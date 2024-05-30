Coca-Cola: Buy This Dividend Grower On Sale Now

Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Coca-Cola's phenomenal brand portfolio supports one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the world.
  • The company flexed its brand power with price hikes, which helped it to top the analyst consensus for net revenue and comparable EPS.
  • The consumer staple's balance sheet remains sound.
  • Coca-Cola's shares could be trading at a 9% discount to fair value.
  • The Dividend King could be poised to deliver 30%+ cumulative total returns through 2026.

Pouring Cola from Bottle into Glass and Fizz with Ice Cubes on Table Against Blurred Livinroom Background

Somebody pours cola from a bottle into a glass on a table.

Dreamer Company

In dividend investing, brand quality is of the utmost importance. This is especially so when investing in consumer-facing businesses. Why do I make this claim?

Kody's Dividends
