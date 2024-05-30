Richard Drury

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is a simple dividend equity ETF. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, it compares unfavorably to some of its peers, including the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA: VYM) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD). As such, instead of buying HDV, I would buy VYM, SCHD, or other strong equity dividend ETFs.

HDV - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Underlying Index: Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index

Expense Ratio: 0.08%

Dividend Yield: 3.40%

HDV - Overview and Analysis

Index and Portfolio

HDV is an equity index ETF. Its underlying index is quite simple, investing in the 75 highest-yielding U.S. equities, subject to a somewhat stringent set of inclusion criteria. It is a dividend-weighted index, subject to constraints. Here is a quick summary of the process:

HDV

HDV is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in 75 different securities from most relevant sectors. The largest of these are as follows:

HDV

As can be seen above, HDV focuses on well-known, blue-chip dividend stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV), and Coca-Cola (KO). These companies tend to have strong, resilient business models, and safe, growing dividends. Yields tend to be moderately higher than average too, rarely outstanding. Focusing on the 75 highest-yielding equities might have led to a portfolio focusing on riskier small-caps, but it seems that these did not meet the fund's other inclusion criteria. In my opinion, HDV's largest holdings are fantastic investments, perfect for dividend investors and retirees.

HDV's sector weights are as follows.

HDV

As can be seen above, HDV is overweight several old-economy industries, including energy and consumer staples, due to their above-average yields. On the flipside, the fund is underweight growth and tech, as companies in these sectors tend to sport premium valuations and prioritize growth and CAPEX over dividends. Compare HDV's sector weights with those of the S&P 500:

HDV

HDV's sector drifts are quite common for dividend ETFs, although the fund seems more aggressive than average, especially in overweighting energy so much. Some of the smaller positions are a bit odd, including underweighting financials. In my opinion, this is simply due to being a somewhat restrictive fund. JPMorgan (JPM) sports a (slightly) above-average 2.3% yield, which is high enough for some dividend funds, including VYM, but not for HDV.

HDV's significant overweight energy position increases risk and volatility and is an important fact for investors to consider. For more risk-averse investors or energy bears, it might be a deal-breaker.

As a final point, it seems that HDV samples from the S&P 500 when constructing its portfolio. Most of the fund's holdings are S&P 500 components:

Etfrc.com

But the reverse isn't true:

Etfrc.com

Overlaps by weight are also quite small:

Considering the figures above and HDV's index methodology, it seems that the fund basically holds the highest-yielding S&P 500 components, plus a few other small-caps.

Dividend Analysis

HDV focuses on the 75 highest-yielding U.S. equities, subject to several inclusion criteria. As the inclusion criteria are quite stringent, the resultant portfolio only yields 3.4%, higher than the equity average, but less than expected (I could certainly create a higher-yielding 75-stock portfolio).

Data by YCharts

HDV's yield seems a bit higher than average for a dividend equity ETF, but not significantly so.

Data by YCharts

HDV's dividends have seen positive growth since inception. Long-term growth has been moderate but has slowed down these past few years.

HDV

Growth has been reasonably consistent, somewhat more than implied in the figures above. Recent cuts seem to have mostly been due to normal ETF dividend volatility, with dividends growing steadily from 2022 to 2023.

Seeking Alpha

On a more negative note, both VYM and SCHD have seen stronger dividend growth. SCHD's growth has been much higher, although somewhat volatile, and is slowing down.

Seeking Alpha

VYM's growth has been quite a bit slower than that of SCHD, but still higher than HDV.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, HDV's dividend yield is a bit higher than the U.S. equity average, but about average for a dividend equity ETF, with growth a bit lower. Although these are not terrible results, they do seem worse than for VYM and SCHD.

Valuation Analysis

HDV focuses on higher-yield U.S. equities. As dividend yields are something of a valuation metric, this results in a somewhat cheap fund, trading at a sizable discount to the S&P 500. Valuations seem comparable to those of VYM and SCHD though.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

More broadly, valuation gaps between value and growth stocks are currently wider than average. Funds like HDV consistently trade with sizable discounts to the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100, but discounts are much wider now than in the past.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

HDV's cheap valuation could lead to sizable capital gains moving forward, contingent on valuations normalizing. Valuations somewhat normalized during 2022, at least relative to the S&P 500, less so in 2023 and 2024. I don't see any catalyst for further improvement in this regard, but current conditions seem, at the very least, adequate for value stocks.

Data by YCharts

Performance Track-Record

HDV's performance track-record seems decisively below-average, with the fund consistently underperforming both the S&P 500 and its peers. Returns have improved quite markedly post-pandemic, but that is mostly due to the fund experiencing above-average losses during the same.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

HDV's sub-par returns seem hard to explain. Conditions have been somewhat unfavorable to value and dividend ETFs long-term, but that does not explain underperforming VYM and SCHD. Nothing in the fund's strategy or portfolio seems like an obvious negative source of losses. HDV's most significant sector tilt, being overweight energy, has boosted returns these past five years, especially since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

Being underweight tech effectively blunts these excess returns, but most dividend and value ETFs are also underweight tech and have outperformed HDV.

In my opinion, the fund's underperformance was due to a combination of sub-par security selection and ineffective turnover. From prior coverage, I know this was the case for SCHD's past outperformance and recent underperformance, and as there are some similarities between these funds, I think the same could be true of HDV. This is nothing more than an educated guess though.

HDV - Unfavorable Comparison to Peers

Although there is nothing significantly wrong with HDV, it seems inferior to both VYM and SCHD.

VYM is much more diversified, with a broader index and investments in 557 different stocks. SCHD seems about the same, with investments in 50 stocks, but more balanced sector exposures.

VYM has a slightly lower yield, SCHD effectively the same one. Both have higher dividend growth though, so long-term income is (has been) higher.

Valuations seem roughly the same.

HDV's performance seems materially, consistently worse than both VYM and SCHD. SCHD's performance has lagged a bit these past few years, but the long-term track-record is much stronger.

Overall, HDV seems to compare unfavorably to its peers, with several important downsides, and few important positives.

Conclusion

HDV is a simple dividend equity ETF. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, it compares unfavorably to some of its peers, including VYM and SCHD. As such, I would not invest in HDV.