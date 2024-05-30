LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

There are several key trends that driving an increase in fixed asset investments (power, plant & equipment) such as climate change or decarbonization (coal, oil & gas to renewable electricity), which also stimulates energy efficiency as well as EV (Electric Vehicle) conversion. Add to this the rapid AI implementation that propels data centers and increased energy needs. Finally, the defense and aerospace sectors are in a re-arming phase with what some may call a second cold war (USA/EU vs China/Russia). All of these facilities require efficient, autonomous, moving, cooling, measuring, and monitoring of production flows and processes, which is what Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) makes and sells.

What is Emerson Electric

Emerson is an old economy company that started out making electric motors and ceiling fans and has transformed, via mergers and acquisition, into a multi-industry manufacturer with over 10,000 gizmos that are vital in modern production plants that move, measure, monitor, and connect with ever-increasing autonomy (software) industrial processes as illustrated in the images below.

Emerson Products (Emerson Electric)

The company has two divisions, Intelligent Devices (ID) and Control Systems and Software (CSS), divided into several specific solutions lines. As can be seen in the following charts, ID is 75% of revenue, and CSS 25%. I calculated the YoY revenue growth of the different segments and EBITDA margins from 4Q22 to the present, which shows an overall increase in revenue growth and margins with a high contribution from Aspen Tech (AZPN) which is 57% owned by Emerson and fully consolidated.

Emerson Segment Data (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Emerson Segment Data (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Performance

As can be seen in the charts below, Emerson has been a poor performer vs many peers and the S&P 500 (SPX) in the last 10 years. Note that Eaton Corp. (ETN) has gained 1750%, but I cut the scale to better show the other stock performance.

Part of this weak past performance has been a 10-year restructuring where the company sold about $18bn in assets/companies and replaced them with other companies/brands to improve growth and margins. Unfortunately, this high-level restructuring impacted results and the share price.

Emerson Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Peer Comps

I gathered consensus data on a few of the company's peers and competitors to get a better sense of valuation and growth. Emerson is expected to have in-line EPS growth as peers over the next two years but trades a discount on a PE and PEG ratio. This lower valuation is reflected in analyst price targets for the peer group with a 5% gain potential vs 13% for Emerson.

Consensus Peer Comp (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Consensus Forecast

At present, Emerson has an order book of US$10.8bn or 62% of estimated 2024 revenue, providing a good base for earnings visibility. Consensus has an EPS gain of 23% for this year (fiscal year Sept 2024) and then decelerates to 9% for 2025 and 2026 which may be conservative but Emerson does not have a great track record of consistency, which is a function of what management calls portfolio management, i.e. buying and selling companies/brands in the search for growth. Nonetheless, the next three-year CAGR is expected to be far better than in the recent past and if the company meets or exceeds estimates it may re-rate.

One main negative is the declining ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) that better captures the company's profitability that has been impacted by M&A. Emerson added US$26bn in assets, while cashflow was flat in the 2018-2023 period.

Emerson Consensus (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Valuation

Emerson has a consensus price target of US$128 that backs into an implied PE target of 23x and PEG of 1.5x which are slightly above the 10-year average but could be feasible on above-average estimated growth given the high industrial capex as discussed earlier. I applied the 20x PE to the YE25 and YE26 EPS estimates to calculate a long-term price target that has good potential upside but is not fabulous as should be expected for a slower growing multi-industry manufacturer that has largely captured the higher capex cycle.

Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Emerson Historic PE (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I Rate Emerson a Hold: While the company's product portfolio is likely to be in high demand driven by increased manufacturing capex (data centers/AI, clean energy, defense & EV, etc.) Emerson needs to execute and consolidate acquisitions, i.e., deliver before the market can upgrade growth and valuations, in my view.