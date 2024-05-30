Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Heading into 2024, I pointed out that Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is entering the new year facing notable challenges, highlighting both financial and commercial headwinds. On that note, I argue that WBD's Q1 results confirmed my bearish thesis: During the quarter, the company’s consolidated revenue dropped 6.9% YoY, while EBITDA declined almost 20% YoY. Both topline and profitability missed against consensus estimates. By segment, Warner Bros. Discovery's Linear Networks division continued to suffer a notable topline decline due to decreasing advertising revenue, mirroring the broader industry shift away from traditional television. Meanwhile, the Studio segment struggled with underperforming major releases (especially in the Gaming business). And although the Direct-to-Consumer segment saw slight growth, the fierce competition in the streaming market will likely put a lid on upside in the foreseeable future. Further compounding these issues are the ongoing negotiations for NBA broadcasting rights, with the potential loss of these rights posing a significant risk to future revenues. I remain "Underweight/ Sell" rated.

For context: Warner Bros. Discovery stock has significantly underperformed the broader U.S. stock market this year. Since the beginning of the year, WBD shares have dropped by approximately 29%, compared to a gain of about 11% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Against Estimates - Again

Warner Bros. Discovery has experienced a challenging first quarter in 2024, with both topline and earnings missing against consensus estimates. During the period from January through the end of March, the media and entertainment giant generated consolidated revenues equal to $9.96 billion, marking a notable 6.9% YoY decline and falling short of consensus estimates by approximately ~3% ($250 million), according to data collected by Refinitiv. ​​​​The topline disappointment can be largely attributed to weaker-than-expected performances in the Linear Networks and Studio segments, as well as softer advertising revenues in the Linear Networks segment.

The Linear Networks segment saw a revenue decline of 8% YoY, falling to $5.13 billion. Notably, advertising revenue was down by 11% YoY, due to ratings softness in domestic general entertainment and news networks. Distribution revenue also decreased, by 7% YoY, likely exacerbated by the exit from the Regional Sports Networks (RSN) business​​​​.

The Studios segment experienced a 12% YoY decline in revenue, falling to $2.8 billion, driven by the tough comparison against the previous year's success of "Hogwarts Legacy" and lower revenues from the video game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." However, theatrical revenue received a small boost from the successful release of "Dune: Part Two"​​.

The performance of the DTC segment was the only bright spot for WBD in Q1: During the quarter, revenue slightly increased YoY, up 0.2% to $2.5 billion. According to company disclosures, this growth was propelled by a 70% increase in advertising revenue, reflecting higher engagement on the Max platform and increased subscriptions to the ad-lite tier​​. The segment’s EBITDA also turned positive, recording $86 million against expectations of a loss.

As a consequence of the softer-than-expected topline, Warner Bros. Discovery's profitability also disappointed: During the period, EBITDA dropped by nearly 20% YoY, to $2.1 billion, compared to $2.6 billion for the same period one year earlier and compared to $2.2 billion estimated by consensus. However, despite revenue and profitability challenges, WBD's free cash flow was a notable bright spot. The company generated $390 million in FCF, significantly outperforming initial expectations of a modest deficit.

Not Expecting Much For The Remainder Of 2024

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, I argue that investors should not expect too much upside for WBD, especially from a commercial and financial perspective. In fact, I point out that extrapolating Q1 2024 results, WBD's topline is projected at slightly below $40 billion, down compared to FY 2023 revenue of about 4%. The lower topline outlook is primarily due to lower Studio revenue assumptions, as well as an ongoing (if not accelerating) structural shift away from traditional cable subscriptions towards digital platforms. At the same time, WBD's full-year 2024 outlook is pressured by ongoing negotiations for NBA broadcasting rights, which looks increasingly like a lose-lose situation for WBD regardless of the outcome. For context, Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in negotiations to secure NBA broadcasting rights for the 2025-2026 season and beyond. The potential loss of these rights could impact future affiliate pricing and renewals, though WBD retains the option to match any third-party offer, which provides a strategic advantage in maintaining its sports content portfolio​​. On one hand, the potential loss of the NBA rights could notably impact revenue, as sports content remains a significant driver of viewership and advertising revenue. On the other hand, the bidding war for NBA broadcasting rights looks quite intense, with major players like Comcast, Amazon, and ESPN (Disney) vying for contracts in the next cycle. If Warner Bros. Discovery would match its competitor's/ third-party offer, then the WBD would likely need to bid a rich price with little margin for profitability.

DTC Business Looks Interesting; But With Little Near-Term Upside

WBD is focusing on enhancing its streaming offerings, with significant international market expansions for Max planned throughout 2024. By tapping into new markets, WBD can diversify its revenue streams and mitigate the impact of domestic market saturation​​. On that note, the company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for streaming content, particularly with the re-launches in Latin America and EMEA markets​​​​. Management reiterated its guidance for achieving $1 billion in DTC EBITDA by 2025.

However, on a general level, investors should note that the competition in the streaming market remains intense, with growth strategies from well-capitalized competitors like Netflix and Disney posing a significant challenge. Although WBD has quite a strong entertainment platform already, WBD likely needs to continue to invest heavily in expanding its content library to attract and retain subscribers​​. This makes the streaming business in video/ movie quite unattractive, in my opinion. This anchors also on a discussion about movie vs. music streaming, which I have previously highlighted (although the following excerpt puts Netflix in focus, the same arguments apply for WBD):

Firstly, I highlight that Spotify has much lower content costs. In fact, the cost of music rights, although significant, is relatively more predictable and stable expense compared to the volatile costs associated with producing or acquiring original video content. This benefit should lead to more stable financial planning and potentially better margin control. Secondly, and related to the first argument, I point out that Spotify's content library is more timeless compared to Netflix's. While music can be consumed over and over again, without getting boring, most TV shows/movies are more like a one-time-consumption product. This content difference should result in a stronger competitive moat and better user retention. Moreover, Spotify is truly a "platform-only" business, leveraging content from various creators and reducing its dependency on expensive original content production, unlike Netflix, which increasingly must invest heavily in original movies and series to keep subscribers engaged. Thirdly, I highlight that Spotify's audio content requires significantly less bandwidth than Netflix's high-definition video streams, resulting in lower data delivery costs per user. This scalability advantage can lead to a much more efficient and rapid expansion, especially in regions with limited internet infrastructure.

Valuation Update: Lower TP To $6.9

Following WBD's results for the first quarter of 2024, I lower my EPS estimates for the company through 2026 (+/- 10% on consensus); and accordingly, I updated my valuation model for the company's stock: For FY 2024, I now expect a loss per share of approximately 25 cent. FY 2025 and FY 2026, I anticipate earnings per share of about $0.28 and $0.59, respectively, followed by a 2% earnings CAGR afterwards. Meanwhile, I maintain my cost of equity assumption at 11%.

On the backdrop of the adjustments highlighted above, I now calculate a fair implied stock price for WBD stock equal to $6.9.

Company Financials; Refinitiv Estimates; Author's Calculations

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Company Financials; Refinitiv Estimates; Author's Calculations

Pointing to the sensitivity table, readers may wonder why a higher growth rate for some cost of capital assumptions may not translate into a higher valuation estimate. This is because WBD's earnings power is not earning the cost of capital, which results in growth being value destroying (more business at a negative return on equity vs. cost of equity spread is valuation dilutive).

Investor Takeaway

Heading into 2024, I highlighted that Warner Bros. Discovery is facing significant challenges, particularly financial and commercial headwinds. Now, based on WBD's Q1 results, my bearish outlook appears justified: the company's consolidated revenue fell by 6.9%YoY, and EBITDA declined nearly 20%YoY. Both figures missed consensus estimates. In more detail, WBD's Linear Networks division experienced a significant revenue drop due to declining advertising revenue, reflecting the industry's shift away from traditional television. The Studio segment also struggled, with major releases underperforming, especially in the Gaming business. Although the Direct-to-Consumer segment saw slight growth, intense competition in the streaming market is likely to limit future upside. Additionally, ongoing negotiations for NBA broadcasting rights could further impact future revenues if WBD loses these rights. Overall, with WBD, I see nothing that should give investors any short-to-midterm excitement; and consequently, I maintain an "Underweight/Sell" rating with a $6.9/share target price. To shift less bearish on WBD, I would like to see a slowing subscriber loss in Linear Networks, and a return on equity that edges towards 8-10% (currently negative, at -6.7%).