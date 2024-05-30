Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.08K Followers

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Asim Imran - Head, IR
David McKay - President and CEO
Katherine Gibson - Interim CFO
Graeme Hepworth - Chief Risk Officer
Neil McLaughlin - Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking
Doug Guzman - Group Head, RBC Wealth Management & Insurance
Derek Neldner - CEO and Group Head, RBC Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

John Aiken - Jefferies
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity
Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial
Mario Mendonca - TD Cowen
Paul Holden - CIBC Capital Markets
Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets
Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to RBC's 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Asim Imran, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Imran.

Asim Imran

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Speaking today will be Dave McKay, President & Chief Executive Officer; Katherine Gibson, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Graeme Hepworth, Chief Risk Officer. Also joining us today for your questions, Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking; Doug Guzman, Group Head, Wealth Management & Insurance; and Derek Neldner, Group Head, Capital Markets.

As noted on Slide 1, our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions, and have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. I would also remind listeners that the bank assesses its performance on a reported and adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying business performance. To give everyone a chance to ask questions, we ask that you limit your questions, and then re-queue. With that, I'll turn it over to Dave.

Recommended For You

About RY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RY

Trending Analysis

Trending News