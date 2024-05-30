Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. [GOFPY] Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Karas - CEO
Pavel Mucha - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Draziotis Stamatios - Eurobank Equities
Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital
Maxim Nekrasov - Citi
Pointon Russell - Edison Group
Karan Puri - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP S.A. conference call and live webcast question-and-answer session to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. Please note, a video presentation has been distributed and is also available on the OPAP Investor Relations website. All participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP S.A. Mr. Karas, you may now proceed.

Jan Karas

Thank you very much, Constantino. Good evening or good morning to everyone and welcome to our regular Q1 2024 results conference call. I'm pleased with the first quarter's performance, which is broadly in line with our expectations. In more detail, online continued growing and maintained significant GGR contribution, while retail solidified its position further. We are excited with the progress being made on our draw base games portfolio revamp as initial results are evidencing a solid increase in GGR attributed mostly to Eurojackpot launch, while new lotto and new Tzoker have been welcomed by the players, likewise. So, these developments, together with the elevated gaming appetite resulting from the upcoming major sporting events in summer, make us confident on the delivery of our 2024 outlook. Hopefully, you have reviewed and enjoyed the results recorded video we share with you earlier today, so we'll jump directly to our Q&A session. Constantino, over to you,

