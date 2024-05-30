Richard Drury

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.K. equities." The fund offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies that are based in the United Kingdom.

When 2023 was coming to a close I was taking stock of my investment portfolio and looking to amplify my exposure to non-US developed markets. Britain/the UK was a natural place to consider since I already had exposure and I liked the go-forward prospects. Looking back, this call was timely in isolation, but we should consider that the S&P 500 and other developed markets have performed just as well in the interim:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given this return over the past six months is nearing 20%, I thought it was time to take another look at EWU - and British stocks more broadly - to see if a "buy" rating was still justified here. After careful consideration, I think the easy money has been made and the summer months ahead could see an uptick in volatility. This leads me to think a downgrade to "hold" is more appropriate now, and I will explain why in detail below.

Any Positives? Momentum, Relative Value

To begin I will emphasize I am not overly bearish on British stocks. While my view of the market as a whole has gotten more cautious - including for EWU - I am not being alarmist either. The rise in developed market stocks has been justified to an extent, and there is potential for more gains ahead. The second half of the year could certainly surprise to the upside, so we have to be prepared for that.

When it comes to British stocks, one of the factors going for it is momentum. As mentioned above, EWU has seen a sharp gain since my November review and the conditions that have been supporting that gain remain in place. One of which is inflation, which has come down to a more manageable level and is helping support consumer spending (which helps the domestic-focused companies within EWU's portfolio):

British Inflation (FactSet)

A second positive is the relative value for large-cap British stocks compared to their peers. It is true this has been the case for a while. In fact, British stocks have traded at a discount pretty consistently since Brexit. So while the overhanging story is not "new", what is new is how wide that discount has become:

The British Discount (Schroders)

This clearly shows how stark the valuation gap is between British stocks and the rest of the world. At some point this is going to normalize. It might not be right away, and British stocks might not ever command a premium again. But this level of disconnect between the FTSE 250 and the rest of the world is not going to be around forever. This will keep British stocks, and EWU by extension, on the minds of value-oriented investors going forward.

Election On The Way - I'm Not Enthusiastic

Let us now shift to some of my concerns. Chief among them is the upcoming general election in the UK, currently scheduled for July 4th (ironically America's Independence Day!). Currently, the Conservative government is unpopular, leading many to question why Prime Minister Sunak has called for an election this early (he had until January 2025 to call it). Regardless of the rationale, the voters are due to make their voices heard in the short-term and things are looking quite good for the Labour party at the expense of the ruling party at the moment:

Average Polling (Among Likely Voters) (The Guardian)

This shift in government (should it happen as expected) brings about the natural level of uncertainty that is not unique to Britain. Once the election is over, of course, some of that uncertainty goes away, but not entirely until the new government makes its intentions and plans clearer and puts them into action. So, for the next few months, expect any optimism to be met with some caution by even bullish investors.

However, I again emphasize I am not an outright bear on Britain, even under a Labour regime. In fact, many investors may view this transition as a chance for greater stability in London. What I mean is, there have been five different prime ministers in eight years, as the Conservative party struggled internally. Perhaps the Labour party will offer a stronger sense of continuity, which could in turn lead to more confidence and investment among business leaders.

But there are also some challenges to this pro-investment thesis. Labour has often been seen as being "pro-worker" and it looks to be playing up that angle this time around as well. Part of the current platform includes the following:

More protection for new hires against firing

Raises for sick pay benefits

Repeal laws restricting trade union activities

Promote more flexible working arrangements

All things being equal, these types of policies are likely to result in higher costs for domestic businesses. This could hurt the underlying profitability for the companies within EWU. However, they could also improve consumer sentiment and take-home pay, which will be a tailwind for consumer-oriented companies that make up about 25% of total fund assets for this ETF:

EWU's Portfolio Composition (iShares)

So there is a balancing act at play here and time will ultimately be the judge on whether these reforms get enacted and what their impact will be. The reality is I view these types of messages cautiously - because I am a firm believer in freer markets, not more regulation. But the chances of them becoming law are mixed, so investing on the premise that Labour will be "bad" for business is premature as well.

However, we should acknowledge the challenges facing the UK economy. Productivity in that corner of the world lags other developed markets, so seeing a political party gain control of government that is more pro-worker than business is not likely to change this dynamic:

Productivity Gains (By Country/Region) (OECD)

What I am driving at here is that Britain is suffering from a lack of productivity growth that lags behind pretty much all its peers - Italy the exception. And that is poor company when it comes to building a strong, market-beating investment case. With a likely income government that tends to side more with workers than employers, it is hard to see this metric getting a boost in the short-term. This poses an international competitiveness challenge, continuing a longer term trend.

UK Banks Garnering Scapegoat Status

Another headwind with a political tilt is the public's attitude towards the UK banking sector. The country's "big four" banks - HSBC (HSBC), Barclays (BCS), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), and NatWest Group (NWG) - are recording strong profits on the backdrop of strong growth overseas and a higher interest rate environment. At the same time, British households are struggling with higher borrowing costs and sticky inflation. This makes "blaming the banks" an easy political message and some MPs have gotten the message.

This is an important reality to understand for EWU investors. As an earlier graphic showed, this is the fund's top sector at over 18% total assets. So its fortunes really impact this fund. The good news being that the profit of UK banks is helping boost share prices which, in turn, are helping fuel EWU's gains. Part of this has been due to the higher net interest margins enjoyed by the sector as primary beneficiaries of the Bank of England's "higher for longer" policy:

Net Interest Margins (British Banks) (S&P Global)

What this signals is the potential for politicians to reconsider bank levy's or "windfall" taxes which have come up in conversations both here in the US and across the pond in Europe. We have seen similar tactics with respect to the Energy sector, driven by populist sentiment.

Fortunately, these plans don't tend to come to fruition often, and the Labour party has so far rejected these ideas as part of its strategy to broaden its voting base. But as long as inflation remains a thorn and big banks keep reaping the benefits, expect these ideas to creep back up. The largest banks make for easy targets and once the election is won (if it is) then implementing additional taxes are not as risky of a policy move. In my view this is an important consideration for the sector as a whole and supports my view being less bullish than before.

Bottom Line

EWU has seen a big pop since my last buy call and I'm quite happy with that performance. However, this has been matched by the US and other developed markets, so it is fair to say that it hasn't out-performed in the short-term.

While this momentum could continue (for both EWU and other global indices), I have concerns that similar gains are going to be difficult to come by. The British market and economy as a whole are facing some uncertainty with a change of government likely looming after the July election. I see higher taxes as a likely outcome, given surging deficits and a changing of the guard that is likely to be less business-friendly than the Conservative party.

Ultimately, I still see merit to owning British stocks for their valuation discount and relative stability to other global markets. But I would manage expectations here and be very selective with entry points. This supports my downgrade to "hold" and I would recommend my followers approach positions carefully at this time.