Introduction

This year, the stock of the small-cap environmental technology company, Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) which specializes in activated carbon, has been on fire. On a YTD basis, the stock has already generated astounding returns of 137%, even as the prime benchmark has only generated returns within the low double-digit threshold.

Despite this monumental rise, we remain confident in the prospects of ARQ and rate the stock as a BUY. Here are some of the underlying reasons behind our bullish stance.

GAC Portfolio Could Be Transformative, Particularly In Light Of Recent Regulatory Tailwinds

Even though ARQ provides a whole host of purification solutions, we believe the re-rating of its multiple will be centered around developments linked to its budding granular activated carbon (GAC) portfolio.

Manufactured chemicals such as PFAS (Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) don't degrade easily over time, and their presence in drinking water has the potential to cause serious health effects. Note that across large swathes of the US, the level of PFAS contamination is currently well above proposed limits and will need to be brought down.

Now after 27 years, last month we saw the EPA come out with new drinking water regulations designed to reduce PFAS in drinking water over the next five years. These stringent EPA standards (earlier the advisory limit was 70 ppt or parts per trillion, now it will drop to 4 ppt for certain PFAS compounds) will almost certainly give a shot in the arm for ARQ's GAC portfolio and could see the GAC market as a whole, potentially cope with a supply deficit of 370m lbs through 2029!

Expansion on the supply side of the GAC market won't be easy given that feedstock availability is a chore and is largely supplied by specialty mined coal or coconut husks which are difficult to source (generally sourced from outside the US and are thus susceptible to tariffs, duties, etc.). It is also not easy to get permits on the go.

On the other hand, ARQ is very well-placed to exploit conditions here, as over 15 months ago, they completed the acquisition of Legacy Arq which gives them useful access to bituminous coal waste reserves, which by leveraging patented manufacturing tech, can be converted to a pure carbon powder called "Arq Powder". Compared to competing feedstock such as oil-based carbon products, or lignite coal, or even primary bituminous coal, Arq Powder comes across as finer with lower levels of impurities, resulting in a more competitive product. Commissioning of ARQ's feedstock facility will be completed by the end of this month, and by Q4, ARQ hopes to wrap up the construction of its Red River facility which will be responsible for producing all their GAC products (at a total nameplate capacity of 25m lbs for phase 1). Deliveries of GAC are expected to start from the year-end (product testing is already underway) and ARQ has already signed its first contract to come from Phase 1 to the tune of 5m lbs. What's also key to note is that this project has a payback period of less than three years and even for phase 2 of the project, which is in the planning stages, they've already received all permits.

Besides the regulatory uplift, it is also worth noting that the growing popularity of biogas and biomethane in the energy mix will also call for greater GAC usage to remove contaminants before they enter the grid and pipeline systems.

Gross Margin Progress Is Here To Stay

ARQ's traditional business - The Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) portfolio tends to face volume pressures when natural gas prices are relatively low. This is so because incentives to generate electricity from coal-fired plants tend to drop off, which is where ARQ's PAC solutions are mainly used. This was an issue in Q1 with volumes coming off by 6% (although management suggested that volumes appeared to have rebounded in April-May), but offsetting this in a big way was the pricing effects, which were up by 16% YoY (the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth on the pricing front).

A big part of this improvement is down to management pivoting away from negative margin contracts which around two years ago, accounted for 24% of total volumes. Now it accounts for just 3%, and has played a monumental part in sending the trailing twelve-month gross margins to 3-year highs of 36%.

Given the recent EPA regulatory developments and the associated supply-demand deficit that is likely to exist in the GAC space, we think ARQ will be well-placed to benefit from strong pricing dynamics in this avenue as well. In fact, it's worth noting that the recent 5m lbs GAC contract they signed, was priced at a multiple of over 1x the average PAC pricing. Put another way, we don't believe ARQ's gross margin progress is a one-off, and we think it is here to stay.

Solid Topline Growth Profile At Cheap Valuations

Apart from some alluring tailwinds, we also feel the ARQ stock offers great value for the degree of business growth it is likely to generate going forward.

As mentioned earlier, even around seven months before phase 1 of the Red River Projects gets commissioned, ARQ has already locked in an agreement for the sale of 20% of the expected total of 25m lbs. GAC capacity that will come online by Q4, which speaks to the level of market interest in the product; based on these developments, the consensus is currently budgeting for a topline of $143.1m in FY25, followed by $157.5m in the following year, implying topline CAGR of around 24% (note that ARQ's contracts are typically spread over 1-5 years). We believe as the year progresses, it is quite likely that these CAGRs get revised to the upside as management has already implied that they are "very active and in the final stages of negotiations on several other contracts".

Now even if we don't see an expansion to that expected sales CAGR (which looks quite unlikely), a medium-term topline growth outlook of 24% still suggests this business is no slouch. What's particularly remarkable is that a business with this topline growth profile can be picked up at a current 1-year forward EV/ Revenue multiple of just 1.57x!

Closing Thoughts - Encouraging Technical Developments Backed By Growing Rotational Prospects

We're even enthused by some recent price developments on ARQ's long-term charts. After peaking at the $29 level around 10 years ago, note that the stock had been on a descent, with this long period of weakness marked by a descending channel. Well, in March this year, we finally witnessed a trendline breakout with a strong green candle, followed by another green, but less intense candle.

May's red candle likely represents the start of some consolidation, and we think investors who missed out on the previous run could see a few opportunities to dive in.

There's also good reason to believe in the quality of the recent uptrend, as it looks like the smart money has decided to take the plunge, raising their stake in the ARQ stock by 10% since the turn of the year!

All in all, we suspect we are in the midst of a bull flag, and there's already some evidence of similar conditions on the weekly chart. Even though there's been some pullback in the price action over the last four weeks, do consider that on the daily chart, the stock still trades well above its psychologically crucial 200-day moving average, something it has managed to do since November last year.

ARQ's long case is also further supported by its relatively low relative strength ratio versus other equity options involved in the environmental services universe. Note that its current relative strength ratio versus other stocks involved in areas such as wastewater management, soil remediation, etc. is only a third of its long-term average, and as a result of that, we could see investors rotate out of the overbought environmental stocks and into ARQ