Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is a financial institution which we have always liked a lot because of their unusual strategy: double down on real estate loans, which is their absolute specialty.

So far, they've done an impressive job, with fewer losses, better spreads, and increasing dividends every single quarter for a while, as you can see on the DFT chart below.

OZK DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Not that the market has cared much, as during the past year, the stock's P/E ratio has become disconnected from the 5-year average of 10x.

I put the P/E ratios of banks of similar size on the chart below over the past 5 years.

Seeking Alpha

Below is this same chart, but for only the past 12 months

Seeking Alpha

It becomes clear that not only has Bank OZK's P/E become disconnected from its peers during this calendar year, but the latest 10% drop just delivered another blow.

So what happened?

Bank OZK saw its stock plummet by 10% in Wednesday's premarket trading after Citi downgraded the bank to a "Sell" rating.

Citi analyst Benjamin Gerlinger expressed concerns over two major loans:

a $915 million loan for the Research and Development District in San Diego and

a $135 million loan for the Echo Street West mixed-use project in Atlanta.

In his note to clients, he said:

RaDD has been in development for more than four years, and we believe 0% of the 1.7M SF is leased – indicative of a difficult Life Science construction lending market

From a Seeking Alpha news piece, I gather that these loans, which together constitute 3.8% of OZK's non-purchased loans, raised alarms about potential risks, particularly in the life science construction sector, leading to the downgrade and the subsequent decline in stock value.

Ok, so clearly the big problem is the $915mn Life Science commitment in San Diego referred to as "RaDD."

A bit of investigative work can give us an idea that the loan is most likely one of the larger bubbles in the red quadrant I highlighted below, so with a loan to value ratio of about 40%.

OZK Investor presentation

A little more investigative work tells us that the loan to value of the Bank's life-science portfolio is on average 41%.

OZK Investor Presentation

So we're likely on a loan that is around 40% LTV, and given the project is coming onto the market in the next months, we can assume most of the capital has been committed, so about $4-500mn in total. That's assuming there was no contingency regarding leasing-up some of the space to receive the full amount. I don't know the exact details of this loan.

Then again, maybe it is considered as mixed use, in which case it might be a 42% LTV because while Gerlinger suggests that 0% of the 1.7mn square feet life science real estate is leased, is a little misleading, as a bit more investigation on Gensler (the firm that designed the project), suggests that it is a mixed use project with restaurants, retail, life sciences and office:

The Research and Development District (RaDD) is downtown San Diego’s newest life science mixed-use development. Sitting on eight acres and occupying six city blocks, San Diego’s Research and Development District will represent the largest urban commercial waterfront site along California’s Pacific coast, once complete. Designed by Gensler, this dynamic urban life science campus will feature a mix of mid-rise buildings, a 17-story tower, ground-floor retail, restaurants, and a public paseo, all activated by roof decks and green space for the community to enjoy.

Gensler

The mock-ups suggest that there is a considerable amount of retail space, and also that it is in fact 1.56mn square feet total, not just life sciences. Nonetheless, it will be a tough sell to fill in retail and restaurants if there is nobody in the offices.

I looked into IQHQ, the firm which built the project.

In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune shortly after construction started, IQHQ President Tracy Murphy said,

“We talk a lot about the behavior of sheep around here. People tend to do what everyone else is doing. To our credit, although it’s also riskier, we’ve done something a little different.”

When the project broke ground in 2020 with the backdrop of a very attractive life sciences market. Now the office market isn't looking so good, and Downtown San Diego seems to be an afterthought for many of the firms which are in the market for life sciences offices.

The project is on land area which is just next to the Navy One building, which staffs 1,400 personnel from the Navy.

San Diego Union Tribune

So, maybe there is some demand for restaurants/retail in downtown San Diego. This is tough for me to comment about without actually knowing the place.

It's tough to say what will come of this development, as the current market for offices and life science businesses is a tough sale outside of prime markets close to universities.

The analyst from Citi says that they are cutting their outlook to $37 price target from $57, but only reducing earnings estimates to $5.94 for 2024 as they expect some provisions for losses to pop up.

Now at $5.95, if we apply a historical multiple of 10x, we'd still be looking at a price target of $59. Sure, given the risk profile, let's go down to 8x, price target will still be $48. Let's give OZK a 7x earnings multiple, just to be super sure: that's $42.

The Citi analyst believes that OZK should get just a 6x earnings going forward?

I don't know, it doesn't make sense to me. OZK has proven that they have been a superior lender time and time again, since going public in 1997, the net charge-offs have outperformed the industry in every single year.

OZK Investor Presentation

They didn't cut the dividend in 2008-2009. It kept growing since. I get the concerns of this Citi analyst, and it'll be interesting to see what management has to say in July when they report Q2 earnings and results, but meanwhile, I'm holding on to my position and my target of buying OZK below $45.