wdstock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is an American fashion retailer. The company owns the namesake brand (teenager to young adult basics), along with Aerie (women's intimates) and OFFLINE (women's athleisure).

This article covers AEO's 1Q24 results and the earnings call. Overall, I think the results were good. The company missed revenues by $10 million, though it delivered 4% top-line growth (6% comparable). On the income side, it beat EPS by $0.06, with adjusted operating income growing about 75% (when adjusting for impairments in 1Q23).

This is also the first time I have covered AEO. I believe the business has some positive characteristics, like low leverage and what seems to be a good merchandise and pricing strategy. However, I do not like that it is leaning so much into women's athleisure, and I believe that the fashion retailing category, particularly in teenagers and young adults, is generally volatile and difficult to compete in.

Today, AEO trades at about a market cap of $4.6 billion (at a share price of $23). Considering its net cash balances, this represents an EV of about $4.3 billion. The company's management has guided operating income for the year of $455 million, which, after adjusting for taxes, results in NOPAT of $332 million. This represents an EV/NOPAT multiple of 13x. I believe this multiple is fair, considering that AEO is growing and delivering on expense leveraging, and that the multiple is better than that of peers. On the other hand, AEO is still a fashion retailer that is exposed to macro and fashion volatility. For that reason, I believe AEO is a Hold at these prices.

Mixed Q1 results

AEO's Q1 results were in line with the guidance provided in 4Q23 but surprised the market negatively, potentially because of a $10 million revenue miss.

In my opinion, the reaction is exaggerated, considering that the miss was less than 1% of revenues ($1.14 billion for the quarter). AEO posted revenue growth of 4% (6% comparable considering an extra spring week in 1Q23 and net closure of stores through the year). Growth was similar across the two company's segments, American Eagle (up 7% comparable) and Aerie (up 6% comparable).

American Eagle's results were good, particularly in women's denim bottoms. The brand seems to benefit from a broad-based positive cycle in denim bottoms, an area where the brand is strong. On the other hand, according to management, Aerie's more challenging results were blamed on low temperatures affecting swimwear, without which the brand would have grown at low double-digit comparables. The brand has failed in swimwear for quite some time, as an analyst commented on the call that "weather has hurt you in the swim area for a couple of years now."

The bottom line behaved much better. Operating income grew to $77 million, compared to $21 million one year ago. However, 1Q23 included $22 million in impairment charges. Adjusting for this factor, operating income still grew more about 75%. AEO drove a gross margin expansion of 340 basis points thanks to lower promotions. Management commented on eliminating the Buy One Get One jeans policy on the call ('no BOGO on jeans like we were running for a long time'). The company also shifted from the off-price channel to its own clearance channel, allowing it to gain a little margin on the worst-performing inventory. SG&A was flat as a percentage of revenues, allowing the higher gross margin to flow to operating income. The company expects that SG&A will leverage in future quarters.

Recent strategy paying off

Like many retailers, AEO has been reorienting its merchandise style since the pandemic. The company commented on these improvements in the 4Q23 call. The main changes have been in merchandising. The company got rid of "thousands of SKUs." The American Eagle brand prioritized a style called the new social, which includes dressier but still casual occasions like date night. The company also prioritizes activewear and women's athleisure, especially through the OFFLINE banner.

This playbook is shared across several retailers. The best example of dressier styles for young consumers is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), which prioritizes dressier occasions, like the Best Dressed Guest Collection. The focus on athleisure is also shared with other retailers. For example, Urban Outfitters (URBN) is investing in opening Free People Movement (its women's athleisure business) stores. This later trend follows the success of Lululemon (LULU).

The above means AEO is a trend follower. This is normal in apparel retailers, whose core competency is offering the assortment that customers already want rather than making creative statements and setting new trends. In this respect, AEO's recent merchandise wins, seen in growing revenues and higher gross margins (indicative of lower clearances), are a good sign. However, we should always remember that trends are fleeting (particularly across teenagers) and that AEO and other retailers could fail to follow them in the following seasons.

Valuation

AEO has about 200 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis. At a price of $23, at which the company opened after earnings, it represents a market cap of about $4.6 billion. With $300 million in cash and no debts, the company's EV is $4.3 billion.

In the 1Q24 call, AEO's management reaffirmed its guidance of about $455 million in operating income for FY24. This represents revenue growth of 3% in the mid-range, a conservative projection. On the operating margin side, the company expects margins of 8.3%, compared with 7.7% on a TTM basis. The company expects to drive that leverage through SG&A, which remains flat, with revenues and gross margins expanding. The company delivered on this promise in 1Q24, with operating margins expanding 280 basis points compared to 1Q23 (even after adding back impairment expenses to 1Q23's results).

Based on the above guidance, AEO would generate an operating income of $455 million for the year. The company also expects tax rates in the mid to high twenties (say 27%). This would result in a NOPAT of $332 million, or an EV/NOPAT multiple of 13x.

I believe this multiple is reasonable for a company with AEO's characteristics. On the positive side, we have the company's low leverage, with no debt and an average store lease life of 2 years, which provides strategic flexibility in terms of its B&M store fleet. The company has grown consistently across several apparel cycles without using acquisitions. This has been done via good merchandise adaptation, as shown in recent quarters. For example, Aerie grew sales by a compound 22% CAGR since 2015 and doubled its operating margin since 2019 (from the company's 4Q23 presentation).

A multiple of 13x, or conversely, an earnings yield of 7.6%, is similar to the market's long-term return. AEO's EV/EBIT of 9.5x ($4 billion over $455 million) also compared positively with peers growing at similar rates like Urban Outfitters (URBN) and is better than the slower-growing Gap (GPS). In the longer term, AEO has been better at growing and maintaining its margins through cycles than ANF or GPS.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Risks

Fashion retailing is very competitive and a discretionary category. An economic downturn could affect AEO's growth more than other companies in less discretionary categories. The company needs to continue performing in terms of merchandise, or customers will go to other brands. In this respect, the focus on athleisure worries me because if that fashion trend reverts, the new stores will be difficult to reposition.

Conclusion

AEO's 1Q24 results were in line with guidance, and I believe they were good. However, the market reacted negatively to the revenue misprint.

I believe American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.'s stock price of $23 is fair. AEO trades at lower multiples than peers despite showing better results over the past 14 years, both in revenue growth and margin stability (except for Urban Outfitters). The company has a strong balance sheet and flexibility regarding its store base (thanks to a short average lease life). It is growing thanks to being right on assortment and merchandising decisions. However, it is a fashion retailer exposed to both fashion and macrocycle risks. This generally calls for a low multiple on earnings.

For that reason, I believe the stock is a Hold at a price of $23.