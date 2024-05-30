SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

For some time now we have been enthused about the investment prospects in retail real estate. Shopping center occupancy rates are near a historic high, rents are rising, and new supply isn't being developed to meet demand. We find many of the retail REITs compelling, but today we will focus on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) because so many of its financial metrics define its shares as being cheap and dramatically undervalued in the market.

Shopping Centers

As a peer set, retail REITs have turned in successive quarters of improving financial results, strong leasing activity, and rising occupancy. The recent bankruptcy filing of Red Lobster provides anecdotal evidence of the sector's resiliency, but the markets seem to have taken no notice.

Sector Spotlight: Shopping Center REITs - YTD Total Return 05/29/2024

As a group, trading at 12.4x consensus forward FFO estimates, shopping center REITs are discounted relative to the broader REIT market's 14.4x consensus. Within the set, Kite Realty Group sets the low parameter, trading at just 10.3x.

Measuring shares to perceived Net Asset Value, as of April 30th, shopping centers were trading at a median discount of 16.3% to NAV. Kite Realty's shares are even more depressed, trading at just 78% of mean consensus NAV.

At this point in time, investors don't like real estate. They don't like shopping centers. They really don't like KRG. In examining Kite Realty Group's financial metrics and prospects, we think opportunity is being overlooked.

Kite Realty Group

Credit Where Credit is Due

Higher interest rates can produce a significant headwind for real estate operations, particularly if a REIT carries a lot of debt. Rising interest expense carves earnings directly from the bottom line and if a REIT is addressing near-term debt maturities in a higher interest rate environment, a decline in earnings can be anticipated. Higher interest rates may be the prevailing source of investor wariness about real estate investment. For Kite Realty, however, heavy debt loads and rising interest rates are not a concern. As things have evolved, KRG has a lower debt load and an improving credit profile.

In January 2024, before the recent uptick in interest rates, Kite issued $350MM of 10-year senior notes at 5.673%. KRG will use the net proceeds to pay down outstanding indebtedness, and this has created a greater sense of financial stability for the company. Indeed, in February Moody's Investor service upgraded KRG's credit rating and Fitch Ratings followed with an upward revision in March. As a result, the secondary market trading of KRG debt has significantly reduced the cost spread and bodes well for future credit issuance.

Compared to peers, Kite boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector. KRG's financial strength should afford its shares a premium, not a discount, to other REITs.

Growth

We like the retail sector because demographics create an imbalance of high demand against the absence of new supply. This should translate to strong FFO/share growth for the whole sector. Kite's results claim supremacy over peers in average base rent ('ABR') growth, leasing spreads, and FFO/share growth. Again, this result should afford KRG shares a premium price.

Value

The title of this article describes that now might be an opportunistic time to invest in discounted KRG shares. In their 1Q investor presentation, Kite management addressed the shares' discount to NAV at various (realistic) cap rates. The 6.75% cap rate mirrors the mean consensus NAV referenced earlier in this article. The May 29 closing price of $20.86 represents a 28.95% upside if shares somehow attain NAV pricing.

On a per share Price/FFO consideration, the $20.86 price translates to 10.18x of management's 2024 guidance midpoint. If KRG shares can trade at the sector median 12.4x FFO, they would trade at $25.42 (21.86% upside). If the shares can trade at the premium multiple we argue that they deserve, the gains potential is even higher.

What Could Go Wrong?

Should macroeconomic or geopolitical events precipitate a recession, all businesses would have to brace for a potentially more difficult operating environment. The merchants and service providers that lease space in shopping centers might be less willing and able to pay the higher rent forecast. If consumer sentiment falters, our optimism will fade. If those storm clouds do gather, however, Kite Realty's strengths put it in better stead than its peers.

Takeaway

In a prior communication, we delineated all the reasons why we are freshly enthused about new investments in retail real estate. We still see that opportunity and Kite Realty Group shares might present the greatest potential for gains.