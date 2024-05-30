Uncovering The Value Proposition Of ServiceNow: A Compelling Case For Investment

JHVEPhoto

When I last wrote about ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) on March 11, 2024, with a buy recommendation, it was slightly over a month before the company reported its first quarter 2024 earnings. The stock has flatlined since my buy recommendation. The price has retreated -3.38% compared to the S&P 500 Index (SPX), rising 3.32% over the same period. Although the company beat analysts' revenue and earnings-per-share ("EPS") guidance for the first quarter recently, the market was disappointed in subscription revenue guidance for the full year 2024, which came in below analysts' expectations. The stock sank 4% the day after the earnings report's release. The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase after the 82% gains it achieved in 2023.

Data by YCharts

There is a wide range of opinions on the company. One Seeking Alpha analyst is concerned about the stock's valuation and believes it's a sell. Another thinks it is a strong buy. Seeking Alpha's Wall Street rating still has it as a strong buy. My opinion sits right in the middle of the strong buy and sell extremes. The current fundamentals do not justify a strong buy rating. At best, the stock is fairly valued, and the company's results do not justify the stock going up in the near term. However, if you are a long-term investor, there is enough potential upside over the next five to ten years that growth investors still might want to buy it.

This article will discuss ServiceNow's value proposition for customers and the company's fundamentals. It will also review the company's first-quarter results, valuation, and risks. Last, I will explain why I reiterated my buy recommendation for the stock for long-term growth investors.

ServiceNow's value Proposition for Fortune 500 companies

One issue Fortune 500 companies have is that, over the years, they have collected a bunch of software, data centers, cloud platforms, and IT (Information Technology) infrastructure across different departments that may not integrate effectively with each other, are unreliable, or are too complex for users to operate. ServiceNow's platform integrates with a company's existing IT architecture and applications, connecting all of them together. It puts a modern and user-friendly interface on top of those integrations to simplify and reliably run all the data centers, clouds, applications, and technology the company has collected over many years. At the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on May 21, 2024, President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") CJ Desai said the following:

If you think about Fortune 500 or Global 2000, the technology landscape is massively complex because our customers have invested [in] everything all the way from mainframe to client server to web architecture to mobile in so many technologies and solutions. ServiceNow platform, first of all, has a very simple but powerful concept on how it integrates with all these existing systems, whether it's a bank or a government or a healthcare organization. Number two, it also provides a great experience layer...nowadays, a lot of our customers have also multiple clouds, and we say, okay, whether you have a private cloud, whether you have a public cloud, you have multiple public cloud and multiple private clouds, we will integrate across all those clouds. And that just gives them a peace of mind that ServiceNow becomes this truly a platform of platforms.

ServiceNow allows companies to maintain existing investments instead of ripping out the old technology and immediately replacing it with the new one every time a new technology comes along. The J.P. Morgan representative Mark Murphy gave the perfect analogy on the conference call when he said, "So it feels -- to me, it feels akin to -- if you're going to renovate an old house, you keep the foundation, keep the plumbing, but you kind of breathe in some new life, right?" As fast as technology moves today, organizations might become financially stressed if they need to give up on older technology that they put so much money into simply because it didn't integrate well with newer technologies. Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith gave an example of how the platform enables organizations to keep older software platforms when he explained during the company's Financial Analyst Day 2024 on May 6 about how the Veterans Administration ("VA") used the ServiceNow platform to be able to continue using a PeopleSoft Human Resource ("HR") application. PeopleSoft doesn't even exist anymore as an independent company. Oracle (ORCL) bought PeopleSoft in 2004 and maintains its legacy software. Paul Smith said, "Instead of VA ripping and replacing that investment from over a decade ago, they brought in ServiceNow as engagement layer to help improve employee experience, modernize workflows and make HR smart interoperable."

One significant reason that until now, ServiceNow has maintained +20% annual revenue growth since 2012, and analysts forecast several more years of similar growth, is that its "platform of a platform" approach has a compelling value proposition for many large enterprises. ServiceNow is a workflow automation company at its core, which means its platform can automate routine tasks. The company started by automating tasks in ITSM (IT service management) and eventually expanded into automating functions for many different applications within a company's operations. COO CJ Desai said on the J.P. Morgan conference call (emphasis added):

So we started, obviously, our first killer use case was ITSM back in 2005. And then we expanded to multiple use cases within the technology department or for the CIO [Chief Information Officer], and we begin the system of record for the CIO. And around 2015, we made the pivot to say, now we will do security operations, we will do HR case management. We'll also do customer service. So that's 2015. And as the time proceeded, we have added use cases for finance department, for supply chain department, for procurement department.

The following image shows the products that the ServiceNow platform offers. Some products are "systems of record" or primary products like ITSM. Other products are "system of engagement" products that complement existing applications that the customer uses. Whether ServiceNow chooses to promote a product as a "system of record" or "system of engagement" is a strategic decision that depends on whether there are existing well-established products in the marketplace and how much expertise ServiceNow has in a specific area.

ServiceNow Financial Analyst Day 2024

Currently, most of its "system of record" products are in the Technology Workflows category. The Employee Workflows and Customer and Industry Workflows categories are mostly "system of engagement" products. The Creator and Financial Service Cloud (FSC) may be a mixture of a "system of record" and a "system of engagement." FSC provides various finance and supply chain workflows for enterprise resource planning ("ERP").

Customers discovered that the areas where it provides a system of record services eliminated the need to go out and buy specialized software for many of those services under Technology Workflows when the same or better functionality is on ServiceNow's platform. So, a second value proposition of the platform is its ability to consolidate several different point solutions. In technology, a point solution is a service or product designed to solve one specific problem or need. Part of the problem companies have today is having too many software platforms that may not be able to communicate effectively with each other. ServiceNow allows customers to whittle down the number of point solution providers if those customers desire.

The company's third value proposition is that it is also an app development platform where companies can build apps for their specific needs instead of buying an app from a point solution provider. This functionality comes under the Creator and FSC Workflows.

The company has strong fundamentals

ServiceNow is a best-of-breed company run by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Bill McDermott, the former CEO of SAP SE (SAP). The company's website highlights McDermott's career in the following excerpt (Emphasis added):

Bill McDermott is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceNow – the company with the fastest organic growth in the history of enterprise software. Since Bill joined in late 2019, ServiceNow has more than doubled full-year revenues,while landing for the first time on the Fortune 500 list. Before ServiceNow, he was CEO of SAP, the largest European software company. During his tenure, SAP's market value increased from $39 billion to $163 billion. Author of the national bestseller, Winners Dream, Bill is known for his relentless focus on customer relationships. He is one of the most admired leaders in business, with a successful career spanning iconic brands such as Xerox, Gartner, and Siebel Systems.

Few software or cloud companies can generate the fundamental numbers ServiceNow produces at scale. It is a well-run company, evidenced by the fact that it was one of the few that didn't lay off its workers during the last several years of a poor economy.

ServiceNow Financial Analyst Day 2024

The section titled Innovation Velocity on the above image is vital for the company to achieve its goal of more than 20% subscription revenue growth for the next three years, which would grow revenue from $8.97 billion at the end of 2023 to around $15.50 billion by the end of 2026. When JPMorgan representative Mark Murphy asked COO CJ Desai at the JPMorgan conference about how the company plans to achieve such ambitious revenue growth, he said:

So, I would say the first thing always, it starts with innovation that we need to stay and we have stayed on a rapid pace of innovation, but we need to stay on that pace of innovation whether creating new products, Mark. In 2018, we told our investors that we created this unit called Navex, and Navex will release at least 2 to 5 new products every year, okay? Which was a very ambitious goal at that point in time. But we said two to five products every year, we will release it. So that pace of innovation of additional products that deliver value for our customers is foremost required.

When examining ServiceNow earnings results or analysts' presentations, pay close attention to product announcements and adoption. The more products ServiceNow offers customers, the more opportunities for the company to upsell or cross-sell additional products. If you hear of multiple product announcements or customers adopting recent products on earnings calls, it should be a leading indicator that top-line revenue growth should hit its goals. The second thing to key in on is the adoption of AI-infused products, which is an accelerant to growth. During the first quarter 2024 earnings call, Bill McDermott said (emphasis added):

Process optimization is the number one Gen AI use case in the global economy today...So contrary to some opinions out there, we are witnessing the biggest enterprise software market opportunity in a generation. Business leaders are waking up to the fact that they have a fresh choice now. They can radically simplify the tech stack. We are entering a new frontier. We are in a race to put AI to work for people, and that's a race ServiceNow intends to win for our customers. There's a lot happening at ServiceNow that only heightens our optimism for the remainder of this year and beyond. Our recent Washington D.C. platform release included very exciting new features for our customers.

Unlike general-purpose generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini, ServiceNow is one of the first movers in developing use-case-specific generative AI applications, meaning generative AI that the company designs to accomplish specific narrow tasks. It was one of the first companies to sell a heavily regulated Wall Street bank a generative AI application, which my last article on ServiceNow briefly discussed. The fact that it has already gained the trust of a Wall Street bank for a generative AI application speaks to the enormous trust that enterprises have for ServiceNow, and it should get its fair share of wins for its generative AI applications. Recently, Bloomberg reported that "Generative AI will grow to a $1.3 trillion market by 2032." If true, ServiceNow's long-term potential may be more significant than any current forward revenue or EPS forecast currently captures.

Another key metric to pay attention to is what ServiceNow calls the "Rule of 50," which is an offshoot of the Rule of 40, a term Brad Feld defined in 2015:

The 40% rule is that your growth rate + your profit should add up to 40%. So, if you are growing at 20%, you should be generating a profit of 20%. If you are growing at 40%, you should be generating a 0% profit. If you are growing [revenue] at 50%, you can lose 10% [profits]. If you are doing better than the 40% rule, that's awesome.

Brad Feld invented the 40% rule to analyze software companies using a subscription-based model. He believes a software company needs a growth rate + profit above 40% at a bare minimum to grow sustainably over the long term. The 50% rule compares elite companies, as only a few companies can achieve the rule of 50. ServiceNow calculates its Rule of 50 by adding the trailing twelve-month ("TTM") revenue growth and TTM Free Cash Flow ("FCF") margin. The faded numbers on the chart below compare several large peer software enterprises' Rule of 50 numbers from 2019 when the economy was hot. ServiceNow and Adobe achieved 60% and above in 2019. The bolded numbers are where things stand today. According to management, ServiceNow is the only company that passes the Rule of 50.

ServiceNow Financial Analyst Day 2024

ServiceNow's Rule of 50 performance may be why it often sells at a premium to other cloud and software companies. Everyone should consider the company's fundamental performance when valuing the stock. There is a reason that ServiceNow is one of the most highly valued software/cloud companies.

A brief overview of first quarter 2024 earnings

Instead of emphasizing total revenue, management focuses on subscription revenue because it makes up most of its total revenue, approximately 97% of its 2023 revenue. In the previous quarter, the company guided for first quarter 2024 subscription revenue of $2.510 - $2.515 billion and non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) operating margins of 29%. The company beat that guidance when it reported first-quarter subscription revenue of $2.523 billion, up 25% year-over-year, and a non-GAAP operating margin of 30%.

ServiceNow First Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation.

The company defines RPOs and cRPO in its 2023 10-K:

Transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations ("RPO") represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and non-cancellable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes contracts that are billed in arrears, such as certain time and materials contracts, as we apply the "right to invoice" practical expedient under relevant accounting guidance. Current remaining performance obligations ("cRPO") represents RPO that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months.

As the table above shows, RPO is growing at 26%, approximately the same rate as revenue growth (25%), which is generally a positive sign of potential continued revenue growth. cRPO constant currency growth of 21% over the previous year's comparable quarter was 100 basis points above company guidance. One note of caution: the start of contracts, timing of contract renewals, agreement length, or whether a company hosts the software can influence RPO, so investors should not use these numbers to predict exact future revenue.

The number of customers with ACV (Annual Contract Value) greater than $1 million is essential for determining ServiceNow's success in attracting large customers. This strategy of attracting large customers is critical to the company's ability to maintain robust +20% revenue growth. Larger companies have more money available for larger initial contracts and higher potential for future sales in a land and expansion strategy. Additionally, large companies have more stability during an economic downturn, as larger companies are less likely to fail than smaller companies. By selling to more large companies, ServiceNow's revenue streams are potentially more stable during downturns. The company had 1,933 customers with ACV more than $1 million as of March 31, 2024, up around 15% over March 31, 2023. The company also counts ACV over $5 million and $10 million. CEO Bill McDermott said on the company's first quarter 2024 earnings call:

Even as Q1 is not traditionally a large quarter, we had eight deals over $5 million in net new ACV [NNACV], a 100% increase year-over-year. Four deals were over $10 million, which is a 300% increase year-over-year. ServiceNow is strengthening its position as the AI platform for business transformation. This is fueling strong performances for each of our key businesses. ITSM and ITOM [Information Technology Operations Management] were each in 16 of the top 20 deals. Security and risk, combined were an 11 of the top 20, customer creator and employee workflows were in 10 of the top 20 deals. GenAI adoption remained on a tear in Q1. Companies are leaning into GenAI as a powerful deflationary force to drive productivity. That's why NNACV for Pro Plus is record-breaking. In fact, it's the fastest selling offering in the company's history.

A rising number of net new ACV customers is desirable, indicating ServiceNow has successfully attracted large enterprise customers over the last year, potentially accelerating revenue growth. ITSM, ITOM, Security, and Risk are part of its Technology Workflow, a core part of the company's business, and something that investors want to see grow. Customer, Creator, and Employee Workflows are newer parts of the business that represent potential future revenue growth.

The Pro Plus reference means the product contains generative AI. The company has several flavors of products. For example, ServiceNow offers a plain vanilla ITSM product with no bells or whistles. ITSM Pro product includes automation and advanced analytics. ITSM Pro Plus contains everything Pro has and adds generative AI. Pay attention to sales of ServiceNow's Pro Plus products. If Pro Plus continues to sell like hotcakes, it will completely demolish any bearish thesis that assumes generative AI is only a fad or has no enterprise use cases.

ServiceNow First Quarter 2024 10-Q

ServiceNow's first quarter 2024 GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 79.91% the previous year—a number within the 70%- 85% range acceptable for a SaaS company. In the first quarter of 2024, total operating expenses were $1.75 billion, up 15.7% over the previous year's comparable quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 69.40%, down 283 basis points year-over-year. A decreasing operating expense as a percentage of revenue indicates rising operating profitability.

Data by YCharts

ServiceNow reported a first-quarter diluted GAAP EPS of $1.67, which beat analysts' estimates of $1.33. First-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $3.41, which beat analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13. Management's goal to reduce stock-based compensation ("SBC") as a percentage of revenue, which was 16.21% in the first quarter, has assisted these bottom-line numbers. In most cases, reducing this metric will improve net income and EPS over time.

ServiceNow Financial Analyst Day 2024

The company has a very healthy cash flow from operations ("CFO") to sales ratio of 40.48%, which means that it converts every $1 of sales into $0.40 of CFO. The sharp CFO-to-sales rise portends good things for FCF growth.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the first quarter, ServiceNow had $5.11 billion in cash and marketable securities against $1.48 billion in long-term debt, for a net cash position of $3.63 billion.

Data by YCharts

The company's solid balance sheet and prodigious FCF mean it is at relatively low risk of significant financial stress.

Valuation

Some investors believe the stock has gotten far ahead of itself and that the market overvalues it. They have good reason to believe that. Seeking Alpha Quant rates the stock's valuation as a D-. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) is 78.98, the highest among its peers and higher than the sector median for the IT sector of 31.11. However, except for SAP SE, the companies in the following chart are the same peers ServiceNow surpassed in the Rule of 50.

Data by YCharts

The following image shows ServiceNow's forward P/E for 2024, 2025, and 2026, exceeding the company's estimated EPS growth rates for those years, respectively—a sign that the market may overvalue the stock.

Seeking Alpha

However, people can argue that the market undervalues the stock. Let's assume analysts underestimate ServiceNow's generative AI opportunity, and consensus EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 come in at the high estimate of 18.76. If the stock maintains its forward P/E of 45.46, its price would be $852.82.

The market may also undervalue the stock on a price-to-FCF (P/FCF) basis for bullish investors on ServiceNow. It trades at a Price/FCF of 48.39, well below its five- and ten-year median. Suppose the company traded at its five-year median; it would trade at $934.92. At its ten-year median, it would trade at $991.39.

Data by YCharts

Let's do a reverse discount cash flow ("DCF") analysis of the stock to determine whether the expected FCF justified today's stock price.

Reverse DCF

The first quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $3152 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 11% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 21.30% Stock Price (May 24, 2024, closing price) $738.51 Terminal FCF value $22.389 billion Discounted Terminal Value $98.562 billion FCF margin 33.25% Click to enlarge

Considering that the company grew its annual FCF at a compound annual growth rate of 58.85% over the last ten years and its prospects for continued FCF growth remain bright, an FCF growth rate of 21.30% is achievable. I don't expect ServiceNow to maintain an FCF growth rate of over 50%. Let's assume it can conservatively grow at an FCF growth rate of 22.30% for the next ten years, 1% higher than the DCF implies; the stock would trade at $794.27 using my prior terminal growth and discount rate assumptions. This price is approximately 8% above the May 24 closing price -- approximately where I think the market should value the stock.

Another thing investors should consider is that ServiceNow has a solid moat to its business, which consists of high switching costs. Usually, when it gains a customer, it retains that customer. The company had a 98.5% renewal rate at the end of 2023. It uses a land-and-expand subscription SaaS business model, and historically, investors tend to award premium valuations to businesses with solid recurring revenue streams. In other words, at this stage of its growth and considering the growth opportunity ahead, ServiceNow may trade consistently above what investors focused on value believe it's worth.

A few risks to be aware of

The stock's valuation leaves little room for error, and if the company fails to achieve the numbers analysts expect, investors may sell off the stock. For instance, although the company raised the full-year 2024 revenue guidance in the first quarter from a range of $10,555 ‑ $10,575 billion to a range of $10,560 ‑ $10,575 billion, consensus analyst estimates were for revenue of $10.59 billion. That guidance miss is likely responsible for the stock's drop after the first quarter earnings release. Traders should probably avoid ServiceNow as the risk of short-term disappointment is high.

In the long term, ServiceNow's growth strategies of targeting larger customers and expanding outside its core Technology Workflow products will increase the difficulty of maintaining a revenue growth rate high enough to satisfy investors. Its 10-K states, "As we target more of our sales efforts at larger enterprise customers, we may face heightened costs, longer sales cycles, greater competition and less predictability in our ability to close sales." These longer, uncertain sales cycles could make revenue lumpy from quarter to quarter, making the company more susceptible to revenue and earnings disappointments. Additionally, the more ServiceNow moves into Employee, Customer, Industry, Creator, and FSC Workflows, the more it will run into well-established players with the resources to compete fiercely. As the company runs into stronger competition, customer and revenue growth may slow, and margins could shrink.

The reason it is still a buy

If you are a short-term investor, there may be very few entry points to achieve a quick profit, and this may not be a stock for you to invest in. However, suppose you plan to invest in ServiceNow for five years or longer. In that case, the company's position and opportunity as an enabler of digital transformation and a generative AI beneficiary are compelling. Today may be an ideal time to buy the stock before it begins its next leg up. Dollar-cost averaging is an excellent strategy for growth investors interested in this company to start accumulating shares.