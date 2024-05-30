SEMrush Holdings: Relative Valuation Is Not So Attractive Anymore (Downgrade)

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment overview

I wrote about SEMrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) previously (21 March 2024) with a buy rating as the business is expected to continue growing as I forecasted, and there was good progress in penetrating the upmarket segment. While I remain positive about the business outlook, I believe relative valuation is not attractive at 5x forward revenue when compared to peers. Hence, I am downgrading from buy to hold.

Solid performance despite macro-weakness

SEMR continues to report growth metrics that are in line with my expectations. Annual recurring revenue [ARR] grew 21% to $354 million, and revenue grew 21% to $86 million, which was 100bps higher than my FY24 expectations of 20% growth. While I did not model out operating margins previously, SEMR did better than what consensus was expecting, reporting 11% vs. consensus estimates of 8%. Evidently, SEMR has shown resilience, given the tough macro backdrop.

Given the strong performance, management upgraded FY24 revenue guidance to $367.5 million, implying 19.4% growth. This also implies that y/y growth is going to slow down over the next 3 quarters vs. 1Q24. As such, I believe management’s guidance may be too conservative, especially considering the various positive factors discussed below.

Retention rate should improve

Net revenue retention [NRR] stabilized at 107% in the quarter, after consistently declining sequentially since 1Q22. If you recall what management said in the last earnings call, they expected NRR to likely bottom in either 1Q24 or 2Q24. As such, I was very encouraged to see the stabilization happening in 1Q24, as it suggests 2Q24 would see improvement. My view is also supported by two insights.

Firstly, at the lower end of the customer spectrum, SEMR should continue to benefit from an uncertain macro environment. Given that the macroeconomy is not great, SMBs (a heavy market for SEMR) would need to put in more effort to gain exposure, and adopting SEMR’s low-cost solution, which costs only around ~$250/month, will not put a lot of incremental pressure on their budget.

Secondly, at the higher end (enterprise segment), GO should see an increase in spending on existing enterprise accounts to adopt more products. In particular, the SEMR Enterprise SEO product, which was introduced in late October 2023, is now GA (general availability). This has massive implications because the offering has the potential to significantly improve blended ARPU, as this product's ARPU is 10-15x the company average (according to the JPM conference). My take is that this product has a great value proposition that should easily help enterprise accounts justify adopting it, as it will allow customers to consolidate vendors and reduce data costs. It is worth noting that management does not anticipate margin pressure from the investment upmarket, as it will be financed through improved efficiency in servicing SMB customers.

Furthermore, SEMR could potentially raise prices again. Let me remind readers that SEMR has shown its willingness to raise prices; it raised prices by 8% on average last year. Given the continued gross adoption (mentioned in the JPM conference) across the platform, SEMR should be able to increase prices further as it becomes more embedded into customers work flow processes.

AI monetization

The potential monetization of SEMR AI tools also makes SEMR’s growth outlook a lot brighter. I think SEMR's new AI-based tools offer a lot of value to SMBs; for example, ContentShake integrates AI with competitor insights to help with writing and content creation. Take this ContentShake, for instance. I expect a strong adoption rate as SMBs would want to improve productivity (they typically do not have the financial capacity of a full-fledged marketing team).

From a P&L basis, the continuous innovation and adoption of AI products have a huge impact. Firstly, it's pricing. Given that certain AI capabilities are exclusive to more expensive tiers, SEMR should see an increase in ARPU as customers move to more expensive plans (so that they can use the AI tools). Secondly, more AI products should also help SEMR attract more potential customers and support retention, thereby improving customer lifetime value. Thirdly, it significantly extends the SEMR growth runway, as I believe many SMBs are still unaware of how they can leverage AI tools (still in the experimental phase). As they recognize the benefits over time, it should lead to an increase in the adoption of AI tools.

Penetrating the international market is another growth driver

The potential to capture more international demand is another growth driver for SEMR. Although the United States is still the largest geographical market for SEMR, I would like to point out that since the Enterprise SEO product's soft launch in October, more than half of the customers have been international. This is a very encouraging data point that SEMR growth is not limited to the US only. For reference, there are around 33 million SMBs in the US, but there are around 400 million SMBs around the world. Quick math suggests that the rest of the world has around 10x the opportunity vs. the US. (370 million SMBs outside the US).

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for SEMR is ~$14.

I believe management is being conservative with their FY24 guidance. Given all the positive growth drivers ahead, I expect SEMR to sustain the growth rate seen in 1Q24 (21%).

While I am positive about the growth outlook, I think the current valuation is not attractive when compared to DoubleVerify Holdings (DV). The derating that DV faced should put a lid on how much SEMR valuation multiples could go up as DV screens slightly better. DV is expected to grow in the low-20% range (similar to my view for SEMR) for the next 2 years and has a higher EBITDA margin profile, but is trading at 4.2x forward revenue. This made me revise my valuation expectations down from 5x to 4x (slightly below DV).

Risk

Upside risk: depending on how SEMR monetizes its AI product and penetrates the upmarket, gross could accelerate beyond my 21% expectation, and this would make SEMR screen better than DV. The higher growth would also mean that SEMR is able to close the margin gap between itself and DV at a faster pace. As this happens, the market is likely to put a higher multiple on SEMR.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for SEMR to a hold rating despite a positive business outlook. While SEMR delivered strong 1Q24 performance and I see many growth drivers like AI monetization, upmarket expansion, and international potential, its relative valuation is no longer attractive. Compared to DV, SEMR's current 5x forward revenue multiple is less appealing, especially considering DV's similar growth trajectory and higher margins. That said, if SEMR successfully executes on its growth strategies and narrows the margin gap with DV, a valuation rerating upwards is possible.