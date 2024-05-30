Running Bulls Need No Thinking

Summary

  • For a year now, overnight interest rates have been above 5% in Canada and America, while the Consumer Price Index has been falling.
  • Over the past year, stock prices have risen four times faster than earnings growth, with the price-to-forward earnings ratio for the S&P 500 leaping from a rich 18x last fall to an eye-watering 21x now.
  • An inverted yield curve and Leading Economic Indicators contracting have warned of an incoming recession for months, but the consensus remains sanguine.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

For a year now, overnight interest rates have been above 5% in Canada and America, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been falling. This has resulted in the highest real interest rates (overnight rate – CPI) in at least 23 years. While very hard on debtors, it’s favourable for

