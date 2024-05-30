Bank OZK: Dogged Again By Asset Quality Concerns

May 30, 2024 3:47 PM ETBank OZK (OZK) Stock11 Comments
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Bank OZK dropped sharply earlier in the week, as asset quality concerns once again raised their head.
  • While a single sell-side downgrade appears to have driven this sell-off, both the stock price fall and the analyst's price target look harsh relative to the expected reduction in earnings.
  • Recent results were still strong for Bank OZK, while the shares are too cheap even on lower estimates of medium-term EPS, profitability, and valuation multiples.

Bank OZK building, Lexington, NC

J. Michael Jones

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) fell close to 15% yesterday (Wednesday 29th), as credit quality concerns have once again raised their head. This drop means the shares have shed around 6% since I first

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.42K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OZK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Submitted as part of SA's article outreach program. The commissioning editor was Sivakumar S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OZK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OZK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OZK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News