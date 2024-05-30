MJ_Prototype/iStock via Getty Images

Q1 inflation was also revised lower, cheering rate doves. Analysts defend Salesforce after first revenue miss since 2006. Is the 60/40 portfolio back?

Our top story so far. Interest rate doves got some relief from the relentless, higher-for-longer drumbeat from Fed members with some softish data this morning.

Q1 real GDP was revised down to an annual rate of 1.3%, down from the first estimate of 1.6%. The drop was mainly due to a downward revision in consumption, which sank to 2% from 2.5% initially, and was in line with economists’ forecasts.

And Core PCE prices were revised down to 3.6% from 3.7%. That compared with the 3.7% consensus.

Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Schwab, noted, "Final sales to domestic purchasers were revised lower to 2.8% from 3.1%... Overall, a slightly softer reading than the original."

Also this morning, weekly initial jobless claims rose to 219,000, compared with 218,000 expected and 216,000 in the prior week.

Pantheon Macro economist Ian Shepherdson says: “The trend in claims appears to be rising, albeit fitfully and from a very low level. But the four-week average is now at its highest level since late September, and an array of leading indicators—challenger layoff announcements, WARN notices, and measures of consumers’ fear of layoffs—all point to further increases.”

The numbers were enough to boost expectations for a September quarter-point rate cut. But it should be noted that the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast model is currently tracking a 3.5% growth rate for Q2.

On the heels of the data, rates moved lower. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell back below 4.60%. Stocks also moved off their lows.

The S&P (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) are down less than 0.5%. But the Dow (DJI) is off nearly 1%, dragged down by the price decline in component Salesforce.

Salesforce tumbled as it posted its first revenue miss since 2006, with guidance also missing the mark. That had Wall Street analysts playing defense.

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz said he believes Salesforce is still "well situated" to help its customer base participate in the digital transformation. However, it's likely to do so with a focus on "profitable growth above else," as the company continues to navigate a difficult macro environment.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss said while the weak bookings in the first quarter are likely to "test investor patience," the stock does not reflect any expectations from generative artificial intelligence and "under prices" core earnings growth at current levels.

Elsewhere in earnings. C3.ai (AI) rallied after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and issuing a better-than-expected fiscal 2025 forecast.

Northland analyst Mike Latimore said: “The fact that C3.ai is seeing an acceleration in subscription growth is evidence that any headwinds the company saw from the migration to a usage-based revenue model are abating. He boosted his rating to Outperform from Market Perform and increased his price target to $35.

Strong pilot growth and rising demand for generative artificial intelligence suggest C3.ai's high growth should continue, Latimore added.

And Foot Locker (FL) rose on better-than-expected Q1 profit and upbeat guidance. The above consensus profit overshadowed soft comparable-store sales and a modest decline in revenue. But with what it called “disciplined expense management,” the company was able to maintain a profit despite a 3% decline in revenue.

In other news of note. Activist investor Nelson Peltz sold his entire stake in Walt Disney (DIS). That’s according to CNBC.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management sold out DIS for around $120 a share, making about $1 billion on the investment.

Peltz's exit comes weeks after the activist lost out in a proxy battle with Disney leadership. Disney's proposed slate of directors was re-elected at its annual meeting in April, beating a pair of rival slates from Nelson Peltz's Trian and Blackwells Capital in what became the most expensive proxy contest ever.

Trian had nominated Peltz and former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo for the board.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. After taking a reputational beating recently (especially after the 2022 bear market for stocks and bonds), the 60/40 portfolio is gaining some favor again.

The split of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has been a traditional Wall Street rule of thumb. And Goldman Sachs took a look at its performance during different economic periods of history.

Analysts looked at four structural regimes in a dataset that covers 150 years of economic and market data for 16 countries.

The regimes are: reflation, with growth and inflation above 3%; stagnation, with growth below 2% and inflation below 4%; stagflation, with growth below 2% and inflation above 4%; and goldilocks, with growth above 3% and inflation below 3%.

Analyst Christian Mueller-Glissmann said, “Stagflation and Goldilocks regimes were relatively common and drove large differences in cross-asset performance.”

On the other hand, “stagnation and stagflation resulted in several prolonged periods of poor equity and/or bond returns,” such as those in the 1970s and Japan in the 1990-2000s.

Another study from McQuarrie this year, which extends U.S. historical data to 1792, confirms that before 1870, U.S. equity returns and equity risk premia were often low for prolonged periods.