Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 12:12 PM ETTata Steel Limited (TATLY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.08K Followers

Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 30, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samita Shah - Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management
Thachat Narendran - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Koushik Chatterjee - CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Satyadeep Jain - AMBIT Capital
Ashish Kejriwal - Nuvama
Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities
Tarang Agrawal - Old Bridge Capital
Kirtan Mehta - BOB Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. All the attendees audio and video has been disabled from the back end and will be enabled subsequently. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.

Samita Shah

Thank you, Kinshuk. Good afternoon, everybody, and good morning and good evening to those of you joining us from different time zones. Welcome to this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and the financial year FY '24.

We are joined by Mr. Narendran, our CEO and Managing Director; and Mr. Chatterjee, our Executive Director and CFO. I hope you all have had a chance to go through our results, which were published yesterday and the presentation, which is up on our website. The entire discussion today will be covered by the safe harbor clause, which is on Page 2 of the presentation.

I will now request Naren to make a few opening comments before we then move on to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Naren.

Thachat Narendran

Thanks, Samita, and hello, everyone. I'm going to make a few comments and then pass it on to Koushik for his comments, and then we'll open it up for questions.

FY '24 has been a

Recommended For You

About TATLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TATLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News