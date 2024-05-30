HP Inc. (HPQ) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call (Transcript)

May 30, 2024 4:37 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ) Stock
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Enrique Lores - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein Research

Toni Sacconaghi

We are happy to have HP Inc.'s President and CEO, Enrique Lores, join us today. Just as a reminder, we do have Pigeonhole technology. So if you'd like to ask a question, you can submit it via Pigeonhole. I will pick it up on here and do my best to ask that.

Enrique gets the award for most effort to get here. He arrived at the hotel at 2:30 a.m. last night, because HP reported earnings in California yesterday after the market closed. And then – and Enrique flew here. So we're indebted and grateful for your effort.

Enrique Lores

Thank you. Thank you for having me here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toni Sacconaghi

So maybe we can just start with a little recap of your fiscal Q2 which you reported last night. Maybe I'll just turn it over to you in terms of highlights that you want to speak to.

Enrique Lores

Sure. We, as you said, we reported yesterday, and we defined the quarter as solid. We grew operating profit. We grew earnings per share, non-GAAP both, of course. But probably the most important thing was that we saw a recovery of demand, especially in the PC space, especially in commercial PCs. The PC business grew for the first time in eight quarters. And it was really driven by the performance and the progress that we saw in the commercial side. The Print business performed as we were expecting. We continue to see soft demand on the hardware side. Supplies were in line with our expectations.

From a free cash flow perspective, we

