4.3% Average Yield - 3 Terrific Dividends For Safety, Income, Growth, And Alpha

PM Images

Introduction

Although the market is still at an all-time high, I'm increasingly encountering the S-word in articles. When dealing with markets and economics, it's the S that stands for "stagflation."

Essentially, stagflation is the worst of both worlds, with "stag" standing for stagnation (no growth) and "flation" standing for the end of the word "inflation," which is positive year-over-year growth in prices.

What's interesting is that the last time the U.S. had stagflation was back in the 1970s, when slow economic growth met rapidly rising prices and a wave of monetary and fiscal challenges.

The 1970s saw growing federal budget deficits boosted by military spending during the Vietnam War, Great Society social spending programs aimed at fighting poverty, and the collapse of the Bretton Woods agreement. Meanwhile, unemployment had exceeded standards set in two prior decades, and growth was uneven. The economy was in a recession from December 1969 to November 1970 and again from November 1973 to March 1975. When not in a recession, the economy saw real gross domestic product (GDP) grow at a rate of above 5% between 1972 and 1973 and mostly above 5% between 1976 and 1978. This set the stage ahead of oil price shocks that would curb growth while fueling inflation. - Investopedia (emphasis added)

While we are currently far from a stagflation scenario, even the fear of potential stagflation down the road is enough to cause fear, as Bank of America strategist Hartnett said earlier this month.

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg, "the outlook for economic growth and corporate profits has deteriorated for the first time this year [...]."

After the S&P 500 Index hit a record in March, the rally in US stocks has slowed as economic growth shows signs of stumbling while inflation stays sticky. Traders are bracing for consumer price data due Wednesday from the US, which could cement or ease the stagflation concerns.

Bloomberg

Similar things are noted by other sell-side professionals, especially with regard to the yield curve, which has failed to predict a recession so far.

An anomaly known as an inverted yield curve, in which yields on short-term Treasurys exceed those of longer-term government debt, has long been taken as a nearly surefire signal that an economic pullback looms. In each of the previous eight U.S. downturns, that has happened before the economy sputtered. - The Wall Street Journal (emphasis added)

The Wall Street Journal

So far, the yield curve theory is not working, which is likely due to the Fed's control of various bond durations and the fact that the Treasury offset the Fed's quantitative tightening program by providing liquidity.

However, the trend is in the wrong direction, with both economic growth and inflation indicators trending in unfavorable directions.

“It’s not working,” said Ed Hyman, chairman of Evercore ISI. “So far, the economy is doing fine,” though he added that a recession could be just a little late in arriving this time. - The Wall Street Journal

While I am not making the case that stagflation is imminent - or guaranteed to happen over the next few years - I believe the odds are elevated as we are dealing with unfavorable inflation and growth drivers.

If the Fed is forced to pick between fighting inflation and protecting economic growth, the odds of stagflation will rise.

That said, I believe it is possible to add some stagflation protection to one's portfolio without having to bet one's entire portfolio on a certain outcome.

As most of my readers will know, I make minor portfolio adjustments to prepare for certain developments. I never bet the majority of my portfolio on a certain theme.

After all, I believe consistent dividend (growth) investing is the best way to prosperity - regardless of the economic environment.

That said, in 2022, Goldman Sachs (GS) wrote an article titled "Stagflation Risks and What Investors Can Do About It."

In that article, Goldman noted that 11 of the 14 Fed tightening cycles since the Second World War have led to a recession within two years of the first rate hike.

Goldman Sachs

As the title already suggested, the bank also told us what to buy in order to be prepared.

[...] investors may want to consider increasing exposure to real assets such as commodities, real estate and infrastructure, which may have the best chance of outperforming in an inflationary or stagflationary environment. - Goldman Sachs

In this article, I'll focus on these assets and give you three terrific picks that cover these sectors.

Even better, what makes these stocks special is that I consider them to be terrific all-weather investments as well.

In addition to having an average yield of more than 4%, these three investments have beaten the S&P 500 on a multi-decade basis with a more favorable volatility profile.

I expect that to continue, making these three of my favorite dividend stocks on the market right now.

So, let's start with pick one.

Union Pacific (UNP) - A Dividend Growth Infrastructure Pick

Infra- means "below;" so the infrastructure is the "underlying structure" of a country and its economy, the fixed installations that it needs in order to function. - Merriam-Webster

I love infrastructure investments for many reasons. One of them is the importance of infrastructure.

Where would an economy be without good roads, energy pipelines, electricity, sewage, etcetera?

I'm not the only one, as BlackRock (BLK) is betting on it as well, making one of the biggest takeovers in recent history.

The global economy is on the cusp of an “infrastructure revolution”, if Larry Fink is to be believed. The boss of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, made the modest prediction shortly after announcing on January 12th that his firm would acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (gip) for $12.5bn. [...] Its assets range from Gatwick Airport in London to the Port of Melbourne. Mr Ogunlesi and his fellow partners will collectively become BlackRock’s second-largest shareholder. - The Economist

While infrastructure stocks tend to fall during recessions (like most stocks), they often come with strong underlying demand, wide-moat business models, and consistent shareholder returns because of high free cash flow visibility.

With that in mind, there are many ways to invest in infrastructure, especially because the definition leaves a lot of room for creativity.

In fact, the second pick of this article is also an infrastructure play. An energy infrastructure play, to be precise.

Anyway, in this case, I'm going with Union Pacific, my first railroad investment after the pandemic.

The company has a duopoly in the Western two-thirds of the United States with its Class I peer, Buffett-owned BNSF. It services all economic hubs and has connections to both Canada and Mexico, making it a cornerstone of the North American economy.

If UNP were to magically disappear overnight, the economy would be toast (yes, really).

Association of American Railroads

Although its revenue is highly cyclical, the company has a wide-moat business with a fantastic dividend growth history and exceptional financial performance under the new leadership of CEO Jim Vena.

As I discussed in a recent article, Mr. Vena hit it out of the part in Q1. Despite economic headwinds, he managed to keep revenues flat and even lowered operating expenses, giving the company an industry-leading operating ratio.

Union Pacific Corp.

It also improved operations and made sure to be prepared for the return of growth without the need to significantly boost capital spending.

On top of that, it has an A-rated balance sheet with a sub-3x leverage ratio, which supports its dividend and buybacks.

UNP yields 2.3%. This dividend comes with a 50% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 10.1%. The dividend has been hiked for 17 consecutive years.

Over the past ten years, the dividend has almost tripled (+185%).

The company also bought back 32% of its shares during this period, which added to a favorable total return, as it has returned 14.5% per year since January 2004!

Data by YCharts

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect 9% EPS growth this year, potentially followed by 13% and 10% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

If we apply its two-decade normalized P/E ratio of 19.2x, we get an implied fair stock price of $270, which is 18% above its current stock price.

Needless to say, as UNP is one of my favorites, it's always on my mind when markets drop, as I consistently buy more of this railroad.

Enbridge (ENB) - High, Low-Risk Energy Income

On May 17, I wrote an article titled "Wall Street Finally Woke Up To Enbridge's 7% Yield."

Enbridge is the perfect energy/infrastructure hybrid with a very juicy 7.4% dividend yield.

Although the company is a C-Corp instead of a Master Limited Partnership, the quote below from Goldman Sachs (the same article I discussed in the introduction) applies to ENB as well.

[...] energy sector Master Limited Partnerships that operate the pipelines, refineries and other infrastructure required to move and refine oil in the US boast high earnings and may offer investors strong distribution yields. Many are also trading at a discount to their long-term average. - Goldman Sachs

Enbridge runs one of the world's largest midstream networks, which means it owns pipelines and related facilities to support energy production and connect buyers to sellers.

Without midstream, upstream (production) would not be possible.

The biggest benefit of this is stability, as midstream companies are only limited subject to commodity price fluctuations. They mostly make money on throughput volumes and fixed fees.

ENB has 98% cost-of-service/contracted cash flows. More than 95% of its customers have investment-grade balance sheets, and 80% of its EBITDA has inflation protection.

Enbridge

Although this midstream business can be a bit "boring," ENB aims to grow EBITDA by 5% annually, supported by a $7 billion growth program and a healthy balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 4.6x, close to the lower bound of its 4.5x-5.0x target range.

With regard to its dividend, the corporation has spent $34 billion on dividends over the past five years. In the next five years, that number is expected to be $40 billion, with a payout ratio between 60% and 70% of its distributable cash flow.

Enbridge

Since 2004, the dividend (in Canadian dollars) has grown by 12% annually.

More recently, dividend growth has come down substantially as the company is balancing both growth and balance sheet health.

Nonetheless, given its favorable EBITDA outlook, I expect low-to-mid-single-digit annual dividend growth going forward.

Valuation-wise, we are dealing with a stock that has enjoyed massive gains until 2014.

Since then, the total return has been lackluster, as investors preferred to buy high-growth stocks instead of midstream cash cows with elevated capital requirements - it's hard to blame them.

I also waited until 2024 before I threw some serious money (relatively speaking) at midstream companies.

That said, the future of ENB is bright, and as economic conditions continue to indicate persistent inflation and challenging growth, I believe ENB is a great place to be.

Currently, it trades at a blended P/E ratio of 17.3x, which is below its normalized 21.7x ratio.

Moreover, analysts expect EPS growth to accelerate from 1% in 2024 to 6% and 8% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. This gives the stock a fair price target of $52 in New York - more than 40% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

While it may take a while for the market to recognize ENB's value, it's one of my favorite long-term income plays and a stock I will likely soon be buying for family accounts.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) - A Fantastic Risk/Reward Real Estate Play

I decided to pair Goldman's real estate "recommendation" with the REIT behind the ELS ticker.

Equity LifeStyle Properties is one of my favorite REITs and a company I hope to buy soon - depending on my available cash and other investment decisions.

Founded in 1969, ELS benefits from massive secular growth in its industry, as it offers high-quality manufactured housing ("MH") and RV communities (it also owns marinas).

Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company, which owns more than 170,000 sites in 35 states and one Canadian province, benefits from housing shortages and affordability issues.

It also benefits from a rapidly aging population, which results in more demand from people (with low-risk income profiles) to move into age-restricted MH communities.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Most people buy properties in ELS communities instead of renting homes, which results in a steady flow of fees and expenses mostly aimed at keeping communities clean and attractive for tenants.

Since 2006, this business model has resulted in a 9% NFFO (normalized funds from operations) CAGR and a dividend CAGR of 21%.

Currently, ELS yields 3.0%. This dividend is protected by a payout ratio in the low-60% range and comes with a five-year CAGR of 10.0%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

I expect these tailwinds to last, as the monthly cost of a manufactured home is up to 70% cheaper than a single-family house.

While MH communities may not be suitable for all people, the focus on the elderly is another bonus that adds both income visibility and safety.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Moreover, ELS has a stellar balance sheet with a weighted average interest rate of just 3.7%, 100% fixed-rate long-term debt, and a weighted average duration to maturity of nine years.

Only 11% of its debt is due through 2026, which buys a lot of time in this unfavorable environment.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Going forward, analysts expect the company to grow its per-share adjusted FFO by an average of 7% through at least 2026.

It also helps that the P/AFFO multiple has come down after seeing lofty valuations in recent years. Currently, the P/AFFO multiple is 25.4x, which is a point above the long-term average.

FAST Graphs

As a result, I expect that EPS can return 8-12% annually in the years ahead, depending on the interest rate environment, which drives REIT multiples.

Combining All Three

Earlier in this article, I mentioned my goal to buy stocks that not only perform well when inflation and growth are headwinds for the market.

I want stocks that deliver value in general.

When combining the three stocks I presented in this article in an equal-weight portfolio that is rebalanced annually (to maintain a balance), we get a mini portfolio that has returned 12.3% annually since 1993.

The S&P 500 has returned 9.9% annually during this period.

Even better, the standard deviation of this three-stock portfolio was 14.5%. That's one full point below the S&P 500's standard deviation!

Historically speaking, these three stocks have superior risk/reward with a current average yield of 4.3%.

ValueInvesting

Going forward, I expect each of these picks to outperform the S&P 500.

Takeaway

While the increasing probability of stagflation is worrying, it's essential to prepare without panic.

By making strategic portfolio adjustments, we can better protect ourselves against potential economic downturns while staying committed to consistent dividend growth investing.

The three stocks I've highlighted - Union Pacific, Enbridge, and Equity LifeStyle Properties - are all solid all-weather investments.

They not only provide stability and impressive yields but also historically outperform the market with lower volatility.

By focusing on these sectors, we can build a resilient portfolio capable of weathering economic uncertainties and thriving regardless of market conditions.

That's what my investing philosophy is all about.