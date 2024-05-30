Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Megan Kulick - Director of IR
Oliver Reichert - Director and CEO
Erik Massmann - CFO
Nico Bouyakhf - President, Europe
Alexander Hoff - VP of Finance
David Kahan - President, Americas
Klaus Baumann - CSO
Conference Call Participants
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Randy Konik - Jefferies
Dana Telsey - Telsey Group
Sam Poser - Williams Trading
Simeon Siegel - BMO
Mark Altschwager - Baird
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Erwan Rambourg - HSBC
Adrien Duverger - Goldman Sachs
Paul Lejuez - Citibank
Jesalyn Wong - Evercore
Jim Duffy - Stifel
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Birkenstock's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. The company has allocated 60 minutes in total to this conference call. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn over the call to Megan Kulick, Director of Investor Relations.
Megan Kulick
Hello, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. On our call are Oliver Reichert, Director of Birkenstock Holding PLC, and Chief Executive Officer of the Birkenstock Group; and Erik Massmann, Chief Financial Officer of Birkenstock Group; David Kahan, President of the Americas; Nico Bouyakhf, President, Europe; Klaus Baumann, Chief Sales Officer; and Alexander Hoff, VP of Finance will join us for the Q&A section. Please keep in mind that our fiscal year ends on September 30th, thus our second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on March 31st 2024. You may find the press release and a supplemental presentation connected to today's discussion on our Investor Relations website birkenstock-holding.com.
Additionally, we have included in
