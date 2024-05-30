B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.09K Followers

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eyal Cohen - Chief Executive Officer
Ziv Dekel - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Todd Felte - Advisory Group Equity Services

Eyal Cohen

Thank you for joining our call. Mr. Ziv Dekel, Chairman; and Mr. Moshe Zeltzer, our CFO are on the call with me today. We are excited to meet here again at our quarterly video meeting. Today, we have a comprehensive agenda. We will start by reviewing our financial results, business trends and growth strategy. After that, we'll have a Q&A session to address any questions or concerns you may have.

Let's begin with the looking forward statement.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BOS Conference Call. All participants are at present in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the BOS website as of tomorrow.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Cohen, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respected company's business, financial condition and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated.

Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic conditions, risks and product and technology development and the effect of the company's accounting policies as well as certain other risk factors, which are detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the various securities authorities.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Eyal Cohen, CEO. Mr. Cohen, please go ahead.

Eyal Cohen

Thank you. The first quarter reflects record net income of $740,000. We have achieved this goal gradually and consistently as

Recommended For You

About BOSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOSC

Trending Analysis

Trending News