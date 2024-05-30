Comcast: Lurking, Hidden Risks, And The NBA Deal Makes It Worse

Max Greve profile picture
Max Greve
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • Comcast's NBCUniversal is reportedly close to securing the NBA rights it lost in 2002, potentially tripling the fees charged by Warner Brothers Discovery.
  • The deal has potential for massive losses in a streaming-only world and the decline of the linear bundle, but will make money if linear bundle holds.
  • It's the latest of several NBCUniversal sports deals with an exceptionally wide profit range, as much as $2 billion in profits on linear, and potentially the same amount in losses.
  • Comcast's other divisions continue to perform strongly, although broadband remains pressured by fixed wireless.
Comcast

SweetBabeeJay

Well, I still can’t believe it, but it’s true nonetheless; the NBA will shortly be (nearly) tripling its annual rights fees.

The even more amazing thing is, that isn’t even the real headline; from the beginning, the NBA has been seeking nothing less

This article was written by

Max Greve profile picture
Max Greve
3.33K Followers
Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMCSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCSA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMCSA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News