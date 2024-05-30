Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 30, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Williams - TD Cowen

Greg Williams

Let's get started. Good morning. My name is Greg Williams. I cover the telco wireless and cable space here at TD Cowen and welcome to day two of our 52nd Annual TMT Conference. I'm joined in this session by the CFO of Lumen, Chris Stansbury. Thank you, Chris for joining us.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, good to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Greg Williams

Maybe we could just start with your TSA Bondholder Agreement now that it's behind you guys It seems like Lumen can now direct its attention to the operational turnaround. So what areas specifically are you focused on these days? Let's [ph] keep it busy.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, It's exciting, right? We're in the middle of a turnaround and I would say that our two priorities are really focusing on innovation for growth and then also innovation for cost, which unlocks some of that growth. They're interwoven and so on the growth side, if you think about where we're going as a company is we want to make the ability to access the network seamless and today, network connectivity is really static.

So if you want to get from A to B, it's very structured, it's time-consuming, it's slow and it's messy and we're entering a world where you can get point-to-point connectivity on demand and that's super exciting. We think that unlocks an enormous amount of value for the customer because there's additional service offerings that can tie to that security edge compute and the ability to seamlessly move workloads around your network.

And on the cost side to enable that, we are doing a lot of work to enable that, that frankly takes a lot of cost out of the system. So we run for example inside of our business segment for discrete networks and by the end of this year 70% to 80% of our revenue will be on a unified network and by the end of next year all of it will be and that really allows that free flow of information. It also unlocks a lot of cost opportunities. So those are really the two key focus points right now.

Greg Williams

Yeah, and maybe on the flip side, what do you -- what's proving most challenging right now?

Chris Stansbury

Look the legacy declines are real. I would say that they've accelerated to some extent and that masks progress unfortunately in the near term. So, we're not here to bend the curve on those declines. I think there's clearly migration paths for some of that product and we're very focused on that.

But in other cases, there's not and we manage that business for cash and that allows us to focus on the future and so that's always a challenge and I'd say it's aggravated by just bad behaviour in the industry -- rewrite off-net rewrite activity that drives short-term results. It's not customer focused. It's the old way of playing the game and unfortunately, we've got to live through that, but it's not the way we're playing as we go forward.

Greg Williams

Right. And you mentioned cost reduction efforts and you recently implemented a workforce reduction of about 7%. You noted, I think, $90 million to $100 million in cost-related efforts saved in Q2, but help us understand how to quantify the cost savings opportunities. Is it largely the headcount reduction in the $90 million to $100 million or is it…

Chris Stansbury

So a couple of things. We talked about a cost reduction in the fourth quarter of last year that was about $300 million of savings and the action we just took is about the same in size on an annualized basis. We won't be at full run rate until the second half, but really what we're doing is we're reshaping the company and I talked about the legacy businesses and I talked about where we would go in the future.

Those are two different motions and so we need to shape-shift the organization to support that, but headcount is a big piece of it and it's a big piece of it because as we simplify processes like the comments I made around the network and we improve the customer experience, it's because we're fixing and integrating things that were never integrated in the past and that means you need less human beings to get an order through the system and so these are cost cuts that are healthy cost cuts. They're cost cuts that are coming as a result of an improved customer experience.

Greg Williams

And how should we think about the cost savings cadence now? When will the reduction in force start flowing through?

Chris Stansbury

So we'll be at run rate on the second batch by second half and then I hope at some point later this year, we can come back to you all with some clarity around the cost trajectory as we go forward, because as we get more efficient and as we get to a more digital product selling motion, that will benefit our cost structure.

Greg Williams

And so you've done two since October of similar size you've mentioned. So maybe alluding to what you just said, do you foresee any further cost savings and options? I guess like you said, there's still your words, shape-shift the organization.

Chris Stansbury

Yes. Not this year. But as we pivot from the sale and support of legacy services to more digitally consumed products, the organization will obviously change to support that and we do see cost savings opportunities. Look, as you're well aware, I mentioned the four networks. You've got level three, CenturyLink, US West and Global Crossing.

And so what that means is that if you want to buy a product as a customer to service your footprint, you're often buying four discreetly different products that could originate from one of 13 order entry systems or multiples in that and it's just a mess and so there was never a focus on unifying those and there's been a lot of work that's been done to do that. That unlocks a lot of cost potential as we go forward.

Greg Williams

So you sort of answered this question, but there's a worry out there that you're cutting the bone or starving the business, quote unquote, but it sounds like you sort of answered this. It's something that I didn't fully realize that even Global Crossing's billing systems or order entry systems, etcetera, might not be fully integrated. So maybe this isn't about starving the business. I was going to ask you how -- you respond to that.

Chris Stansbury

No, definitely not, definitely not burning furniture. Let's put it this way. It would be burning furniture if we wanted to play telecom the old way and not integrate anything and just continue to manage declines and just MacGyver it, so to speak and that's not what we're doing. Our focus is on the pivot to the future and so these are really healthy cost reductions that come with an improved customer experience.

Greg Williams

And on the EBITDA side, you guided $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion. You just posted $977 million in the first quarter. So this implies you're going to continue to see these cost savings ramp through the year. So maybe you can help us with the EBITDA cadence through the balance of the year. Is that your third quarter seasonality, of course?

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, we do have third quarter seasonality. That's typically our highest cost quarter. Our second highest cost quarter is the first quarter, like Q2 and Q4 are pretty even on the balance, but we do expect to see EBITDA grow through the year and the reason is the cost savings, but it's also because we're seeing sales rates improve. and we know that our installs on big public sector deals, those multi-year deals that take a long time to get up and running, are really starting to get to scale and the combination of those things are what give us confidence.

Greg Williams

All right, and you mentioned -- we mentioned seasonality here. Typically in the past, I think was on $30 million of seasonal cost in third quarter. Is that going to be smaller now that you're a bit of a smaller company?

Chris Stansbury

I don't know this year, but it's in the tens of millions to your point. So it's not in the greater scheme of things. It's not material, but it is seasonally high. I think the other thing that I would just say on EBITDA is, I separate 18 months into a turnaround, it's really I think a five-year turnaround story and so as we move through the next 18 months, it's going to be lumpy, right? There's going to be better quarters and worse quarters and I'm not concerned about that.

The reality is I think there's some really strong tailwinds that are going on in the industry, which I'm sure we'll get to and I think that more than compensates for free cash flow fluctuation. So I'm not worried about that at all.

Greg Williams

And as I think about EBITDA, you've mentioned in the past getting to an even inflection maybe late 2025, is that pulled forward because of the reduction force? You've drawn out further because of legacy pressures.

Chris Stansbury

Again, it really depends. I think that's the window right? Is it is it late '25? Is it early '26, who knows, but I think that's the likely window because of the timing of our ability to take cost out because of where we see legacy performing, which as I said legacy declines are a real thing.

What that doesn't contemplate is big IRU deals and how those start to flow through. I think as we go forward that I think the real exam question that I think investors probe us on when they ask about EBITDA and they ask about CapEx, they're trying to get to cash flow, right? What's free cash flow going to be? I don't think free cash flow is going to be an issue as we go forward because of AI-driven demand in the market today.

Greg Williams

And with AI-driven demand, help us understand where Lumen sees the revenue growth for AI? We had -- they introduced yesterday's [ph] -- they're tying a lot of data centers waves. I'm just kind of curious, where AI fits into Lumen's graph [ph].

Chris Stansbury

So as Kate said in the first quarter earnings call, this is a generational opportunity. This is not a one-and-done. This is demand that we see coming for the next five to ten years and it's interesting because there's been a lot of really good research written around how AI will impact industries, everything from rare earth minerals, all the way through to construction and power and water.

Greg Williams

You touch really every vertical.

Chris Stansbury

Every vertical. What hasn't happened until very recently is people making the connection to this explosion in data to connectivity and so at its core, if you really want to simplify it and think about telecom in the old way, yeah, there's more connectivity demand. We're selling so many waves right now that we've reallocated our capital budget to make sure that there's capacity to meet the significant demand we see.

But hyperscalers and large enterprise are planning for an uncertain future that is going to need data transport that's multiples of where it is today. They don't know where that ends, but they know, they need to make sure that their futures are secure. So there's that that layer to it. But the second piece is and this is the -- this is our right to win. No one else is doing this and I want to emphasize that.

We're not here just to sell dumb pipes and figure out who can sell it at a lower price next quarter and next quarter. Our customers aren't coming to us solely based on price. They want to be on Lumen's network because of the digital layer that we're bringing.

So you connect all the pieces, you've got data sitting in upstate New York and data sitting in Wyoming because it's looking for power and water and cool temperatures, but you need to get it to San Francisco in a millisecond. The only way to do that today as well, let's build another dumb pipe between Wyoming or upstate New York and San Francisco. We're getting to the point of saturation where you can't build from every to every a direct line.

And so being able to digitally access that data on demand and route that through our IP, which is X a switch, means that you can hit a switch that sits in a city and reroutes that traffic instantly. We're the only ones focused on that and you can do that. So it's not just about selling the capacity. It's about selling it, so that you can have connectivity on demand and you can meet the uncertain demands of the future, right? That's our right to win and that's what we're focused.

Greg Williams

That's a great way of saying because there's a concern that maybe this AI, from a network perspective, there's like a sort of a two-year stint when you connect all the training data centers with new network then what, but to your point, you're going up the stack and you're providing solutions for multiple verticals that will…

Chris Stansbury

That's exactly right and we're doing it in a deeply embedded way in the network and in a very secure way and things like Black Lotus Labs allow us to bring a level of security around that, that others don't have.

Greg Williams

And how can AI help Lumen internally? Could be part of the cost savings.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah It's huge. We've saved with CoPilot. We're one of the original launch partners with Microsoft. It's been a tremendous relationship. We've saved over 700,000 person hours in productivity. I actually was on the plane last night and needed to get a letter to the board and CoPilot wrote it and I went in and edited a few things. It's significant.

The other is the integration of CoPilot with GitHub where we've seen a 35% reduction in research time associated with writing code and a 25% reduction in time to write code. So AI is alive and well inside of the company and we're going to continue to expand that.

Greg Williams

And you mentioned earlier that you're reallocating your CapEx budget towards some of this AI-driven demand. So I guess two questions. Can you help us size that relocation and what's got to give…

Chris Stansbury

Not yet. I don't want to want to give all of that away, but there's just other projects that we've decided that we'll just defer a bit and the waves demand is so significant.

Greg Williams

I wanted to switch gears up and talk about, I like business a bit and the consumer strategic review. You made it clear you're exploring options for the consumer business. Are these conversations happening in the current environment? Maybe you can help us with there.

Chris Stansbury

Well, there's always conversations, right? What I would say is, is it's definitely heating up. Two years ago, if we sat here, we would have been talking about the gold rush mentality and everybody trying to get their hands on fiber, overbuilders and whatnot and then that abated last year with cost of capital concerns and now what we're seeing in the marketplace is a lot of JV structures. I think the big guys who ultimately will consolidate this space want access to fiber today, but they don't want it on their balance sheets. So there's all kinds of interesting structures out there.

Here's what we know. We got a great performing asset. The team's done remarkable work at building good enablements and driving penetration and we are in attractive markets. So our fiber is attractive and we've been very clear in saying it's a great business, but these two businesses don't belong together. So, we'll see, we'll see what happens in the in the near term, but yeah, we will look for the right exit ramp at the right valuation on an ongoing basis.

Greg Williams

And do you have a timeline or position to -- are you just waiting for the best [ph] steel, best price? Will be a moment in time or maybe you'd say, we completed the strategic review.

Chris Stansbury

There will yeah, and then I think that'll be at some point this year, but I think it's too early to say where we are because we just -- we don't know yet, but again, it's a good business. It's a strong performing business, but it's one that requires a heavy level of investment in the near term and if we can get the right valuation that would unlock a lot of free cash flow for us.

Greg Williams

And then switching gears to your business segments. We'll start with large enterprise. You noted in the past that the debt restructuring created some noise and some customers were naturally expressing concerns and uncertainty. So how far into the year might this be a drag or as those conversations are officially over now that the TSA occurred.

Chris Stansbury

It's really interesting. It was a pretty binary reaction once the TSA was closed. We didn't -- the phone calls that I got pulled into having customer engagements to talk about our financial future basically abated. So that was good. We saw strong sales results in the first quarter and we're very focused on continuing that and again, that excludes any of these large IRU deals.

The other reality though in that business is, is that it's hard for the market to see it because you do have legacy declines and there is bad behaviour in the industry right now that I think is accelerating some of those declines and that is what it is, but our focus is on driving execution and we continue to see improvements and again, I think some of these other big deals more than provide the free cash flow flexibility we need to pivot to the future.

Greg Williams

And you mentioned bad behaviors accelerating declines, but it's interesting through the earnings season one of your competitors or peers AT&T, I think they mentioned that what's also accelerating the declines is enterprises were sort of during the COVID lockdown not making those decisions and those pent-up demand and so now they're making the decisions and they're adopting cloud-based services and networking service. So are you sort of seeing that same dynamic as well and I guess it's in a way helping you since they are writing for you guys. Maybe you could talk about that migration?

Chris Stansbury

So, that really is our future right. So the ability to consume things digitally is how we win. I think what's happening more in the near term outside of the bad behaviors is companies are back. They figured out how they want to manage their workforces? How many how many days in the office are you going to be and they're also rationalizing their real estate footprint, right? We're doing it right, I'm sure you're doing that and that has implications good and bad, but I think some of those decisions are impacting things as well.

Greg Williams

Got it. And maybe we can switch to mid markets, that's supposedly going to be the second segment to inflect after public and help us understand the progress being made in mid markets and your specific efforts. What do you…

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, so every month we do segment reviews So, large enterprise mid markets, public sector wholesale mass markets and those reviews were yesterday and we look at a number of factors, right? So we look at sales and how that's impacting pipeline. We look at installs. We look at disconnects and you kind of work your way to revenue.

We are seeing a notable rate of improvement in sales. We've got a product portfolio that continues to evolve that is very mid-markets focused. That was not the case. When Kate arrived, it was kind of trying to sell large enterprise solutions into a mid-market customer, not an easy path and we've also dramatically expanded our partner ecosystem and they're performing very well.

So it's a number of factors as product. It's the partner ecosystem, but again, churn is a real thing there as it relates to disconnects and so we're focused on the rate of sales and then doing what we can on the disconnect front, but eventually, that's where…

Greg Williams

Are they disconnecting to cloud-based competitors, to cable attacking mid markets to CLEX [ph]?

Chris Stansbury

It's all those things and it really comes down to us being in front of the customer and showing them the migration path to move from what they have today to the next innovation that we can bring and so that's part of that motion and again, I think the teams are executing really well.

Greg Williams

Do you have any general expectation on when this second to inflect will inflect?

Chris Stansbury

It's too early to say really and look, candidly, it's part of my job to be impatient and say are we there yet and I think what I'm coming to realize is the product that we're really selling is the experience. When Amazon started, they didn't talk about revenue and EBITDA. They talked about customer adoption and that's really I think what you'll see more from us on as it relates to these new capabilities because ultimately that is what leads you to the revenue and EBITDA and so, I've had to change the way I think about it as well because we think these things will scale in a J-curve like manner where on the timeline that happens is the hard part to predict.

Greg Williams

Got it. And then moving on to the public sector, which should be the first segment to inflect, what's working well in the public sector? How you getting these wins and help us translate the wins we see in the press releases to actual on revenue.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, so these are huge deals. These are 10-year contracts generally. They're very complex. They take a long time to win. We've taken share in that space unquestionably and it's really the only place inside aluminium where we had a selling motion that was focused on the customer and there was deep knowledge of the customer need and I think that's why we've done well.

A lot of the contracts that we've won over the last couple years, they're starting to scale now. It takes a long time to install for example USPS with 3,000 locations. You've got -- there's a lot of logistics behind that. So we're just at the point now where a lot of those big contracts are starting to scale on that install rate and that's why we expect to see growth this year.

Greg Williams

Got it. And then you have an upcoming Investor Day, maybe you can try to sneak peek and I can expect an investor outlook, just generally.

Chris Stansbury

Yeah. So I don't want to commit to an Investor Day so to speak. What I will commit to is, is that I think sometime this fall we'd love to give more visibility around what our free cash flow streams look like. When you take into account legacy declines, big IRU type deals, what we think the cost paradigm could look like and we'll see. Hopefully we'll know more on where we think consumer is headed because those are things that I think we can scale and put some parameters around that will give a lot of confidence to the investor community.

On the innovation piece, by the fall, we will have launched Lumen Defender, which is our Black Lotus Labs based IP blocking a security product and we may be able to provide some color around that, but I think giving confidence to the market, not necessarily through an Investor Day, but certainly through an update on what we see coming on the free cash flow side is a starting point and then obviously providing more metrics around customer adoption on the innovation.

Greg Williams

And on the innovation or the growth buckets if you were on those products, what are you most excited for, what's really working as I think about boy, if you CNC SASSY SD-WAN, you mentioned Lumen Defender?

Chris Stansbury

I would say we're excited about two things in the near term. The first is again big connectivity deals. There's a lot of conversation going on right now across large enterprise and hyperscalers. The second is our security product. Black Lotus Labs is a unique asset that is ours and we blocked a nation-state threats since the beginning of the year. We see $200 billion net flows a day and we know who the bad guys are and continue to identify new ones.

So I think our ability to monetize that and bring value to enterprise near term is probably one of the faster to scale products you'll see.

Greg Williams

Got it. And with that, we're about out of time. So, thank you Chris.

Chris Stansbury

Great. Thanks a lot