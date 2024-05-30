Louisiana-Pacific: Good Growth Prospects And Potential For Re-Rating

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.02K Followers

Summary

  • Louisiana-Pacific Corporation's partnership with Lennar is expected to expand its geographic reach and increase market share, contributing to revenue growth.
  • The company is focusing on shifting away from commodity OSB business and growing its Siding and value-added OSB business.
  • LPX's margins are expected to improve as the business mix shifts towards higher-margin products and the company continues to optimize its cost structure and invest in operational efficiency.
Couple installing siding during home remodeling project

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has good near-term as well as long-term growth prospects ahead. The company is executing well and its recent deal with Lennar (LEN) to sell siding and OSB (Oriented Strand Board) offerings across multiple geographies, and

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.02K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LPX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News