13 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

Sansert Sangsakawrat/iStock via Getty Images

Thanks for stopping by for another edition of upcoming dividend increases. This week, we have another thirteen increases alongside one dividend king! Dividend King PepsiCo announced their yearly increase, this time around 7.1%. That extends the beverage and snack producer's 52-year streak. The overall group of companies has an average increase of 4.9% and a median of 4.4%.

My investment strategy involves buying and adding companies that consistently increase their dividends and can beat an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make smart investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total yearly dividends. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the last day you can purchase shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 7 Challenger 4 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

Data was sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Realty Income Corporation (O) 31 6.16 3-Jun-24 2.33% Champion Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) 16 3.53 3-Jun-24 2.90% Contender ManpowerGroup (MAN) 14 4.26 3-Jun-24 4.76% Contender LyondellBasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class ... (LYB) 13 5.26 3-Jun-24 7.20% Contender Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A (HLI) 9 1.72 3-Jun-24 3.64% Challenger M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 8 3.71 3-Jun-24 3.85% Challenger Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 6 2.36 3-Jun-24 9.09% Challenger Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C (CWEN) 5 6.22 3-Jun-24 1.74% Challenger Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 14 1.59 5-Jun-24 8.64% Contender Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 22 4.26 6-Jun-24 4.35% Contender PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 52 3.17 7-Jun-24 7.11% King Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 14 2.51 7-Jun-24 5.26% Contender First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 13 4.34 7-Jun-24 2.94% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent O 0.257 0.263 2.33% PFG 0.69 0.71 2.90% MAN 1.47 1.54 4.76% LYB 1.25 1.34 7.20% HLI 0.55 0.57 3.64% MTB 1.3 1.35 3.85% EQH 0.22 0.24 9.09% CWEN 0.403 0.41 1.74% AVY 0.81 0.88 8.64% FLO 0.23 0.24 4.35% PEP 1.265 1.355 7.11% NSP 0.57 0.6 5.26% FRME 0.34 0.35 2.94% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High O 51.14 43.54 61.19 50.39 17% Off Low 16% Off High PFG 80.4 62.36 86.79 11.49 29% Off Low 7% Off High MAN 72.38 66.03 87.17 62.62 10% Off Low 17% Off High LYB 96.84 81.58 107.02 24.78 19% Off Low 10% Off High HLI 132.19 85.13 137.92 22.57 55% Off Low 4% Off High MTB 145.64 106.43 156.65 12.69 37% Off Low 7% Off High EQH 40.71 23.5 41.27 0 73% Off Low 1% Off High CWEN 26.37 17.96 29.33 78.12 47% Off Low 10% Off High AVY 221.94 156.24 229.98 24.62 42% Off Low 3% Off High FLO 22.53 19.23 26.12 48.39 17% Off Low 14% Off High PEP 171.22 151.16 184.02 28.79 13% Off Low 7% Off High NSP 95.58 90.26 126.77 22.19 6% Off Low 25% Off High FRME 32.23 23.66 37.38 12.99 36% Off Low 14% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order so investors can prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CWEN 6.22 7.9 10.5 6.3 12.4 O 6.16 2.8 3.1 2.9 3.5 8.9 LYB 5.26 5.1 6 4.6 8.6 9.8 FRME 4.34 6.3 9.4 9.1 21.1 13.3 FLO 4.26 4.6 4.8 5 7.4 9.1 MAN 4.26 8.1 9.2 7.8 12.3 11.9 MTB 3.71 6.1 5.7 6.5 6.4 10.1 PFG 3.53 3.5 5.8 4.5 9.9 8 PEP 3.17 10 7.4 6.4 8.4 9.5 NSP 2.51 9.6 12.5 20.4 21 22.8 EQH 2.36 10 9 17.7 20 HLI 1.72 3.8 19.2 15.3 17 AVY 1.59 8 10.5 9.3 10.8 10.9 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As mentioned above, my investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing their dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. For REITs, I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP). SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. If a stock cannot outperform its benchmark, I prefer to invest in the ETF. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices tend to follow strong dividend growth over long periods. Here's a comparison of SCHD versus those with a ten-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, SCHD returned about 177% (dividends are reinvested in all these results). While it's in the upper tier of overall results, it has struggled the past few years due to inflation and higher-yielding safe interest rate products, such as treasuries.

Two stellar outperformers of the group have been Insperity and Avery Dennison. The first has a 673% total return, and the second has a 448% total return. Unfortunately, I can't recommend anyone after that, including PepsiCo. While they did have a 160% total return, it did lag SCHD (and is often a component in SCHD, for that matter).

As a bonus this week, I'm including a comparison between RNP, VNQ, and O. While there isn't time to do a full dive on what RNP is, it is a moderately levered portfolio run by Cohen & Steers that contains both common and preferred equity of REITs.

Data by YCharts

RNP has returned 146% over the past decade (again, dividends are reinvested). VNQ, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund, is commonly used as the benchmark for any real estate company. Because of prior analysis, I invest in RNP over VNQ because of large performance differences over time.

In any event, VNQ has returned only 61% in the past decade. O, on the other hand, has returned about 93%, though it has struggled alongside the broader REIT market. All three holdings have not performed well during the higher interest and inflation rate regime we have been in. Looking over the chart, O has had periods of outperformance over the other indices, so it may return to its former glory once more.

Next Steps

After reviewing each company's stats and total return performance, I've decided to examine NSP and AVY closely. Based on my own investing criteria, I'm looking for companies with a history of outperforming SCHD (or RNP for REITs). I've been burned by bottom-fishing or paying far too close attention to current yield, missing the "forest for the trees," if you will.

What I like about both of them at first glance is their 14-year dividend streaks. They also have some of the highest dividend growth rates, with NSP, in particular, having a 10-year CAGR of 21%. Even AVY is no slouch at a CAGR of 10.8% (well above inflation rates). These two are the ones I plan to focus on more closely this upcoming week after producing the content for this article. Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below!

As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.