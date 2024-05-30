Tesla: The Challenges Get Much Bigger Than Labor (Rating Downgrade)

May 30, 2024 5:34 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock1 Comment
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. share price weakness YTD can continue into the remainder of the year, going by its increasing challenges.
  • The company's labor challenges drag on, while demand weakness and higher operating expenses have squeezed the operating profit margin.
  • The stock's market multiples also remain high compared to peers, even as it loses market share in its big U.S. market and despite the price decline.
  • While there are some positives, like some easing of inflation in Sweden and Germany, the possibility of production normalizing and stabilization in profits as Tesla undertakes cost-cutting, it's not enough to make a case for the stock for 2024.

Tesla Motors in Fremont

JasonDoiy

In the past six months of tracking the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock here on Seeking Alpha, the first time in November last year and the second time in February, my focus has been on

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.3K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News