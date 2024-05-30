Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Our initial look at Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) was back in mid-December of last year. We concluded that article around this biologic manufacturer by stating RGEN looked clearly overvalued using several valuation metrics. The stock has dropped a bit over 15% since our initial analysis. The company has also posted a couple of quarterly earnings reports since then. This is a name that comes up from time to time within comments from Seeking Alpha followers. Has the verdict around RGEN changed over the past six months after the share pullback? An updated take around Repligen Corporation follows below.

Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology that is headquartered just outside of Boston in Waltham, MA. The company serves large biopharmaceutical companies and CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organizations) as well as other life sciences companies. Its primary offerings are single-use products used in end uses like vaccines and therapeutics. Like so many names in the industry, the company has been negatively impacted by Covid moving from pandemic status to being an endemic virus like the seasonal flu. The stock currently trades just above $150.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $8.5 billion.

Recent Results:

The company posted its Q1 numbers on May 1st. Repligen delivered non-GAAP earnings of 28 cents per share, two pennies a share below consensus estimates. GAAP net income for the quarter came in at just $2.1 million, compared to $28.8 million in the same period a year ago. Margins fell significantly in the quarter from 1Q2023 as well:

Revenues fell just over 17% on a year-over-year basis to $151.3 million. However, this was approximately $1 million above expectations. The revenue decline was almost wholly due to $23 million of Covid related revenue in 1Q2023 that was not repeated in the first quarter of this year, it should be noted. Management expects a $30 million hit in FY2024 due to the collapse of Covid related revenue, it should be noted.

Repligen's book to bill ratio fell to under 1 (.99) in the quarter, but was 1.03 over the past nine months.

Management reaffirmed the following guidance for FY2024 as well:

Looking on the bright side, Repligen's first quarter results were better than its Q4 numbers as far as expectations were concerned, as fourth quarter results missed both top and bottom consensus figures slightly. The fourth quarter contained a similar revenue decline from the same period a year ago.

Current Analyst Firm View & Balance Sheet Status:

Since first quarter results hit the wires, five analyst firms including J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital have stuck with their Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $200 to $225 a share. Benchmark & Co. and Jefferies ($170 price target) have reiterated their Hold ratings on the equity.

One of the biggest positives to the story around Repligen, and there seem to be few right now, is its balance sheet and cash generation. The company ended the first quarter with $780.6 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This was up from $751.3 million at the end of FY2023 and $623.8 million at the end of FY2022. It should be noted, Repligen has just over $510 million in convertible senior debt due in 2028 according to the 10-Q filed for the first quarter.

Conclusion:

Repligen made $1.75 a share on just under $639 million in revenues in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has profits of $1.45 a share on flat sales in FY2024. The project profits will rise to two bucks a share on sales growth in the mid-teens in FY2025, however. That means the shares are trading for over 75 times FY2025E EPS. The stock also goes for north of 12 times revenues as well. The company had several years of strong growth (both organically and from numerous small acquisitions) before stalling in FY2023, it should be noted.

After sifting through the last two quarterly earnings reports, I am surprised RGEN is not of more than the just over 15% decline the equity has experienced since our initial look at it. Insiders certainly aren't stepping up to the plate and buying the dip, either. After of disposing of just over $700,000 worth of stock in the second half of 2023, several insiders have sold just over $8 million in equity collectively since late February. Hardly a vote of confidence.

Therefore, despite some faith by several analyst firms in the company's prospects, these shares look destined to head further down. Until Repligen Corporation returns to robust revenue and earnings growth, I can find little reason to own the shares.