Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has good near-term as well as long-term growth prospects ahead. The company is executing well and its recent deal with Lennar (LEN) to sell siding and OSB (Oriented Strand Board) offerings across multiple geographies, and the nationwide rollout of its SmartSide Trim offering at Home Depot (HD) stores should help it gain share. In addition, the company’s focus on moving away from commodity OSB business and growing Siding and value-added OSB business through investments in mill and capacity expansions bodes well for revenue growth.

While the company’s margins have seen a good deal of volatility in recent years, this should improve as the business mix shifts away from commodity, and towards Siding and value-added OSB businesses in the coming years. In the medium to long term, the company’s focus on optimizing cost structure, continued investment in operational efficiency and good execution should contribute to margin expansion. In terms of valuation, while the stock is trading in line with its historical averages, as the company continues with its good execution and transitions its business away from commodity OSB, I believe its P/E multiple can re-rate. Given the company’s good growth prospects and potential for P/E multiple re-rating, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Following robust sales growth during FY20, FY21, and early FY22, LPX experienced a challenging market environment in FY23 driven by significantly higher mortgage rates and a multidecade low in existing home sales. This led to diminished demand for new home construction as well as repair and remodeling projects, resulting in lower demand for the company’s products and impacting sales growth. While the interest rates remain high in 2024, the company saw some demand recovery for its Siding and OSB Structural Solutions, which coupled with easy comparisons from the last year resulted in increased volumes and a return to positive revenue growth in the recent quarter.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s sales increased by 24% Y/Y to $724 million, driven by higher pricing and increased volumes in the Siding and OSB businesses which effectively offset the sales decline in the LP South America (LPSA) segment.

The Siding segment’s sales grew by 9.1% Y/Y attributed to a 5% increase in average net selling price and a 4% increase in volume compared to the prior year. The higher pricing was due to the rapid realization of annual price increases and a favorable mix from newly launched product categories like ExpertFinish. Volume growth was supported by increased demand from Residential Construction and Repair and Remodel customers.

In the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) segment, sales increased by 65.6% Y/Y driven by the increase in OSB average selling prices of 24% and 49% in Structural Solutions and Commodities, respectively. Additionally, unit shipments grew by 36% in Structural Solutions and 9% in Commodities, further adding to the sales growth.

On the other hand, the LP South America (LPSA) segment’s sales declined by 14.5% Y/Y caused by a decline in average selling prices of 19% in OSB-Structural Solutions and 14% in Siding, and unfavorable FX impact. The sales decline was partially offset by volume growth of 2% in OSB-Structural Solutions and 3% in Siding.

LPX’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s revenue growth prospects are positive.

The company is executing well and recently announced a strategic partnership with Lennar, the second-largest homebuilder in the U.S., to provide a broad array of sustainable siding structural solutions and OSB products across multiple geographies. This deal should add meaningfully to the company’s revenues, especially in the Siding business. As the company impanels bigger dealers in new geographies to carry the product to service Lennar, it should help the company expand its geographic reach as well. The company continues to actively look for further such deals and, on its last earnings call, management mentioned that the company is working on 20 other target customers for similar deals. So, there is a good opportunity for market share gains for the company.

The company has done a good job in terms of scaling its premium repair and remodel offering ExpertFinish from almost zero in 2019 to 14% of revenues last quarter. I expect similar execution and scaling in BuilderSeries as well.

In addition to the big win with Lennar for the company’s BuilderSeries product line, the company also recently expanded its partnership with Home Depot, extending the availability of its SmartSide Trim to Home Depot stores nationwide which should also help revenue growth and market share gains.

The company’s long-term strategy is to move away from commodity OSB business and focus on Siding and value-added OSB business. Under this strategy, the company is converting its existing OSB mills into Siding mills and also building new Siding capacity. During 2023, the company converted its existing OSB mill in Sagola, Michigan into a Siding Solutions mill which provided its business with an additional 300 mn square feet of Siding Solutions capacity. The company also acquired an idle manufacturing in Wawa, Ontario, Canada for $80 mn from a third party last year and plans to convert it into a SmartSide and Siding mill in the future. The increased demand, market share gains, and capacity expansion bodes well for the company’s Siding business growth.

On the OSB side, the company is focusing on value-added products and the strategy is working well here as well. On its last earnings call, management noted that out of ~150 mn sq. feet Y/Y volume growth in OSB business last quarter, more than 75% came from value-added Structural Solutions products.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company’s growth prospects given its good execution and market share gain prospects in Siding and value-added OSB businesses. The housing end market is also poised to improve over the next few years once the interest rate cycle starts reversing. So, the company’s medium to long-term growth outlook is attractive.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company’s margins benefited from operating leverage on higher sales, price increases, an increased mix of value-added Structural Solutions products, and lower inflationary costs like labor, freight, and raw material costs. This helped more than offset increased mill-related costs. As a result, the total adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 1380 bps Y/Y to 25.1% in the first quarter.

Segment-wise, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 2620 bps Y/Y in the OSB and 470 bps Y/Y in the Siding segments. Meanwhile, the LPSA segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 50 bps Y/Y as lower average selling prices and unfavorable FX impact more than offset the benefits from lower raw material costs.

LPX’s Segment-Wise and Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

While there is a good deal of volatility attached to the company’s margins in recent years given its commodity OSB business is still large, I believe this should change in the coming years as Siding and value-added OSB businesses continue to grow. Over the cycle, both these categories should have higher margins compared to commodity OSB business which faces intense competition. So, I expect margins to benefit from the improved mix.

I like the company’s execution on the margin front as well. One thing that I like in particular is that the company continues to produce OSB in converted Siding facilities during periods of lower siding demand which helps optimize cost structure and maintain high margins in OSB business.

Looking forward, good execution, a shift towards higher margin products, and continued investment in operational efficiency should help the company’s margins in the medium to long run.

Valuation

LPX is currently trading at 15.84x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $5.61. This is almost in line with its 5-year historical average fwd P/E of 15.81x.

I believe the company deserves a higher multiple compared to its historical average as it is making good progress in transitioning the business from commodity OSB to value-added products in the Siding as well as Structural Solutions categories.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), a manufacturer of fiber cement-based siding and other building products, is trading at 20.49x current year P/E. Louisiana Pacific’s Engineering wood-based siding is lower in price, easier and faster to install, and offers similar durability. LPX is gaining market share given its superior value propositions. As LPX continues to gain share and transition its business, I expect it to eventually re-rate to ~20x P/E (valuation multiple around which JHX stock is currently trading) in the medium to long term. So, good growth prospects coupled with a potential of P/E multiple re-rating make LPX stock a good buy.

Risks

While the company is doing a good job in terms of reducing its exposure to the commodity OSB business, this business is still a meaningful portion of the current portfolio, and fluctuations in OSB prices may impact the company’s profitability.

I am expecting the interest rate cycle to reverse over the next couple of years. However, if this doesn't happen, and the housing market remains under pressure or declines further, it may offset the benefit of market share gains and the company’s performance may suffer.

Conclusion

LPX has good growth potential over the coming years. The company’s revenue growth should benefit from its new partnership with Lennar, which should help the company expand its geographical presence and gain market share. Further, the company’s strategy of shifting from the commodity OSB business and expanding Siding capacity also bodes well for revenue growth. In addition, a recovery in the housing market as the interest rate cycle reverses over the next few years should also add to revenue growth. The margins should also expand with the help of a mix shift to high-margin Siding and value-added OSB businesses and the company’s focus on optimizing cost structure and operational improvements. This, coupled with the potential for P/E multiple re-rating as the company continues with its good execution and transitions its business, makes LPX stock a good buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.