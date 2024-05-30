ConocoPhillips: Marathon Deal Looks Positive

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
926 Followers

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips announced the acquisition of Marathon Oil for $22.5B including $5.4B in assumed debt with closing scheduled for Q4.
  • Deal adds additional scale with Conoco becoming the 6th largest Western oil company by output and increases US share of production to 72%.
  • Having raised 25E share buyback guidance to $7B and with $500MM in projected synergies, I estimate an initial ~11.4% FCF/sh uplift, rising to ~11.8% by 26E.
  • Being double-digit accretive and at a discount to recent transactions, I am positive on the deal and remain Overweight with an unchanged price target of $133 per share.

ConocoPhillips Headquarters

MattGush

Having previously remained on the sidelines in the ongoing consolidation wave, on May 29 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced the acquisition of mid sized shale E&P Marathon Oil (MRO), increasing production to 2.2Mboed with pro-forma US output

Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

