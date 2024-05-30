Ford Motor Company (F) Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Farley - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein
Daniel Roeska - Bernstein

Toni Sacconaghi

Welcome, everyone. We're super excited to have Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford, join us again this year at our conference. I'm Tony Sacconaghi, Bernstein's IT hardware and electric vehicles analyst. And I'm joined by Daniel Roeska, who's our U.S. autos and auto parts analyst, and we're going to do this jointly together. So again, thanks very much for having us, Jim.

James Farley

Thanks for being here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toni Sacconaghi

So Jim, you were here last year and the year before and we're indebted to you for your participation. Maybe we could just start by you reflecting on what are the two or three things that have happened in the auto industry that you believe are most notable or have changed to your thinking over the last 12 months?

James Farley

Thank you, and hi, everyone. Good morning. It is a milestone to be here. There are a few things that had become extremely clear that we're not clear a year ago. The commoditization of the affordable EV cost, the supply chain connected with that has become very clear. Batteries are -- the chemistry formats are being commoditized, the kind of design requirements for profitable, affordable EV, the customers' interest in multi-energy solutions that are more complex than just a single hybrid system that includes EREVs and increased diversity of PHEV applications.

The software road map for attached services has become much clearer relative to the commoditization of ADAS and how quickly the operating domains for standard ADAS features, the pricing power of that being commoditized has become much clearer, the

