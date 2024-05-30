Sundry Photography

The solar space has gone through a digestion phase with light at the end of the tunnel finally. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has seen initial signs of the residential solar business turning in key European countries, but the actual demand was far less than expected. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock after the recent rally has been met with tepid sell-through demand.

Source: Finviz

Turnaround Quarter

As with many sectors, the last few years have led to volatile financial outcomes. Whether due to Covid impacts or the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sales were generally a roller coaster in fast-moving sectors like solar.

Enphase Energy has spent the last few quarters with customers absorbing excess inventory, leading to reduced shipments into the channel. The company was under shipped demand by several hundred million dollars per quarter.

The home energy services company reported weak Q1 '24 results, with revenues missing analyst targets by $14 million on revenue of $263 million. The issue is that Enphase guided to revenues of at least $290 million in Q2, though the forecast was far below the consensus estimates of $346 million.

The key is that the maker of solar microinverters and batteries forecasts a return to growth led by a cut in channel inventory. Germany sell-through sales were up 28% and IQ battery inventories are now clean, leading to the forecast for a sales increase of $47 million at the midpoint.

Just as important, Enphase Energy has maintained a profitable business despite revenue slumping 64% in the last quarter. The company produced a $0.35 EPS in Q1 due to the company cutting x costs and still producing higher gross margins of 46.2% with a benefit of 5.2% from the IRA.

Even with lower operating expenses, Enphase Energy still saw operating expenses reach 31.4% of sales. This number should fall as sales rise again, making the home energy services company far more profitable going forward.

Source: Enphase Energy Q1'24 presentation

Enphase Energy only forecasts Q2 '24 expenses of ~$80 million.

Front-running Rebound

The biggest issue with the stock is the rebound has already been a front-runner of the business rebound. Enphase Energy already has a $17 billion market cap, and the company is hardly reporting $250 million in quarterly sales.

Based on the updated shipping numbers provided by the company, Enphase Energy maintains a quarterly business in just the $400 million range, versus previous forecasts of $450 to $500 million. The forecast is for Q2 under shipping sell-through demand by $90 million due primarily to microinverters and the weak California market.

The consensus estimates have normalized revenues jumping back up to $2.2 billion level in 2025. The sell-through demand is only running at a $1.6 billion rate in the 1H and the company forecasts the inventory issue will be resolved heading into the 2H, suggesting quarterly revenues should rebound to the $400+ million range.

Enphase Energy has expanded in Asia and Brazil, while the company is pushing further into IQ batteries for solar system storage. The market opportunity now is vastly higher than the prior cycle, but demand isn't bouncing back with the higher interest rates and huge demand pull forward in the prior years.

The market actually forecasts a rather massive jump in EPS. Enphase Energy only produced a $4.41 EPS in 2023 before the inventory issue in solar, but the market forecasts the company actually generate a $5+ EPS in 2025 on the way to a $6.25 EPS in 2026.

The stock already trades at 20x 2026 EPS targets and over 6x the revenue estimates of $2.7 billion. The big question is whether solar demand will actually soar back to previous levels, considering some demand drivers like COVID-19 in the U.S. and the lack of Russian energy in Europe drove elevated demand during the prior years.

Enphase Energy has made the base case for a return to growth, but the 2026 financial targets require sales to grow by nearly 70% above the current demand level. The stock is already expensive assuming the home energy services company can hit those aggressive snapback targets, and the risk is for Enphase to not reach those targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Enphase Energy appears poised for a further rally on rebounding energy demand. The company isn't seeing the sell-through demand at the forecasted levels, though higher than current sales.

Investors can ride the current rally, but the stock should be quickly dumped. Even the bullish Barclays call only set a $134 price target on the stock now trading at close to $130.