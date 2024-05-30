Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 30, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Williams - TD Cowen

Greg Williams

Let's get started. Good morning. My name is Greg Williams. I cover the telco wireless and cable space here at TD Cowen and welcome to day two of our 52nd Annual TMT Conference. I'm joined in this session by the CFO of Lumen, Chris Stansbury. Thank you, Chris for joining us.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, good to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Greg Williams

Maybe we could just start with your TSA Bondholder Agreement now that it's behind you guys It seems like Lumen can now direct its attention to the operational turnaround. So what areas specifically are you focused on these days? Let's [ph] keep it busy.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, It's exciting, right? We're in the middle of a turnaround and I would say that our two priorities are really focusing on innovation for growth and then also innovation for cost, which unlocks some of that growth. They're interwoven and so on the growth side, if you think about where we're going as a company is we want to make the ability to access the network seamless and today, network connectivity is really static.

So if you want to get from A to B, it's very structured, it's time-consuming, it's slow and it's messy and we're entering a world where you can get point-to-point connectivity on demand and that's super exciting. We think that unlocks an enormous amount of value for the customer because there's additional service offerings that can tie to that security edge compute and the ability to seamlessly move workloads around your network.

And on the cost side to

