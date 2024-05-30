Ballygally View Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Many know Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) as an American cyclical, low-growth stalwart, but they miss the transformation the company is currently undergoing that will likely transform it into a better business and an appealing investment going forward (not to say that the company has also been a great investment in the past). This article aims to briefly review the company’s history, what it does, and outline my investment thesis. Of course, how one interprets the investment thesis greatly depends on one's investment horizon. This article is not intended for shorter-term oriented investors or those chasing a “quick buck.”

Without further ado, let’s get started with the company’s history.

Deere’s history

Deere has a very long corporate history. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere in Molines, Illinois, the company decided to set foot in the agricultural industry. Mechanization was not a thing back then, so it focused on innovation in farmers' existing tools. These tools were typically operated by horses.

Mechanization arrived around the 1920s, and Deere had to adapt as the industry displaced horses. At first, the company tried to manufacture its own tractor but capitulated and bought the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company. This company was known for the Waterloo Boy tractor.

Deere then took advantage of the expertise of its newly acquired company and started manufacturing tractors under its own brand. The most notable tractor in the early days was the Model B tractor, which remained a bestseller for over 15 years.

Mechanization and population growth kept advancing, so Deere needed to find a way to adapt to the new paradigm; the company decided to take the “power route.” In 1960, Deere held an event called the “New Generation of Power.” Many dealers and farmers attended, kickstarting the next era: manufacturing more powerful equipment.

Deere has always maintained its commitment to power, but the company realized in the 1990s, with the arrival of technology, that it had to make its machines more productive (not just more powerful). To achieve this goal, the company bought Navcom, a pioneer in GPS technology. This event started the next era of the company: the technological era. This is the era the company continues to live in today, and the one responsible for its appeal as an investment (as I’ll show later on).

Finally, in 2017, the company decided to make its most significant acquisition of all time: Wirtgen for $5.2 billion. Wirtgen is the leading manufacturer of road-building equipment and helped Deere establish itself in the construction industry. The company currently derives around 21% of its sales from this segment.

A brief overview of Deere

Deere manufactures heavy equipment for the agriculture, construction, and forestry industries. The company makes money by selling this equipment and all the related services attached to it, such as service, parts, and software subscriptions. The company's goal has always been to become an ecosystem for the farm.

Its equipment operations business has several subsegments, all backed by the company’s financial segment. Deere helps its dealers and end-consumers finance the equipment purchase through its financial subsidiary.

Here’s a summary visual I have prepared with what the company does:

Deere’s operations are heavily skewed to production and precision agriculture in North America. This not only makes sense because it’s where technology can have the most significant impact, but also because it’s where Deere has historically operated:

Deere Investor Day

The brief investment thesis

There are 6 prongs to my investment thesis. Let’s take a look at each individually.

(1) Deere is transitioning to a significantly better business model

Management has confidently stated that Deere is a technology company (rather than a manufacturing business) and that they will accelerate the transition toward selling solutions to build a recurring business.

They estimate the recurring part of the business can make up around 40% of sales by 2030, and considering the higher-margin nature of this revenue source, I think it’s reasonable to see a path to +60% of recurring profits in the future. These recurring profits should help dampen Deere’s historical cyclicality, something that management rightly pointed out in a recent earnings call:

We are confident in our ability to produce higher levels of returns through the cycle while dampening the variability in our performance over time. This will lead to higher highs and higher lows for our business.

(2) Deere operates in a secular industry where a transition is underway

The agricultural industry has traditionally been cyclical but secular simultaneously (similar to the semiconductor industry). However, thanks to increasing technological penetration, Deere (and its peers) will go from benefiting only from farmers' Capex to benefiting from both their Capex and Opex. In an industry where only equipment sales are monetized, players will start monetizing the use of this equipment and the related technology.

Why is this relevant? Because Capex is cyclical, but Opex is very resilient in an industry that’s in charge of feeding the population. Few trends are more durable than this one, and therefore, I believe Deere has a high terminal value protected by its strong moat (more on this later).

(3) A significant growth opportunity

Growth is always a “concern” for a stalwart, but Deere’s and the industry’s transition is surfacing new growth avenues. Without technology playing such a critical role as expected going forward, Deere managed to grow revenue at a 5% CAGR over the last decade. I know Deere is cyclical, but 2013 was the peak of the prior cycle, so cyclicality is not a relevant consideration in these calculations.

I believe Deere will not be opportunity-constrained considering the nascent opportunity to monetize the farmers’ operations. Management believes the incremental addressable market opportunity is larger than $150 billion:

Deere Investor Presentation

Management expects to take 25% of their value add, meaning that the incremental opportunity for Deere is around $38 billion. Please remember that due to its nature, this revenue would come at a pretty hefty margin.

This said, we should always be careful as investors with Total Addressable Markets, especially when they come from management. Deere might fall short of its estimate, but that doesn’t deny that the opportunity is significant.

Another thing worth noting is that peers expect to follow a similar strategy but also expect to be more aggressive with their “take rate.” AGCO, one of Deere’s peers, hopes to take around 50% of the value they add, which is significantly higher and could make Deere’s value proposition more appealing.

(4) Strong moat and management team

Both the moat and the management team are critical aspects of our expected forward returns. I believe Deere has a strong moat that has several pillars to it:

The installed base : Technology in the agricultural industry needs data to be developed, and this data is collected by the installed base. After more than 60 years of industry leadership, Deere has the most extensive installed base to collect this data.

The dealer network : Dealers are critical in the agriculture industry because farmers can’t afford downtime. The company has by far the most extensive dealer network, and these dealers have long-standing relationships with many farmers. In short, the dealer plays a critical role in any farmer's purchase decision, and Deere is very well served here.

Scale : Deere is by far the largest player in the industry, which, in addition to allowing it to benefit from a larger installed base, allows the company to invest more in absolute terms in R&D while remaining more profitable than peers.

The brand and its history: This leadership has also created significant switching costs, as most farms are family owned and have been passed through generations. Switching costs are high because farmers are loyal to the brand, and equipment costs typically make up a low portion of a farm's total cost (around 15%).

Besides this strong moat, Deere has a rather unique compensation structure focused on growth…but not at all costs. The short-term incentive is based on Operating Return on Assets and Sales, and the long-term incentive is based on shareholder value added. Shareholder value added ensures that the management team is only compensated based on growth that creates value. It was implemented around 2007 by former CEO Bob Lane, who believed that it was what Deere needed to become an excellent company for shareholders. Spoiler: it worked.

(5) A reasonable valuation

Deere is currently trading at a reasonable valuation. To judge the valuation of a cyclical, we should always be careful with the current earnings level. By the end of this year, management expects to be at mid-cycle earnings or slightly below these. This statement might sound as a surprise to many who expect Deere to be currently in a super cycle, but what I believe these people are missing is that the company’s recent growth has been spurred to a great extent by prices, not volume. The latter is what creates the cycles.

So, considering we’ll be at mid-cycle earnings by the end of the current fiscal year and management expects $5.2 billion in Free Cash Flow, this translates into a FCF yield of around 4.7%. This is not fully normalized because management believes the company will be around 90% of mid-cycle earnings, but it’s close enough and helps us be more conservative.

Assuming the company can grow its FCF at a 5% CAGR or above, shareholders should end up with a double-digit return long term. This is not too shabby for a company that’s considered stalwart and low-growth.

What’s interesting is that this FCF CAGR seems pretty conservative for several reasons. First, that’s the pace at which we could expect the company to grow revenue, but the new business model should bring several advantages…

Margin expansion from the nature of the new revenue streams

Improved cash conversion from working capital benefits that subscriptions bring.

One might also think that its transition to becoming a better company should bring some multiple expansion to the company, but this is something that I prefer not to count on.

(6) A thesis that’s starting to play out

Deere recently reported its Q2 earnings. I believe these were important because they portrayed that the thesis is starting to play out. I could write a lot about this, but I think it can be encapsulated in the following quote by management during the call (emphasis added):

If we look back to 2020, the business was around, call it, 90% of mid-cycle, which is not terribly far from where we are today for Production and Precision Ag. And we did around 16% operating margins, today, middle of our guide is 21%.

Margins have already improved significantly through the cycle, and the company is still in the early innings of its transformation.

Conclusion

Deere is a good company transitioning to a great one and currently trading at a reasonable valuation. I don’t intend to time the agricultural cycle (which I believe I would never be able to do accurately) and I am well aware this exposes me to opportunity cost. I don’t care about this opportunity cost, so long as Deere ends up in a better place over the long term.

