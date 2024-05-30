Kobus Louw

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) when I wrote about it in March this year, as underlying growth performance was still very healthy. The weakness in growth seen in 4Q23 was mainly due to the macroeconomic environment rather than a structural issue in CLVT business. Also, the valuation was not very expensive at that point. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that the recovery in organic growth is going to take longer than expected. However, I still believe that the soft organic growth is driven by macro factors and not due to structural issues with CLVT. The fact is that churn remains low, and the drag in growth was due to transactional and re-occurring revenue streams, which, I believe, is due to customers cutting their budgets to save money in this tough operating climate. Eventually, organic growth should recover as the macro environment gets better.

Review

CLVT reported 1Q24 earnings in early May, and it did not start off the year on a good note. Revenue fell by 1.3% to $621.2 million, which is way below my FY24 expectations for 1% growth. Growth was worse on an organic basis, down 1.7% y/y, worsening from the 0.1% growth in 4Q23. The weak growth was primarily dragged down by the 5.1% decline in re-occurring revenue and a transactional revenue decline of 11.4%. Both segments fell due to poor underlying volumes. The good news was that subscription organic revenue grew 2.4%, mainly from price increases. This directly impacted CLVT's profitability, which saw an EBITDA margin contraction of 220 bps y/y to 38% and EPS of $0.14, which was down from $0.18 in 1Q23.

CLVT's share price has gone the other way than what I had expected, and I can see why the market punished the stock. Like what happened in 4Q23, but even worse this time round, organic growth dipped into negative growth, now completely destroying the narrative that CLVT is back on track to deliver positive organic growth (after delivering 2 quarters of organic growth in 3Q and 4Q23). As such, CLVT is now back into the "show me" narrative, which involves a lot of uncertainty that I believe the market doesn't like. The organic growth outlook as per 2Q24 guidance did not give any positive updates either. Management guided organic revenue to decline by 1% y/y, which makes achieving positive organic growth for FY24 a lot more uncertain as it becomes more back-end-weighted.

That said, I stand by my view that CLVT is still a very attractive buy. What the 1Q24 results tell me is that it is going to take longer than expected to see a recovery, and not that growth is structurally impaired. These are two very different things. My assessment is that customers are not churning (renewal rates remain steady at 93%) away from CLVT's platform, which is apparent from CLVT's ability to raise subscription prices, and that the segment's organic revenue grew by 2.4%. Growth was dragged down because customers are using less, and the reason there is lower volume today is because the macro environment remains weak (management noted the current environment is not materially different from 4Q23). This means a lot because it means that CLVT can easily see organic growth recovery once the macro pressure goes away. I have no idea when the macroeconomy will get better, but taking a longer-term view, I am highly confident that the US economy will get better.

Author's work

Historically, CLVT growth has trended well in line with the US GDP, and the reason this has not been the case lately, I believe, is because of the pace at which interest rates were being hiked, and a lot of businesses were not prepared for this. A lot of them needed to take forceful measures to cut costs and reduce budgets for growth within a short period of time, and this has impacted CLVT. So long as CLVT continues to reinvest in its product to stay competitive, it is only a matter of time before organic growth tracks back to its historical pace.

Encouragingly, CLVT continues to show positive fundamental improvements that set up the stage for strong organic growth as it gets past this tough environment. Like what happened in 4Q23, CLVT continues to see improved usage and higher renewal rates in its Web of Science product (part of the A&G segment). In particular for the Real World Data Strategy (I previously noted that if this works out well, it would dramatically improve CLVT revenue quality), there is solid progress reported as CLVT has been awarded deals with two Top 10 pharma companies (highlighted in the 1Q24 call) and recently completed the acquisitions of MotionHall and Global QMS in the LS&H segment.

I should also note that transactions and re-occurring revenue will see minor tailwinds from easy comps in 2H24. For reoccurring revenue, it should benefit from the onboarding of a large patent renewal customer win last year. For transactional revenue, it should benefit from improving A&G sales and traction in pharma real-world data in LS&H. As such, I am still hopeful that CLVT will see improving organic growth rates in 2H24, setting up a good baseline for FY25 organic growth if the macroeconomy recovers.

Valuation

Author's work

I still believe organic growth will eventually recover to near mid-single digits, like it did historically. To better reflect reality, I am shifting the recovery timeline by 1 year later, assuming that:

FY24 will be a transitional year (1H24 to be weak, followed by a positive 2H24 due to easy comps, renewals, and the impact of new products). FY25 to see positive organic growth, ideally with the macroeconomy turning for the better. FY26 to trend back to a similar growth pace as the US GDP (I assumed this to be 3%).

I have also pushed out the margin expansion timeline accordingly, now expecting the margin to reach 22% in FY26 when growth inflects to 3%.

In my prior model, I used the CLVT historical valuation range to forecast the forward P/E multiple that it should trade at. Looking back, that might not be the best way to do it since rates were lower back then. In this updated model, I compare it against Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), which has an organic growth outlook of mid-single-digit percentage and trades at 8.7 forward P/E. CLVT trades at 7.4x today, and I think there is a good chance for this valuation gap to get closer when CLVT shows that organic growth can grow towards mid-single-digits. As such, I value CLVT using 8x forward P/E in FY26.

Risk

1Q24 EBITDA margins fell 220 bps vs. last year, and management guidance expects another 100 bps of margin contraction to 41.5% for FY24 at the midpoint, as a result of weak revenue growth, continuing investments, and the decision to not cut costs. If growth continues to slow much more than expected, margins could dive a lot lower, and this may spook investors, causing a much more violent downgrade in valuation.

Final thoughts

My recommendation remains a buy. My view on why near-term growth is weak is still the same, that the macroeconomic environment is weak which is causing customers to cut spending, leading to a decline in CLVT organic growth. However, this is not a fundamental issue with CLVT's business, as churn remains low, and subscription revenue is growing. Once the macro headwinds subside, organic growth is likely to recover. For modeling purposes, I now assume the recovery timeline to be pushed back a year, with FY24 expected to be a transition year and FY25 to see a return to positive growth.