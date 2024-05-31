Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

As an income investor, I'm always on the hunt for stocks that I consider great investments for retirees. As a retiree myself, REITs offer that ability to generate reliable income streams. As a result of their tax structures, they're also better to hold in a tax-advantaged account like a ROTH IRA.

And with a lot of retirees over the age of 59 1/2, holding solid REITs with strong fundamentals should be an obvious choice. One REIT that fits the bill is Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), a REIT that recently popped on my radar as a result of their attractive yield. Looking at the company's track record and yield, I thought this could be a solid choice for retirees.

Although their payout ratio is beginning to creep up as a result of the decline in their FFO, I still think UHT is solid and warrants a hold rating for now. In this article, I discuss UHT's recent earnings, fundamentals, and give reasons why this is a REIT retirees should consider.

Overview

Universal Health Realty is a REIT focused on acquiring healthcare and human service-related facilities. They have a long track record of operations, starting nearly 40 years ago in 1986. At the end of 2023, they had properties in 21 states, with most of these located in Texas and Nevada. Most of their portfolio (70%) in invested in medical office buildings and clinics. The next largest portion is invested in acute care hospitals.

Latest Earnings

Universal Health Realty Income Trust doesn't seem to be a popular stock amongst investors here on Seeking Alpha, with less than 7k followers. But the REIT delivered a solid performance during its latest Q1 earnings. And should be one on investors' radar, especially those looking for stable and reliable streams of income.

During their Q1 earnings reported on April 24th, the REIT posted some solid numbers. FFO of $0.90 grew from $0.82 in the prior quarter, while revenue of $25.14 million grew from $24.32 million over the same period. So, despite being a smaller, lesser known REIT, UHT showed some solid growth in a challenging economic backdrop that has slowed growth for many REITs with the rise in interest rates.

Year-over-year, both FFO grew roughly 8.77% from $11.4 million, or $0.82 to $12.4 million. The growth in FFO was driven by an increase in net income on an annualized basis. This grew nearly 18% from $4.5 million to $5.3 million during the latest quarter. Furthermore, UHT managed to grow their FFO without making any additional investments in 2023, which is impressive.

Solid Balance Sheet

Their balance sheet was also solid. The REIT entered into swap agreements and as a result, has some debt maturing this year with $85 million due in September. But they had ample liquidity available in cash and on the revolver, with nearly $7.7 million in cash & cash equivalents. On the revolver, they had $333.6 million remaining.

However, their upcoming debt will have to be refinanced at a higher rate as this had very low interest rates of 1.4975% and 1.144% respectively. But as seen by their liquidity, the REIT has more than enough to satisfy their maturities. Their debt to EBITDA was also healthy. In the chart below, you can see UHT's debt-to-EBITDA in comparison to peers in the healthcare space CareTrust REIT (CTRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), and American Healthcare REIT (AHR).

Aside from CareTrust REIT, who I consider to be one of the best healthcare REITs, UHT compares pretty well. Additionally, their fixed charge coverage ratio was also healthy at 3.1x. CTRE's FCCR at the end of their latest quarter was 7.5x. Their larger and more popular peer, OHI's stood at 3.9x.

Dividend Coverage

Despite their FFO declining over the last two years, Universal Health Realty's FFO payout ratio still remains solid at 81%. Furthermore, this is significantly lower than Omega Healthcare's payout ratio of 103% during their Q1 earnings.

You can see in the chart below their FFO declined from $3.54 in 2022 to $3.23 in 2023. And while FFO growth is what I prefer to see, UHT's dividend coverage still remains solid. I prefer payout ratios in the mid 70% range, as this allows for management to retain more cash flow to continue growth.

Moreover, their payout ratio is something I would like to see decline as the macro environment becomes more favorable, which I anticipate happening in the next year or two. However, their coverage is nothing investors should be concerned with going forward. But if the REIT can somehow manage to grow their FFO for a sustained period, I would consider upgrading them to a buy.

Furthermore, instead of issuing shares like some REITs, the company's shares outstanding have remained flat over the past 5 years at roughly 13.8 million. Peers like Realty Income (O), instead of tapping into the debt and equity markets to fund growth, have preferred to issue shares, which I think is smart considering the high interest rate environment. While this is better than borrowing expensive debt, this dilutes shareholders, and has the potential of the dividend coverage at more risk with additional shares on the market.

UHT has also continued to grow its dividend despite their share price decline over the years, albeit it has been slow. But this is why I think they could be a perfect stock for retirees. Additionally, they kept growing their dividend during the Great Financial Crisis and COVID, which is an impressive feat to say the least. Since the pandemic, UHT has grown the dividend from $2.76 to $2.88 in 2023, a growth rate of roughly 4.5%.

Catalysts/Growth Potential

Another metric I like about Universal Health Realty is that as a result of their smaller size, the REIT has a lot of room for growth. With a total of 68 properties in 21 states, UHT can continue capturing growth in the healthcare space. It also helps that a large number of their properties are located in growing states like Texas and Nevada.

Their last development project was a medical outpatient building in Nashville, Tennessee, completed in Q3 of last year for $44 million. And while they don't have any acquisitions or developments lined up currently, this could change as the economic environment turns favorable in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the behavioral health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% until 2030, which will likely benefit UHT going forward. As mental health awareness has become more prominent recently, this will likely continue for the foreseeable future. And if so, I expect UHT to acquire properties to fund growth, particularly in behavioral health as it represents a small portion of their portfolio currently at 8%.

Valuation

Universal Health Realty's current yield of 7.8% sits above its 4-year average of 5.44%, and the sector median's 4.31% currently. And while this signifies the share price has declined, their dividend is safe with an FFO payout ratio of 81%. Their fundamentals are also solid, which prompts a hold rating until they can find ways to combat their declining FFO. Although their share price has steadily fallen over the past few years, the yield and growth potential make them an attractive income play, especially for retirees.

Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of $48, upside of roughly 31%. This is where the stock traded roughly a year ago. As you can see, the REIT's dividend growth has slowed a bit the past 5 years. But if rates fall, and they can manage to attain FFO growth going forward, I suspect they can grow at least 2%, a possibility as the macro environment becomes more favorable for REITs as interest rates decline.

Further Downside Risks

I'll admit UHT's 5 & 10-year charts don't look great for the REIT with them being down roughly 54% and 18% respectively. And if the company can't find ways to grow via mergers or acquisitions, their share price will likely continue to fall. This will also have an impact on their FFO growth as it wouldn't be accretive to issue shares, an additional way REITs fund growth.

If so, this will have a negative impact on their net income and FFO growth, which may force management to cut the dividend to free up capital. I suspect this won't be the case and UHT will continue paying the dividend, although growth will continue to slow in the near term.

Bottom Line

Although Universal Health Realty is down over the past 5 and 10 years, likely a result of its slow growth and declining FFO, their fundamentals remain solid. The REIT has potential to get back on the path to growth, with behavioral health projected to grow at a healthy 4.7% over the next six years.

Furthermore, their smaller size gives them room to continue growing with properties in only 21 states. The upside potential of more than 30% also makes them an attractive investment, as rates will likely decline by the end of the year. As a result of their solid balance sheet and attractive yield, I think Universal Health Realty is a worthy investment to consider for retirees.