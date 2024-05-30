J. Michael Jones

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) fell close to 15% yesterday (Wednesday 29th), as credit quality concerns have once again raised their head. This drop means the shares have shed around 6% since I first covered the bank in March, underperforming regional bank peers by ~6ppt in that time.

Data by YCharts

The catalyst for this recent sell-off appears to be a downgrade by Citi (C), which lowered its price target on OZK to $37 from $57 previously. Citi is concerned about a couple of individual loans, and estimates that OZK will need to increase its loan impairment charges in the medium term. As a result, it has reduced its 2024 EPS estimate by around 4.5% to $5.94, with 2025 and 2026 estimates walked down by high single-digits (to $6.09 and $6.41, respectively).

The math looks somewhat curious, as OZK would trade on a 2024 P/E of just 6.2x using Citi's new price target and EPS estimate. Citi's price target further corresponds to around 1x current (i.e. Q1'24) tangible book value per share ("TBVPS"), which again looks modest given the implied return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") over this three-year period (still in the low/mid-teens area). While OZK will once again have to prove itself in terms of credit quality in this cycle, upside should the bank achieve this looks worth the risk. With the shares now down a touch since previous coverage, I upgrade them to 'Strong Buy'.

OZK Buy Case Recap

To recap from last time, OZK's loan book skews heavily to nominally risky real estate lending, with construction loans accounting for around 43% of the total gross loan balance as of Q1 2024.

OZK does not have the funding profile I usually look for in a bank. Non-interest bearing demand deposits were less than 14% of overall balances in Q1, funding around 11% of its asset base. Instead, OZK has historically distinguished itself through its above-average underwriting prowess. Underwriting is fundamentally about pricing risk. A loan book may skew to relatively more risky categories of lending, the idea being that the lender will price these loans high enough to compensate for the increased credit risk and generate a decent return on investment.

Source: Bank OZK Q1 2024 Results Presentation

In fact, OZK has outperformed its peers in terms of credit quality, even without needing to make adjustments for the composition of its loan book vis-à-vis the peer group. This has been a long and consistent trend, with OZK achieving this in every year going back decades, including during the 2008-2010 global financial crisis. Over the past decade, this positive discrepancy has driven a very healthy average ROTCE of around 15% for OZK.

Data Source: Bank OZK Quarterly and Annual Results Releases

Despite this, OZK stock traded for just 1.1x TBVPS at prior coverage - which was likely a reflection of the market's concerns regarding the health of the U.S. commercial real estate space. Assuming the bank could maintain a ~15% average ROTCE through the cycle, OZK could theoretically offer around a ~13-14% IRR at this valuation. This was the crux of my 'Buy' rating last time.

No Signs Of Stress Just Yet

While Q1 results are a little old now, they don't point to any real signs of stress just yet. Net interest income ("NII") was $377 million, up around 9% year-on-year but by a more modest 1.7% sequentially. At 471bps, OZK's net interest margin contracted 11bps quarter-on-quarter in Q1, offset by growth in interest-earning assets.

This is essentially the top-line dynamic that was expected last time out, with OZK leaning on loan growth to offset weaker NIM. Management also expected EPS to grow year-on-year in 2024. With operating expenses guided higher, this implied that credit quality would remain benign this year. Positively, while comps will get tougher, management nonetheless reiterated this view post-Q1:

We're going to continue to grinding work and I think we're taking a cautious view of it, and I would reiterate guidance for full-year of 2024, we expect to be at a record EPS and net income number on top of 2023's record EPS net income number. But I'm not sure about every quarter. We would love to put up a little bit of improvement every quarter, but I can't guarantee it will be a linear deal, but we're confident about our guidance for the full-year of '24. George Gleason, Chairman & CEO Bank OZK

OZK booked just under $43 million in credit loss provisions in Q1, up around 20% year-on-year and equal to an annualized cost of risk of around 60bps. As with domestic peers, U.S. GAAP accounting basically requires OZK to front-load its credit loss charges rather than simply expense them as they occur. As OZK is also growing its loan book at a healthy clip, this accounting rule arguably understates its true profitability at the moment. Note that net charge-offs were only $7.3 million in Q1, roughly flat year-on-year and equal to around 11bps of total loans. As OZK's loan book has risen 27% in that time, charge-offs actually fell a little year-on-year relative to total loans.

Regardless, the ~$43 million booked in Q1 provisions still allowed OZK to report net income available to common stockholders of ~$171 million ($1.51 per share), mapping to a strong ROTCE of 16.3% last quarter. Sticking with asset quality, note also that non-accrual loans were still only 0.22% of total loans in Q1, again down a touch on a sequential basis.

Breaking Down Forward Returns Potential

Citi's EPS downgrades reflect its expectation of higher provisioning over the 2024-2026 period, driven by a couple of specific loans as well as "life science lending more broadly". Note that OZK's aggregate life science loan-to-value ratio is around 40% as per its most recent disclosure, and that credit losses are not just a function of default rates, but also the expected loss on default.

Source: Bank OZK Q1 2024 Results Presentation

While Citi's $20 per share target price reduction looks steep given the changes to its 2024-2026 EPS estimates, it is also possible that other factors have contributed, such as a reduced estimate of OZK's mid-cycle ROTCE.

Importantly, OZK stock now looks cheap even when accepting all of these factors. Bank stock returns over a given period can be broken down into three components: growth in TBVPS, changes to the multiple applied by the market to TBVPS, and the balance of cash dividends paid out in the interim.

Data by YCharts

As per the above chart, OZK has paid out roughly 25% of EPS by way of cash dividends in recent years. Further, management does not see buybacks as being a priority, preferring instead to target organic growth as per the Q1 call:

So we don't have any plans to buy back stock this year given our growth last year and continued expectation for growth this year. So we'll ask our Board at a later time when we're ready, so there's no reason to have a buyback in place if we don't have any plans to use it. Tim Hicks, CFO Bank OZK

Using Citi's EPS estimates and a 25% payout ratio, the evolution of OZK's per-share dividend may look a little like this: $1.49 (2024), $1.52 (2025) and $1.60 (2026). These figures land at the lower-end of analysts' estimates as per Seeking Alpha.

With 75% retained for growth, TBVPS growth would land at ~11% annualized relative to the year-end 2023 number of $36.58 per share. This gets me to a 2026 TBVPS estimate of ~$50.40 per share. Using Citi's 2026 EPS estimate, the above implies a ~13% ROTCE in 2026, around 200bps points below OZK's ten-year average.

In terms of estimating a terminal TBVPS multiple, an admittedly very rough rule of thumb for U.S. banks is to peg this so that it maps to a 10% internal rate of return. Said differently, if OZK were to pay out the entirety of its earnings to stockholders, investors would generate 10% annualized returns, all else remaining equal. On a ROTCE of ~13%, this would correspond to a circa 1.3x TBVPS multiple.

Now, this is obviously very simplistic. "All else" rarely remains equal, while OZK is also unlikely to simply stop growing beyond this point. Because its growth creates value for shareholders - that is to say, occurring at a ROTCE exceeding the ~10% cost of equity that investors often seek - its TBVPS multiple could reasonably be expected to be higher. This perhaps explains why OZK traded for an average ~2x TBVPS over the past decade (on a mid-teens ROTE), albeit admittedly this is very much a period of two contrasting halves:

Data by YCharts

Still, I will apply a 1.3x multiple to the above, 2026 TBVPS figure. As OZK currently trades for ~1.1x TBVPS, implied expansion would still provide a modest tailwind to overall returns.

Conclusion

Taking 2026 TBVPS of $50.40 and applying a multiple of 1.3x results in a three-year share price target of $65.50, rising to a ~$70 total return price inclusive of cash dividends. With this pointing to pre-tax annualized returns of ~19% from the prevailing $41.50 quote, OZK shares continue to look attractive. I upgrade them to 'Strong Buy' from 'Buy' previously.

Risks Moving Forward

At this point, my primary concern with OZK is credit quality. Its track record here is exceptional, but there is no guarantee that this will continue through this cycle. OZK could suffer a sharp deterioration in asset quality, forcing it to raise significant levels of provisions. While OZK enjoys strong offsetting factors, namely a healthy stock of loan loss reserves (~1.3% of total loans), robust pre-provision earnings generation (over $1 billion on a prior 12-month basis) and adequate capital ratios (10.6% CET1), this could nonetheless depress OZK's profitability, rendering the above returns forecast overly optimistic.