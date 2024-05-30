DBA: Well Positioned To Benefit From The Cocoa Shortage

MD Shahjehan/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA) holds futures contracts of agricultural commodities. Currently, it could also be called the Cocoa ETF, but I'll get into that later. It holds a range of different futures from Sugar, wheat, corn, soybeans, and cocoa to live hogs.

Generally speaking, commodity futures suffer from roll yield. A futures contract out in the future tends to trade at a higher price. If you wanted to make sure you had exposure to the underlying commodity without the futures contract, you'd have to hold and store it. That tends to be quite costly, and naturally the futures reflect that. However, the futures markets also allow producers to hedge their future supply. They may want to do so to lock in stable margins based on their cost structure. This means they are natural sellers of futures, which can bring prices down.

I went into that because I don't love passively holding commodity futures as this ETF is doing. Yet, right now, it seems relatively attractive to me and I expect the odds are favorable this is an investment with some positive expected value that is also highly likely to diversify my portfolio. There are likely better investments in the space (like focused futures for example), but this still looks like a decent opportunity.

The reasons I like this fund right now have to do with:

1) Long-term structural changes driven by climate change like changing weather patterns, temperature changes, water shortages and policy changes meant to mitigate the effects of climate change. I don't think these factors make DBA a compelling buy and hold by themselves. This backdrop likely makes for more volatile commodity prices and thus trading opportunities.

2) Inflation coming back: Inflation has made a comeback in the post-Covid world, and it wouldn't surprise me if we saw another surge somewhere in the next 24 months. It has come back down to pre-Covid levels, but the floor could simply be a bit higher. Commodities tend to perform relatively well during inflationary periods. This should be especially true during wage-price spirals when wages follow inflation. Consumers will simply continue to allocate a similar amount of their budget to chocolate, coffee, steak, etc. Yet, this will now be a larger amount in dollar value.

You could argue that, in many parts of the world, wages didn't keep up with the most recent surge in inflation. In the U.S., many employers got away with offering one-time bonuses or a wage increase, matching the one-year surge, over several years. Consequently, we didn't see a wage-price spiral. If there are subsequent bouts of pronounced inflation, it should become increasingly unlikely workers continue to see their incomes reduced in real terms.

This isn't a great reason to buy DBA right now. However, it is another favorable backdrop against which to look for entry points.

Data by YCharts

3) Cocoa is an unusually large weight within DBA with quite a favorable supply/demand picture.

The ETF rebalances only once per year on the 6th business day of November. When it does, it rebalances the fund towards these weightings:

Invesco DBA base allocations (Invesco)

Because the fund only rebalances once per year and commodities can be quite volatile, the weightings can change substantially. Currently, the weightings look like this:

SECTOR TOTAL COMMON NAME NAME % OF NET ASSETS Agriculture99.90% Cocoa NYBOT CSC Cocoa Future 23.00 Coffee NYBOT CSC C Coffee Future 13.07 Live Cattle CME Live Cattle Future 11.08 Soybeans CBOT Soybean Future 10.06 Corn CBOT Corn Future 9.93 Sugar NYBOT CSC Number 11 World Sugar Future 8.14 Lean Hogs CME Lean Hogs Future 6.80 Wheat CBOT Wheat Future 5.80 Wheat KCBT Hard Red Winter Wheat Future 5.79 Feeder Cattle CME Feeder Cattle Future 3.76 Cotton NYBOT CTN Number 2 Cotton Future 2.47 Collateral132.24% United States Treasury Bill 38.70 United States Treasury Bill 34.55 United States Treasury Bill 3.22 Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio 40.34 Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF 15.43 Click to enlarge

Source: Invesco's DBA website.

Cocoa futures now account for 23% of the ETF. After doing nothing for years, it went on a massive run in 2023.

Data by YCharts

I'll get into the reason for Cocoa's run in a minute.

The seasonality profile for the ETF isn't great. However, seasonality is a tricky data point. In this case, I'd think it wise not to put too much stock in it. Firstly, the underlying commodities may exhibit all kinds of different seasonality. Most importantly, because of the infrequent rebalancing and relatively equal base weightings, the ETF can look quite different from year to year once we are a few months past the rebalancing period. This time we're going into June and Cocoa will have 2x its baseline impact. Meanwhile, Corn's impact is reduced. This is likely different from year-to-year, obfuscating the seasonality picture of the basket as a whole.

Seasonality DBA (Seekingalpha.com)

Because Cocoa, which is a volatile market, has such a large impact on the fund's returns, I checked its specific seasonal patterns. This looks a bit better:

Seasonality chocolate prices (Equityclock.com)

The 2nd largest holding, coffee, looks neutral:

seasonality coffee (Equityclock.com)

Cocoa went on such a wild run for several reasons. One key thing to keep in mind is that Cocoa, unlike gasoline, is a tiny line item within most people's budgets. Most people like milk chocolate or a flavored chocolate product where the cocoa content is actually quite low. Cocoa prices can explode without inciting a demand response from consumers. To an extent, this is true for coffee and sugar as well. Intuitively, I'd think this is less true for cattle, hogs, wheat, corn, etc. Some of those are also less difficult to substitute. Grains can replace each other to an extent. If one crop is affected by a disease, marginal demand can switch. This isn't true to the same extent as chocolate or coffee.

A specific driver of price increases within Cocoa is a surge in the spread of the Swollen Shoot disease. This is a disease that has affected Cocoa plants, especially in Ghana, since before WWII, but it has recently had a pronounced impact. The image below from the PubMed paper: "Epidemiology and Diagnostics of Cacao Swollen Shoot Disease in Ghana: Past Research Achievements and Knowledge Gaps to Guide Future Research" shows the spread of the disease by the end of 2023:

spread of swollen shoot disease (Epidemiology and Diagnostics of Cacao Swollen Shoot Disease in Ghana: Past Research Achievements and Knowledge Gaps to Guide Future Research)

This disease decreases yields by ~25% in the first year, and ~50% in the second year, and then trees usually succumb to the disease entirely. Naturally, the impact on supply lags the prevalence of the disease.

Cocoa trees are typically most productive when between 8 and 30 years old. Replacing a "crop" could require a bit of time. If the price response is sufficient, it becomes feasible to over-plant trees and mitigate crop damage, but this isn't as easy as it might be for some other crops.

The Cocoa tree is originally a jungle plant that grows beneath the canopy of the rainforest. It requires extremely high humidity levels, shade and continuous heat, and doesn't survive periods without much rainfall well.

I don't want to make this article all about Cocoa, but I like the fundamental backdrop, and this is a story I'd expect to unfold over the next year or so. DBA should definitely re-evaluate as November approaches because if Cocoa continues to do exceptionally well, that's when it will get rebalanced downwards. From that point on, Cocoa will have substantially less of an impact on this ETF.

Without diving into each commodity specifically changing weather patterns appear to affect many crops. May 28 Seeking Alpha reported:

U.S. wheat futures briefly touched 10-month highs on Tuesday before paring gains, as cold and dry weather in Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine extend supply concerns.

I'm not entirely convinced the war in Ukraine is a huge driver of wheat prices. Ultimately, the excess production of that region is a relatively tiny percentage of the total global production. True, it is a sizeable percentage of global seaborne production, but that's not the same thing, although often confused. The same article points out that the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts global wheat stockpiles to reach a nine-year low this season.

Conclusion

I don't love passively holding commodity futures ETFs, although I recognize and like their diversifying characteristics in my portfolio. Currently, there are favorable long-term tailwinds for commodities like changing weather patterns, temperature changes, and water shortages, and we've moved into what is potentially a different inflationary regime.

A short-term driver of my interest here is the heavy weighting of Cocoa within the ETF. The ETF only rebalances once per year, which means the weightings can get really out of whack compared to the baseline. We are likely to learn more about the state of Cocoa supply over the next year, but the prevalence of Swollen Shoot disease, coupled with the fundamentals of this market, have me skeptical that it will be much better than expected.

Everything taken together, I think Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF is a buy here, although individual commodity futures could be even more interesting. For one thing, this would mitigate DBA's sizeable 0.85% expense ratio.