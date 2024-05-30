4 Reasons To Buy Arq Stock

May 30, 2024 3:56 PM ETArq, Inc. (ARQ) StockEVX
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Arq, Inc. which specializes in the manufacture of environmental solutions has already generated impressive returns of 137% this year, outperforming the market.
  • The company's granular activated carbon (GAC) portfolio is expected to benefit from new drinking water regulations and a potential supply deficit.
  • Arq's gross margin progress is sustainable, driven by pricing effects with its PAC business, and the potential price-elastic nature of its GAC portfolio.
  • ARQ offers solid topline growth outlook at a compelling EV/sales of just 1.5x.
  • We appreciate the bullish developments on the charts, backed by growing institutional support, and the prospect for further rotational interest from investors focused on the environmental universe.

close-up view of water flowing from tap into glass

by sonmez

Introduction

This year, the stock of the small-cap environmental technology company, Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) which specializes in activated carbon, has been on fire. On a YTD basis, the stock has already generated astounding returns of 137%, even as the prime benchmark

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.56K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News