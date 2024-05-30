carterdayne

Exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") are all about convenience. Countless people want to, and have been, buying up Treasury Bills given their yield by going direct to Treasury Direct. The problem with this? It’s a bit of a hassle. So why not just get access to a fund that does that for you from your existing broker?

That’s the solution that the Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) brings to the table. As a refresher, it’s worth noting what T-Bills are. These are short-term debt securities issued by the U.S. federal government, maturing in time periods ranging from a few days to a maximum of 52 weeks. GBIL seeks to track the performance of the FTSE US Treasury 0-1 Year Composite Select Index, and so follows an index that's constructed to track the performance of Treasury Bills that have initial remaining maturity between 0 and 12 months. GBIL offers investors' exposure to safe, stable and creditworthy short-term U.S. government debt. Pretty simply, and investors agree, given that the fund has over $5 billion in assets.

A Look Inside The ETF

GBIL has 31 holdings, with all of them being U.S. Treasury bills and notes of varying maturities from a matter of days to a year and a half. The top five holdings accounted for as much as 65 percent of the fund’s assets.

gsam.com

Having the different maturities allows for constant exposure, whereby the fund is matching to the short maturity by constantly rolling over and reinvesting maturing T-Bills into ones that are being issued within the same time frame. Currently, the majority of the fund is in the 0-3 month range.

gsam.com

Peer Comparison

So what’s the appeal here? Yield. The 30-Day SEC Yield is about 5.16% currently. And this is a part of the bond market that has no default risk because, candidly, the government has a printer. How does the fund stack up against other funds? One worth comparing the fund to is the SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS). This is also a low-cost fund that seeks to replicate the Bloomberg 3-12 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index, providing exposure to U.S. Treasury bills that mature between three and 12 months. It lacks exposure to securities that mature in less than three months. When we look at the price ratio of the two, we see they’ve performed in lockstep (with a clear erroneous data point, as you can see).

stockcharts.com

Evaluating the Pros and Cons

There are several positive benefits to GBIL. The fund has an emphasis on short-term U.S. Treasury securities, which provides investors with the highest level of protection for principal without the likelihood of loss, as the full faith and credit of the U.S. government stands behind this. Investments in GBIL have the potential for attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns due to its low-cost exposure to the U.S. bond market, with a net expense ratio of 0.12 percent. The passive management and representative sampling of the fund means GBIL is also tax efficient and incurs less transaction costs. These are all factors that can erode investment returns.

What’s the downside? These high rates may not last long, should the Fed lower rates in the near future. And because these are short-term in nature, they don’t have the upside potential longer duration Treasuries would have in a falling rate environment.

Conclusion: A Strategic Income Allocation

To wrap up, the Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF offers investors an attractive opportunity to add a low-risk, income-oriented allocation to their portfolios that consists of a diversified basket of U.S. Treasury securities of very short maturities. GBIL’s characteristics of low risk, high current income, and partial principal protection could be a great diversifier for a riskier portfolio to mitigate downside risk and capital loss. It is also considered as a viable tool for risk-averse investors or when risk appetite falls due to stock market volatility. I think if you want T-Bill exposure in your brokerage account, this is a convenient way to get it.