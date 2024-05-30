Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Presents at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - CFO

Deepa Subramanian - VP, IR & Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Nikhil Devnani

All right, good morning everybody. Let's get started. Thank you for joining. My name is Nikhil Devnani. I'm Bernstein's US Emerging Internet Analyst covering Uber. It's my pleasure today to be hosting Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO of Uber. Prashanth took the role over seven months ago. Prior to this, he was the CFO of ADI for over six years. Prashanth, welcome to the SDC. It's a pleasure to have you. Really looking forward to the conversation today. And joining us is Deepa Subramanian from IR as well.

Just a reminder, you can submit questions for this session. Please do so via the QR code in your agenda or going to pigeonhole.at and using the passcode SDC2024, and I'll try and work that into the dialogue as well. Prashanth, I know you wanted to make a couple opening remarks, so I'll turn the stage over to you.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Great, great. Yeah, thank you, Nikhil. It's very nice to be here. I see a few familiar faces from my prior role. Before I start talking about Uber, I did want to give one shout out to Nikhil here. There's a piece of research that he did a couple of weeks ago around the overhang on the Uber stock. I think it was maybe an early May piece that if you haven't read, I encourage you to read it. I thought it was pretty good, and that's not often something I say about sell-side work. So with that, let's get into it.

So Uber, once in a generation company that has really transformed all of our lives. And we as a company, I think, are also in the middle of a pretty powerful transformation. And if you think back, our IPO was 5 years ago in May. So this is - we're actually hitting our 5 year anniversary for a company that is about 15 years old.

Pre-pandemic, sort of pre-IPO, I should say, pre-IPO, we were a company that was really focused on how do we move people from point A to point B? How do we gain our category position? We had 90 million consumers using our platform and caught maybe 4 million earners.

We entered the pandemic, and we saw a pretty substantial hit to our mobility business. It was actually down, I think, from peak to trough, like 70%. But during that time, we saw a meaningful growth in our delivery business, which we invested in. But it also created an opportunity for the leadership team to really look at what was Uber and make some difficult choices.

We exited a number of businesses, a number of joint ventures. We made some very tough staffing decisions in our employee headcount base and have emerged from that a much stronger company. Today, about half of our business is mobility and half of our business is delivery.

We have about 150 million folks using our product every month. We are supporting 7 million earners around the world. And I think just this last quarter, we hit 1 million merchants whose products are available on Uber Eats platform.

Financially, also a pretty strong transformation. So the company pre-IPO was losing about $2 billion or a little over $2 billion in cash that we were burning through. We are now at a $40 billion, $42 billion revenue run rate with very strong growth, despite that large revenue base.

We have adjusted EBITDA of $5 billion. And over the last 12 months, we generated $4 billion in free cash flow. So it has been a real transformation over that period to a company that is of scale, that is growth at scale, and that is now really focused on how do we drive shareholder value. And I think through some of the Q&A, we'll get a chance to get into that. So, perfect. Let's go.

Nikhil Devnani

Thank you, Prashanth. And we hope to change your perception of sell side one note at a time. So as you come into the role here, how do you think about your imprint, your focus as the CEO of Uber? What kind of direction do you want to bring to the company year forward?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yeah, thank you. So as Nikhil mentioned, I think I'm on my seventh month. And maybe a few things I would highlight. First, when I think of my first meeting with Dara, when I had coffee with him in San Francisco Airport, he talked about Uber being a very mission-driven company. And I don't know if you guys have ever met a CEO who has not said that they work for a mission-driven company.

But for Uber, what I found was this truly is something that is very different. And I feel very unique, having spent a lot of time in different companies. And this is an organization where we have 40,000 employees who are really passionate about what they do every day and about their ability to kind of, with a sense of urgency, attack problems, focus on our consumers, focus on our earners, and focus on merchants and creating the Uber magic, as we call it, for all of them.

Where I see myself spending time is, first, I'm transitioning from hardware to software. And it is strikingly different. The rate and pace of software is meaningfully faster than I think my colleagues in the hardware industry would be accustomed to.

So for me, it's about learning the business first and learning the tech, learning the business models, learning our geography. We operate in over 70 countries. And then more operationally, I think it's a few things.

First, it is - this is an organization that has a tremendous number of ideas and opportunities that are all calling for capital, calling for spending. It could be headcount resources. It could be investment dollars to be used for product development or for market activities.

And with that very sort of long list of regional entrepreneurs who are saying, I have an idea, and here's why it makes sense, can I get funded? We as a leadership team can do a better job of prioritizing where we do give our time and our money to. And when an idea that we're working on maybe is not living up to its initial potential, and that money can be redistributed, those resources can be redistributed elsewhere. So that's one area that I'm spending time with Dara and the ELT on, introducing sort of profitable growth and what it means to be constantly thinking about those challenging trade-offs.

The second, I would say, is with the scale that we have, the importance of driving our focus on our operating cost structure and driving out bits of sort of margin expansion through grinding through payment, customer service, insurance, our fixed cost structure, lots of different levers as you go down the P&L, that with the scale that we have and the growth that we have, those minor kind of improvements can continue to - compound quarter-after-quarter, multiplied by the volume that we deal with.

So the third would be that I've got the luxury of being sort of the first CFO of Uber who gets to deal with capital allocation. We've now moved to a stature where we're generating significant free cash flow, and how does that cash get deployed. So for us, key priority for us will be to return that to shareholders through our share repurchase program. And we've talked about kind of that as being a framework to get us eventually to a stage where we are consistently reducing our share count every year.

And then maybe last, Nikhil I'd say is you'll probably see me more than you'll see my boss on a go-forward basis. I think that over the last couple years, Dara was out with investors a fair amount, and he's still going to be accessible to you, but I think we'll probably have you come to see him versus having him on the road as much, because I think there's good use of his time addressing the long-term strategy, so I will be pinch-hitting for him.

Nikhil Devnani

Appreciate that overview. Could we maybe start with the profitable growth piece of it? Externally, it sounds like you've basically put up guard rails [ph] within the business. Historically, Uber wanted to be everywhere all at once. It sounds like a fair characterization, correct me if I'm wrong.

And when you think about those guard rails, are they specific to the businesses, or do they expand across the different segments such that you are making more discrete decisions in capital allocation between delivery, mobility, freight?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. So one of the magics about our platform is that we are operating a global platform that has been built off of years of our not only our technology investments, but just the experiences and the learnings that come from operating in so many different countries and in so many different environments. And what that allows us to do is, at the start of every quarter, we think about how much we can fund the market to improve liquidity. And where that money gets funded will determine - will be based on what our priorities for that quarter are, given sort of all the demands that are out there.

So it starts out with, should we - how much goes to delivery and how much goes to mobility? Then it goes to, within each of those divisions, what is the priority they're trying to accomplish? Is it a new product that has been launched that we want to encourage more adoption of? Is it a new geography that we have entered into that we want to create more liquidity in the market? Is it for a competitive situation where we want to make sure that we are defending our category, position, and so forth?

So what is incredible about the way the tech operates is business leaders, which then go to geography leaders, and then go to country or city heads, are allocated what they are able to focus on, or what they're able to fund. And then they work with the technology team to say, these are the metrics that I want to improve, A, B, and C. And the tech team is able to run that through the algorithm, which then does the work to optimize for whatever key metrics that we're focusing on. So it's a pretty incredible system when we think about it, because we operate a global marketplace, but we, at the same time, are implementing our decisions very locally. And the way that that is enabled is because we have this global technology platform that can be tuned very specifically to what we're focused on.

Now, if you step back, Nikhil, to your question on how do we think about mobility versus delivery. One of the things I shared in the investor day we had in February was we would really like you as investors to shift your focus to EBITDA dollar growth. And the rationale for that is, and that's a shift from incremental margins. And the rationale for that is that, as a management team, we want the flexibility to constantly be moving our incentive dollars and our investments, whether it be on a quarter-by-quarter or year-by-year basis between our different product lines. The goal that we are focused on maximizing EBITDA dollars and having expectations or guidance that we're providing on a specific product line limits some of our flexibility.

For example, I think we had talked recently about products we've launched with Uber Teens [ph] And if we want to incent Uber Teens as an example and maybe fund that from a different side of the business, those are - that's degrees of freedom that we would like to keep.

Nikhil Devnani

We're believers in the delivery business. One of the things I hear from investors often is, why go into delivery? Why go into grocery delivery? Some of these are margin dilutive efforts relative to your core mobility business that you feel very optimistic about from a growth perspective.

So if I ask you, the other question is, why not just allocate more into the ride share business if that's your profit center? What's the strategic rationale for being in these other verticals to begin with?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Sure. We are excited about the delivery business. And as I mentioned in the opening remarks, it's half of our gross [ph] bookings today. It is on a very strong growth trajectory for both top line growth, but also for improving profitability. If you think about the top 10 markets as we define them for our delivery business, we have a category leading position in five of them. And in general, every quarter or every - every so often we talk about category gains across those markets. And we're generally gaining category position in all of those markets on a pretty regular basis.

The problem that we get to solve for customers is that last mile. And whether it is for delivering food, delivering groceries, or delivering retail, there's a product market fit that we clearly are able to address. And when you think about the opportunity in that space, it still represents a very exciting and large TAM for us.

Beyond just the food delivery and groceries, we're also now doing quite a bit in the retail space. And in areas that I think you may not as be as sort of directly aware of that is being done by Uber. If you order your iPhone from the Apple store for delivery, if you order Walmart to have it delivered from the Walmart website, it is our crew that is - it's our earners that are delivering that. If you order McDonald's from the app or from Uber Eats, it's likely in both cases being delivered by Uber.

So this allows us to drive the densification of the network. It allows us to create more earnings opportunities to bring folks into the platform. And then as they have more opportunities to earn with Uber, then the retention of those earners is also better for us.

And then lastly, I would highlight that, let's go through some of the numbers here, right? Delivery grew 17% in the first quarter. And that's on again, roughly half of our revenue. Of that growth, we saw almost just under 50% of that from new users coming on the platform. So increase in monthly actives.

And in profitability terms, it's on its way, I think in the first quarter, we were at 3% adjusted EBITDA. So it is continuing to improve and be a great source of cash for us to continue to return to shareholders.

Nikhil Devnani

One of the criticisms of this industry is that the service is fairly commoditized. So the drivers are the same. The merchants on these delivery apps can be the same. You had a headstart. How do you turn that headstart into a durable moat? And how do you prevent this just being a race to the bottom on pricing? If you have a competitor with minimum viable scale, that can at any point in time increase the competitive intensity of the sector?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yeah, I think that is now being answered by our global scale, right? You can see the market dynamics playing out for us. We are the only global platform of our scale on mobility, delivery, grocery, we bring it all together. We have representation in 70 plus countries. And the intensity that we have had in building out that tech platform, that global platform, is what gives us that durable growth.

It is extraordinary hard for competitors now to sort of catch up with the investments we have made, because we have now been able to move to profitability where we are able to keep funding more and more investment in that space and launching new products like we did in our Go-Get two weeks ago here in New York. That is creating, I think, a wider and wider moat.

In the competitive space, you look sort of around the world and majority of our competitors are struggling with profitability. It is barely profitable or at relatively low levels of profitability. And I think that you could see that gap wide.

Nikhil Devnani

Let's stay focused on mobility growth for a moment. You are calling for stable mid-20s, constant currency growth in the second quarter. So a couple of questions there. One, what is underpinning that view and that strength?

And then two, it seems like in Q1, maybe you held back some investments, we saw a bit of a deceleration. In Q2, sounds like you are reinvesting a bit more and the growth is coming through on the back of that. Is this just now a constant balancing act between these two factors and are you dialing the levers as you see fit?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yeah. So what Nikhil is referring to is for Q1, we generated an impressive 26% growth at constant currency. And we have talked about our growth algorithm is really trips times pricing where trips is a compound of monthly active users times frequency. So in that 26% constant currency growth, we had about 17% of the 26% [ph] come from increased monthly users. So very strong top-line growth and of that top-line growth, still seeing more users coming onto the platform.

Early in the quarter, and maybe chalk it up as a bit of a newbie CFO, early in the quarter, we saw a lot of noise in the first couple of weeks in our year-over-year data trends. And I was unclear whether that was macro-driven or not, given the rate of interest rates hikes that we've gone through and the inflationary environment.

And because we didn't have enough clarity on how much of that was just choppy compares, which can happen on a week-to-week basis versus macro, we made a decision to hold back some investments because a very rational portfolio manager would say, you don't want to invest into a downturn, no reason to fight the tape. And the result of that was we exceeded profitability for Q1 because we held back investments. But as the quarter progressed, things normalized and we got quite comfortable that it's business as usual and our guide for the second quarter for mobility is very consistent with what we guided for the first quarter. So again, business trends remain strong.

But what that caused from a performance standpoint is you saw a bit higher profitability for mobility in Q1, which will on a sequential basis be down in Q2 because we're not repeating that action of holding back on investment. We're not catching up. We just delivered that through with profitability and we're back to sort of running the business as normal.

Nikhil Devnani

And if we look out beyond the quarter, you have a 3 year framework that implies mid-to-high teens gross bookings growth. What is the underpinning mobility growth within that algorithm? You have a core business that's been around for a while. You have new products that you've launched in various regions. How do those interplay and what do you expect from the rideshare business specifically?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yeah. So maybe I'll restate the framework for everyone's benefit. The 3 year model that we gave in February was expect us to deliver gross booking at a compound CAGR of mid-to-high teens. Expect us to convert that to revenue at a relatively consistent revenue take rate as we have today. We're not looking for that to meaningfully move.

Look for adjusted EBITDA to grow high 30s to 40%. Expect EBITDA to convert to cash flow in excess of 90% and then look for us to return that cash flow because we intend to remain asset light to shareholders. And we also announced same time our inaugural share repurchase program with a target of about $7 billion over the next couple of years. So that's the framework.

Now, when you look at what gives us confidence to that gross bookings range, we expect growth. And if you go back to the model that I said, it is number of monthly users times the frequency they use the product times price. We expect price to be relatively flattish over that period. So again, that gross bookings growth will not come from us turning the pricing dial. It will come from a balance increase in users and those users using the product more frequently.

For our core products, we expect core products to contribute sort of low teens of that range. And then the upside would come from the investments we're making in new products. New products on the mobility side would include examples like Hailables, which are taxi products. It'll include Moto. It'll include our E4B business as some examples.

New products for the first quarter were growing 80%. So very strong growth on new products, which is what gives us confidence on that boost for us to be able to come in at the higher, at the high end of that range. And then on the food delivery side, examples of new products would be alcohol and grocery. So that's the construct of where the growth comes from. And then we do expect a balance, a better balance between how much of that comes from new users versus frequency.

Today, certainly for the first and second quarter, it's probably over-indexed towards new users in terms of user frequency is driving more of the growth. And we expect that to balance to be more frequency-led as these quarters roll out.

Nikhil Devnani

Maybe a good segue from that is your more mature markets like the U.S. or the U.K., it's hard to find people that don't know what Uber is at this point in time. So where does the growth keep coming from in these more mature markets? How do you keep driving frequency up given you've been around for a long time already now?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. A learning for me, Nikhil coming into this role, is that you and I, and probably many of the folks in this room here, we are more the exception than the norm. We tend to be high Uber users. We tend to be very familiar with the product, but the penetration of the product is still relatively low. In the U.S., I think, and correct me if I don't get the number right, I think in the U.S., we expect that about 30% of the 18 and older population have tried Uber. So still significant opportunity for us to increase penetration there.

And we are targeting that through a few different means. One is as we continue to expand out into more suburban areas, including in, you mentioned the U.K. In the U.K., I think in the last quarter or two, we began activating more in some of the areas outside of the big metros of London and others. And similarly in the U.S., but also tapping into demographics with different use cases.

So the Teens [ph] product which I mentioned is now available in all 50 states. While it is growing off a very small base, the growth is absolutely explosive. I mean, it's truly explosive in terms of how quickly that product is being adopted.

A few weeks ago, we introduced the Caregiver product, and that is something that if you - if any of you are taking care of older parents or older family members, it is a way for you to arrange Uber or Uber Eats on their behalf and have that service coordinated between the three of you so that you're in touch with the courier or the driver as well as with whomever you're providing the service for.

And so product innovation of ways to find more use cases, I think, will continue to drive the adoption and the growth. And I don't think we have any concerns that our mature markets like the U.S. or U.K. are anywhere near sort of their terminal growth velocity.

Nikhil Devnani

What are the aspirations on frequency?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

So for, I guess I'd come back to when we think about the growth algorithm and having frequency contributing to about half of our growth algorithm, it is driving frequency up through a couple of different things. It is members of product, which helps enable more across products. So a key lever is that.

We know on frequency, and the reason we're focused on frequency, I should say, is if you're a multi-product user on Uber, you tend to spend a little bit less than three and a half times what a single product user is. So getting folks into the system where they're using rides and delivery and ideally grocery into the membership program so that those membership benefits carry across all three helps keep that sort of the flywheel at an individual level running because you're using all of our products and you're using them more frequently. And by doing so, then you're getting the benefits of membership, but we're also getting the benefits of the share gain versus alternatives that are available to you.

Nikhil Devnani

Dara has talked about the importance of being supply-led, and there are very strong tailwinds right now from a driver supply perspective. Your competitors are also seeing this. But when you step back and look at the product changes that you've made around pay, around transparency, do you feel that you've managed to structurally improve the retention rate or the engagement rate around this driver base? Because to support mid to high teens growth, you do need drivers to be available for that.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yeah. So we are very much a supply-led business, meaning that our ability to continue to grow is a function of our ability to continue to bring earners onto the platform. And the flexibility that we offer them in working when they want for however long they want is a very important attribute to the earners.

One of the big changes that Dara made when he came in and he began driving himself and also working as a courier is he got to experience what it's like to be an earner on Uber. And that led to a pretty strong focus on how do we improve the experience and improve the desirability of working for Uber. And it led to a long, long list of product improvements, including the establishment of a dedicated team, a cross-functional team whose sole purpose is to always be looking at what is in the best interest of our earners and how do we ensure that their voices are heard throughout the company as we think about product designs or market decisions.

That has included some of the things that Nikhil has talked about. It included things like giving them great transparency on their earnings. It included creating financial products for them to be able to be - we would normally pay our drivers every Tuesday. They have the opportunity through some of the financial products that we have to get those earnings on a more frequent basis if they so wish.

We are regularly doing satisfaction surveys, small groups, all kinds of interactions with them to understand what's important to them so that we can continue to improve the product. One that I don't think it's been launched yet, but Deepa can correct me, one that was important for them was if you think about the last time you've been in Uber, it is not uncommon for a driver to have an LCD screen as part of their vehicle when they're using their phone to run the Uber app. And we are now integrating the Uber app into Apple CarPlay and into Google's Android product. I forget what it's called. But that allows them - from a safety standpoint, they're now looking at a bigger screen. And it's just one less device for them to deal with.

But little things like that that we hear from our drivers that, again, we have the scale now to invest in that tech and blow that across the globe, which I think is, again, another advantage versus our competitors. But that focus on drivers is what brings them to the platform. And we measure retention rate. I don't know what we're public on retention rate. So Deepa, if there's a public number out there that we can share.

Deepa Subramanian

Our retention is being up 30 basis points [ph] on a year-on-year basis.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Okay. So 30 up - up 30 basis points on a year-on-year basis for retention. And that is one of the important metrics for us to know that if you come onto the platform and you like it, then you're going to stay with us.

Nikhil Devnani

Everybody's talking about autonomous now. It's picked up steam quite a bit. So how do you position yourself for that world? Is this an existential threat to your model? And how do you ensure that it isn't?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Good. First, thank you, Nikhil, for at least waiting to question seven before bringing that up. So autonomous, a lot to say on this topic. So let's start with our sort of at the highest level, we are excited about autonomous. We view it as a real unlock for increasing our TAM. And that comes from a couple items.

The first is exactly what Nikhil asked in the prior question, which is in a supply-led business, we need supply. And AVs are going to be a critical element of that supply as we go forward. It's a great way for us to bring more supply onto the platform.

And second, you can envision a time when the cost of the AV because of mass production has reached a more reasonable amount that you're able to lower the cost of delivering our product to our customers. And if we can bring the price of our product down, we know the elasticity of demand will unlock more users onto the platform. So from an overall TAM expansion, I would say that we're looking forward to AV.

From a strategic angle, what is our approach here? We have very high conviction that as these expensive assets are introduced, what is going to be important for the owner of these assets is to drive utilization. If you're going to monetize these assets, you need to have passengers in the vehicles as much as possible. And the easiest way for you to do that is by putting them on the largest global network, which would be the Uber platform.

We have a number of partnerships. I think we have over 10 different partnerships with mobility and delivery in the AV space. And through those partnerships, we've already started a tremendous learning curve about how do we - what are the unique scenarios, situations, edge cases, et cetera, customer support challenges that come with servicing AV as an alternative for rideshare. So those learnings are now helping us continue to improve the product and build out the tech that's necessary for us to be the platform of choice.

We have conversations ongoing with a number of partners in the U.S., as well as outside the U.S. that I think are going to eventually manifest into supply. And I think the other one that folks often misunderstand is no one in the world understands demand patterns for transportation needs better than we do. We know when the peaks are, when the valleys are. We can tell you not just by time of day, but by location, where folks are going to be asking for rides, where are people trying to get to. So all of that knowledge allows us to maximize utilization, but it also allows us to operate the ideal hybrid network.

An all AV network has the challenge of you build for the peak, in which case you have really substantial underutilization when you're doing non-peak hours, or do you build for some moderate level, in which case you have very high customer satisfaction challenges because during peak loads, there's not enough vehicles to serve them. So it's a challenge that we are uniquely equipped to solve by being able to mix an AV with a hybrid solution, which is a mix of AV and drivers.

Nikhil Devnani

Switching gears a bit to profitability, through your targets, our math suggests your margin structure needs to go from 3.5% of gross bookings, give or take, to about 5% or so by 2026. It's not a trivial amount of margin expansion. You've already done a lot. You used the cash burning. You're not cash burning anymore.

When you look at your cost structure across fixed and variable elements, where do you see the most opportunity to improve that margin structure?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. So as a reminder, our long-term goal is, our long-term target is a 7% EBITDA to gross booking ratio, and if you take the midpoint of the 3 year guidance range we gave you, it kind of gets to the high 5s, 6s - sorry, high 5s range. The way that we continue to see opportunity on those costs is it's all through the P&L. So it is continuing to focus on a payment cost and driving down the cost of transactions on payment. We have significant technology on routing that we're able to use to improve the cost of transactions, significant investments that we are making in tech to reduce our fraud expenses in the customer operations, which is a mix of chatbots, which are more ML-driven, as well as live support.

We see that AI is going to drive opportunities for us, for our live agents to be more efficient and for us to get scale on that line with continued growth in the volume. On insurance, it's an area that we've been putting a lot of attention into. Insurance, I would say now has reached a level of stable and investments we're continuing to make on tech to reduce accidents.

The negotiations and the collaborations we do with our insurance partners, because we have a captive, gives us leverage to continue to find ways to optimize that. And then more recently, we've really increased our investments in being more on the front foot in a regulatory way to help improve some of the laws that are around that make us need a larger target than we should be for tort law.

And then with the fixed cost structure, Dara has been pretty constrained over the last couple of years, limiting headcount growth. And as we look out over the next few years, we have conviction that if we do begin to add more heads, it will be a small fraction of what the top line growth will be. So, continue to get meaningful leverage on that, as well as continuing to drive more best cost sourcing of where the talent should be hired [ph]

Nikhil Devnani

And how about profitability on a GAAP [ph] basis, beyond all the adjustments, beyond the stock compound? How important is that to you?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. So, it is hard to be a company of our size and scale and not see that there's going to have to be a path for us to talk about reporting our numbers on a GAAP basis. We are GAAP profitable now. So, to your question, we are GAAP profitable, but it really is more about talking about our numbers for generalists who are more accustomed to having a way to compare companies across their portfolio, having a consistent set of numbers. So, I think that's in the very near future.

One of the challenges that I think Uber brings is we are very comfortable holding equity stakes in other companies for strategic reasons, and those equity stakes do create some volatility. So, that's probably an area where investors are going to have to continue to look through because I think our willingness to do that actually is a strength for us, but it does create some non-cash swings in the P&L.

Nikhil Devnani

Can we spend a moment on the profit implications of some of the growth bets [ph] So, within mobility, within delivery, you have some faster-growing product types, as you've talked about. How does the profitability of that portfolio evolve over time, and how big of a drag is it today in your current margin share...

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Sure. So, let's take mobility for a minute. So, the growth bets in mobility as a portfolio is profitable, and there are multiple bets within that portfolio. Some are very profitable that we're delighted with where they are. Others are closer to break-even, and there are others that are still clearly in their investment phase. So, there is a mix in there, and our view is pretty straightforward, is that if we don't see a path for a bet to become profitable, then we will no longer keep that as a bet.

So, it stays in the portfolio under regular review with the scrutiny of, is this something we want to keep investing in? If so, kind of what's the next - how long do we let that run before we have this conversation again? And if we're unable to, then we'll pivot out of that, and it goes back to my opening comments that when we come out of a bet, then it allows us to fund another great idea. So, all of these are sort of in the spirit of how are we going to continue to provide post-bookings momentum, not just for the next 3 years, but really for the next 10 years.

And there are some that are a little bit longer that are pretty exciting. I know one that Dara is particularly excited about is high-capacity vehicles, which is this idea of us, you know, sort of think of it as an Uber bus. We have launched in India, I guess it was a week or two ago, as part of Go-Get. And if you can crack the code on that, it is a tremendous TAM [ph] if you think about how inefficient and underutilized today's bus systems are, and our ability to provide a very attractive price point to a large number of users. It's a huge TAM, but it's some pretty complicated tech that we have to figure out on how to make that work.

Nikhil Devnani

But to be clear, even with these constraints, you still want to keep the R&D engine alive in Uber experimentation is still big part of that...

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

That is very much who we are. I mean, it's a - we're an innovation company, and with the - expect for us to kind of continue to be spending on product innovation. But all that is in the framework we gave you, all that is in the guidance, and that's how we're going to drive growth. But I think the real pivot over the last couple of years has been that that growth needs to be profitable growth.

Nikhil Devnani

In your opening comments, you talked about being a CFO that now has to deal with excess cash and excess capital. How do you think about deploying that capital between, obviously, we've seen you do some M&A recently, you've promised some capital return. What does that prioritization look like?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Sure, yes. So it is a high class problem to have. So I'm thankful that we are now sort of pivoting into this period where we're going to have significant capital generation over the next couple of years. We've talked about the commitment to shareholders in returning that capital through share repurchase.

So I think of our share repurchase program in sort of three steps, three phases. Starting this year, it's about making a dent into our stock based comp expense. Then we will move that into offsetting stock based comp. And then we will get to a stage where we are regularly more than offsetting stock based comp and taking share count down on a consistent basis. So the model is to get to sort of that recurring engine of every year, we are taking stock based comp down by repurchasing outstanding shares based, sorry, taking stock outstanding stock down by repurchasing outstanding shares with our available cash.

Other uses of cash really will be we want to continue to maintain good liquidity. As you can imagine, with $150 billion of gross bookings, we have a lot of money that we are collecting from you as consumers and then distributing back to earners around the globe. So we need good liquidity to be able to manage those ins and outs.

And we are committed to improve our credit rating to investment grade. And I hate to put a prediction on Moody's and S&P, but I'll take a risk here and say that certainly by next summer, we would expect to be there.

Nikhil Devnani

And how about the M&A appetite? Was Foodpanda just too good a deal to pass up? Is there a change in philosophy or thinking around that?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. So what Nikhil is referring to is that we purchased or we entered into an agreement with Delivery Hero to buy their business in Taiwan, the Foodpanda brand. And we did that through a construct [ph] of part cash, $950 million for the business. And at the same time, we also made an investment in Foodpanda for an additional, sorry, in Delivery Hero for an additional $300 million.

So the way that I would think about that is, it was a great deal for both companies that on Delivery Hero's side, they would say they got a good return for the size of that business. We get the benefit of cost synergies because of our global platform and because of our presence already in Taiwan. So when you add in the benefit of the synergies that we're creating, it becomes a very good deal for us. And we think Delivery Hero was underappreciated, so this was an opportunity for us to also take a stake in that company. And I'm sure that we will do well financially at some point with that investment.

Nikhil Devnani

Prashanth, in the closing couple of minutes here, what message do you want to leave investors with? What should they come to expect from you? And where's the focus now going forward?

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yeah. I think that our goal is for you to think about this as an investment where we are focused on top-line growth. We take that top-line growth with our size, our scale, and our intensity to drive leverage on profitability so we can grow profits meaningfully faster than the top-line. We remain asset light, which allows us to convert that profitability to cash flow. We take that cash flow and we use that to reduce the outstanding share count and then we start over again and repeat. And then we keep that cycle going and that we believe is a company that you would be very content [ph] to invest in.

Nikhil Devnani

Great. With that, we will end it here. Prashanth, thank you so much.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A