Summary

  • Retail REITs are undervalued in the market, with Kite Realty Group being particularly cheap.
  • Shopping center REITs are trading at a discount compared to the broader REIT market.
  • Kite Realty Group has a strong balance sheet, improving credit profile, and strong growth potential.

Let"s take a break from shopping

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

For some time now we have been enthused about the investment prospects in retail real estate. Shopping center occupancy rates are near a historic high, rents are rising, and new supply isn't being developed to meet demand. We find many of the retail REITs compelling, but today we will focus on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) because so many of its financial metrics define its shares as being cheap and dramatically undervalued in the market.

Shopping Centers

As a peer set, retail REITs have turned in successive quarters of improving financial results, strong leasing activity, and rising occupancy. The recent bankruptcy filing of Red Lobster provides anecdotal evidence of the sector's resiliency, but the markets seem to have taken no notice.

Sector Spotlight: Shopping Center REITs - YTD Total Return 05/29/2024

A red and green graph Description automatically generated

S&P Global IQ

SOURCE: S&P Global IQ.

As a group, trading at 12.4x consensus forward FFO estimates, shopping center REITs are discounted relative to the broader REIT market's 14.4x consensus. Within the set, Kite Realty Group sets the low parameter, trading at just 10.3x.

A yellow and white table with black text Description automatically generated

2MCAC

Measuring shares to perceived Net Asset Value, as of April 30th, shopping centers were trading at a median discount of 16.3% to NAV. Kite Realty's shares are even more depressed, trading at just 78% of mean consensus NAV.

A graph of a number of percent Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global IQ

Source: S&P Global IQ

At this point in time, investors don't like real estate. They don't like shopping centers. They really don't like KRG. In examining Kite Realty Group's financial metrics and prospects, we think opportunity is being overlooked.

Kite Realty Group

Credit Where Credit is Due

Higher interest rates can produce a significant headwind for real estate operations, particularly if a REIT carries a lot of debt. Rising interest expense carves earnings directly from the bottom line and if a REIT is addressing near-term debt maturities in a higher interest rate environment, a decline in earnings can be anticipated. Higher interest rates may be the prevailing source of investor wariness about real estate investment. For Kite Realty, however, heavy debt loads and rising interest rates are not a concern. As things have evolved, KRG has a lower debt load and an improving credit profile.

In January 2024, before the recent uptick in interest rates, Kite issued $350MM of 10-year senior notes at 5.673%. KRG will use the net proceeds to pay down outstanding indebtedness, and this has created a greater sense of financial stability for the company. Indeed, in February Moody's Investor service upgraded KRG's credit rating and Fitch Ratings followed with an upward revision in March. As a result, the secondary market trading of KRG debt has significantly reduced the cost spread and bodes well for future credit issuance.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

KRG

Source: KRG.

Compared to peers, Kite boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector. KRG's financial strength should afford its shares a premium, not a discount, to other REITs.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

KRG

Source: KRG.

Growth

We like the retail sector because demographics create an imbalance of high demand against the absence of new supply. This should translate to strong FFO/share growth for the whole sector. Kite's results claim supremacy over peers in average base rent ('ABR') growth, leasing spreads, and FFO/share growth. Again, this result should afford KRG shares a premium price.

A graph of a company's financial performance Description automatically generated with medium confidence

KRG

Source: KRG.

Value

The title of this article describes that now might be an opportunistic time to invest in discounted KRG shares. In their 1Q investor presentation, Kite management addressed the shares' discount to NAV at various (realistic) cap rates. The 6.75% cap rate mirrors the mean consensus NAV referenced earlier in this article. The May 29 closing price of $20.86 represents a 28.95% upside if shares somehow attain NAV pricing.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

KRG

Source: KRG.

On a per share Price/FFO consideration, the $20.86 price translates to 10.18x of management's 2024 guidance midpoint. If KRG shares can trade at the sector median 12.4x FFO, they would trade at $25.42 (21.86% upside). If the shares can trade at the premium multiple we argue that they deserve, the gains potential is even higher.

A screenshot of a screenshot of a financial report Description automatically generated

KRG

Source: KRG.

What Could Go Wrong?

Should macroeconomic or geopolitical events precipitate a recession, all businesses would have to brace for a potentially more difficult operating environment. The merchants and service providers that lease space in shopping centers might be less willing and able to pay the higher rent forecast. If consumer sentiment falters, our optimism will fade. If those storm clouds do gather, however, Kite Realty's strengths put it in better stead than its peers.

Takeaway

In a prior communication, we delineated all the reasons why we are freshly enthused about new investments in retail real estate. We still see that opportunity and Kite Realty Group shares might present the greatest potential for gains.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

