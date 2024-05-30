The Markets Are Bracing For The April PCE Report

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tomorrow's PCE report is expected to be another hot reading. Analysts estimate that the April headline PCE rose by 0.3% m/m and 2.7% y/y. Core PCE is expected to be hot as well, rising by 0.3% m/m and by 2.8% y/y. The numbers don't sound horrible, but with the Fed struggling to get inflation back to its 2% target, another month of a 0.3% gain will only push the Fed further away from its goal.

If current core PCE data comes in as expected at 0.3% m/m, it would mean that over the past three months, the three-month annualized growth rate would be 3.7%, 4.3% over the past four months, and 3.3% over the past six months. All of those readings suggest that at the current pace, the y/y rate of change for core PCE will be heading higher in the months ahead unless something changes soon.

Bloomberg

Analysts have been pretty good at estimating core PCE since September 2022. In fact, over those 19 months, analysts have only missed six times, and in four cases, the estimates were too high. But what's more noticeable is that since May 2023, analysts have been wrong just twice, and those two times, the estimates were too high. So, at least over the past several months, they seem to be fairly accurate.

Bloomberg

The bigger overlying issue is whether an uptick will finally show up in the PCE report for durable goods on a year-over-year basis. Durable goods prices have mostly been negative for some time and have been one reason why we have seen core PCE moderate, as services inflation has stayed very high. There have been signs that those goods prices should rise, as measured by the PPI Final Demand Less Food, Energy, and Trade Services index and by a big surge in shipping rates. That could make the difference between a hit or a miss on those analysts' estimates.

Bloomberg

What's clear is that when peering across different asset classes in the market, the market is bracing for the PCE data, whether good or bad.

2-Year Treasury

The 2-year Treasury rate has moved back to the 4.95% region and is again attempting to test the 5% region. This region was tested heading into that May FOMC meeting, only to fall sharply following that meeting and the soft April Job report. In the case of the PCE, an inline to hot PCE report could push the two-year above those highs seen on May 1 and put it on a path to 5.25%. That would probably signal that the rates market no longer sees any rate cuts in 2024 and increases rate hike odds yet again.

TradingView

30-Year Treasury Rate

It's also a potentially important spot for the 30-year rate, which has been trending higher over recent months and is approaching the 4.8% to 4.85% area that served as resistance at the beginning of May. The PCE report could further ignite the argument that the neutral rate in the economy is higher than what the Fed thinks, and a higher neutral rate would imply that 30-year rates probably need to go much higher.

TradingView

US Dollar

Additionally, we have seen similar levels of consolidation across various currencies, one being the USD/CAD, which has been consolidating over the last few weeks and continues to be in a position to challenge the 1.385 level. That level has been a significant resistance for the USD/CAD and also a significant turning point for the US equity markets and indexes like the S&P 500. Each time the USD/CAD reached the 1.385 level and failed to push higher, it marked a crucial bottoming process for the S&P 500.

TradingView

Credit Spreads

We have also seen the same in the ICE BofA US High Yield OAS, which has been consolidating since the beginning of May. Since November, credit spreads have narrowed considerably and are back to the easiest conditions since 2021. A move higher in credit spreads would be a sign of tighter financial conditions and something that might happen should the market fear that inflation is not coming back to target.

TradingView

S&P 500

The S&P 500, in the meantime, has been a beneficiary of the easing of financial conditions, and if rates and the dollar were to move to the upside following the data and credit spreads started to widen, it would result in the S&P 500 reverting and moving lower. The index has been flat since the middle of March, and what has driven this equity market higher since the end of October has been nothing more than the easing of financial conditions, and once financial conditions stopped easing, the equity market stalled.

TradingView

The PCE report tomorrow carries a lot of weight. It's likely to set the course of monetary policy for the next six to nine months because the Fed has made it clear it wants a few months of favorable data, and at this rate, that doesn't appear to be coming anytime soon.