retail real estate. With about 20% in these non-core assets, there is more room to dispose of these legacy assets and replace them with newer pieces, while also growing organically on top of that.

Yet, this has been something of a slower process recently. When asked about the acquisition pipeline in Q1 earnings, CEO Aaron Halfacre even mused:

So, I would say this isn't a wet finger in the wind. but if you can tell me the probability of geopolitical risk and economic risk and the election cycle, then I can probably dial it in better for you. but it's just really, I literally had a CEO of another REIT text me yesterday and goes, this must be what quicksand feels like, because it's just been a -- it's been a unique market.

Halfacre provided minor details about current negotiations for new deals, apparently avoiding any breaches of confidentiality, but he did offer more to illustrate the current state of the market:

But on the strategic sale leasebacks, the genesis to decide that you want to move this off balance sheet and take money is a lengthy one...And if you have an owner-operator, who decides they want to free it up, it's a lengthy process to say, hey, wait a minute, this is my goose that lays a golden egg, why would I sell this, right? And it's a concept believe it or not that's pretty foreign for some people even in the day and age, where we've had sale leasebacks for generations. So that journey probably takes upwards of at least 12 months, probably 24 months for them to make the decision. And so, when we were acquiring assets last year, those were decisions made in '21 or '22. And the environment was different and so they had kind of started. The momentum was going was committed when you have deals coming out now from I think it's suggestive of they have a real need for the capital.

This makes it tricky to gauge what Modiv will accomplish for the rest of 2024, other than that further changes will occur more slowly, and so I think any "growth" in the numbers will be what's already written into the leases until we get more clarity.

Major Tenants

One potential vulnerability worth highlighting is that two of Modiv's tenants account for a quarter of the company's current rental income.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

These tenants are Lindsay Precast (a concrete and steel manufacturer) and Kia Corporation (the auto-maker). As such, any major impacts to the steel industry would affect both of these tenants and, possibly, their contribution to MDV's dividend.

Similarly, cycles in the American urban development, such as fluctuations in federal spending, as well as the cycles of the American automobile industry, could affect these tenants. With neither being companies that report to the SEC, I believe long-term investors would do well to pay attention to these trends and make judgments accordingly.

Structure and Capital Allocation

With the conversion of the different OP units into the standard Class C, I expect that company leadership feels better about the nature and direction of the operating partnership and its relationship with MDV. Moreover, we may begin to see their priorities as it concerns raising capital with debt, new shares, or issuing more stock-based compensation.

I believe this is one of the greyer areas. When asked a bit on how future deals with other partnerships might be made, particularly between common shares of OP units, Halfacre said:

I look at those ubiquitously. Candidly, one provides tax protection, but these are institution players. So, generally speaking and I would I mean, I'm not ruling it out. But generally speaking, they're less tax sensitive by the nature of their money. But to be clear, we're talking about sort of that common equity element.

He leaned into potentially making deals by issuing more common shares to these partners, but it's all very open-ended. OP units are exchangeable 1:1 for common shares, so mathematically it would not change much for the return over time, but this could affect other things in the future like trading volume and liquidity for shareholders looking to grow or trim a position.

Valuation

Because momentum is slow right now, with Modiv still transitioning itself into a pure play industrial REIT, I want to keep this conservative. I will use a method similar to Discounted Cash Flow for the valuation, substituting the annual dividend rate per share for free cash flow. I'll also make the following assumptions.

2.5% growth rate the next decade

Terminal multiple of 13

2.5% growth reflects the growth rate of their existing leases that I previously mentioned, and does not make grander assumptions about favorable growth of the portfolio or rotation of non-core properties for higher-yielding ones. A terminal multiple of 13 allows for a future dividend yield comparable to today's.

Author's calculation

With a 10% discount rate (typical return of a board market index), that would give an intrinsic value of about $16 per share, suggesting that MDV is currently undervalued, ever so slightly.

Conclusion

Modiv is keeping some cards close to its chest, as seen in Q1 earnings, but overall the business has not been struggling to get collect rent from its tenants, a sign that its industrial strategy has merit. Rather, the issue is the long-term nature of acquiring new properties, which over time may indicate that Modiv will not be the greatest grower among REITs.

Investors can make up for that by ensuring that they get a good price. The current one is closer to what seems a fair value. Folks who like the dividend may buy it, but perhaps a bigger discount is needed before one could say this is clear undervaluation. For now, it's a not a bad Hold to watch and see where the current dealmaking goes.