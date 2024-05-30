Dollar General Corporation (DG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Walker - VP of IR
Todd Vasos - CEO
Kelly Dilts - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Paul Lejuez - Citi
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Seth Sigman - Barclays
Scot Ciccarelli - Truist
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisor Group

Operator

Good morning. My name is Donna, and I'll be our conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dollar General, First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today is Thursday, May 30, 2024. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is being recorded. Instructions for listening to the replay of the call are available in the company's earnings press release issued this morning.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kevin Walker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kevin, you may begin your conference.

Kevin Walker

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today, are Todd Vasos, our CEO; and Kelly Dilts, our CFO. Our earnings release issued today can be found on our website at investor.dollargeneral.com under News and Events.

Let me caution you that today's comments include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about our financial guidance, strategy, initiatives, plans, goals, priorities, opportunities, expectations or beliefs about future matters, and other statements that are not limited to historical fact. The statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

These factors include, but are not limited to those identified in our earnings release issued this morning under risk factors in

