A Better Way To Crash The GLP-1 Party

Daniel Grizelj

By Terri Towers

How to get an edge in the $100 bn global market for GLP-1-based weight loss therapies? Address their unwanted side effects.

By now most individuals have heard about, if not used, a GLP-1 based therapy to lose weight with the aim of leading a healthier and hopefully happier life.

The impact of these drugs extends well beyond the scale: In addition to helping shed extra pounds, GLP-1s have been shown to improve cardiovascular health; slow damage from kidney disease; and help those who suffer from sleep apnea get extra winks. As the list of potential targeted disorders continues to grow, including heart failure and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the global market for GLP-1 therapies now looks on pace to top $100 billion.1

But this party is starting to get crowded. GLP-1 pioneers such as Eli Lilly (LLY), Novo Nordisk (NVO) could be joined by new players Amgen (AMGN), Altimmune (ALT), Pfizer (PFE), Viking (VKTX), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and privately held Boehringer Ingelheim that have GLP-1 based agents moving forward in clinical trials.

How to navigate the crowd? We see three potentially viable strategies:

First, we believe this market is large enough to support a third GLP-1 player with three key attributes: efficacy on par with prior agents, solid safety with no new adverse events and most importantly, manufacturing prowess. Amgen's agent, MariTide, fits that profile, in our view.

Second, we see significant potential in companies aiming to address concerning side effects of GLP-1s that could have long term health implications.

One notable GLP-1 side effect is sarcopenia, or muscle loss, especially in older patients. For this reason we are carefully monitoring companies with programs that treat muscle loss. Specifically, we think Regeneron's elegantly designed agents-trevogrumab and garetosmab-have potential to stem decreases in lean muscle mass with limited off-target effects, hence acceptable safety. While Eli Lilly also has an agent in development, called bimagrumab, we think Regeneron's agents could prove safer and more broadly tolerable than bimagrumab.

Third, we see potentially attractive opportunities among life sciences and tools companies that supply the drugmakers. For example, Danaher (DHR), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Avantor (AVTR) sell the instruments and consumables needed to manufacture GLP-1 based therapies. Furthermore, companies like McKesson (MCK) and Cencora (COR) not only distribute these agents to pharmacies, but also have prior authorization services usually required for insurance reimbursement of GLP-1s.

Sure, the GLP-1 party is getting crowded. But we believe there is still plenty of room to maneuver.

Source: (1) FactSet, including more than 10 sell-side estimates.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

