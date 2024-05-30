First Solar: Major Winner In AI Boom

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.91K Followers

Summary

  • First Solar has built a strong balance sheet and dominant position in the US solar industry, while competitors struggle.
  • The rise of AI and LLMs has increased the demand for cheap energy generation, making solar PV an ideal solution.
  • First Solar's Cadmium Telluride panels are more cost-competitive and durable for utility-scale projects, giving the company an advantage.
Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has long been a stalwart in the notoriously volatile solar industry. Despite the never-ending price wars in solar panel manufacturing, First Solar has been able to build a rock solid balance sheet over the past decade. Meanwhile, competitors have either

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.91K Followers
Top ~3% performer on Tipranks among all analysts and experts. https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/simple-investment-ideas.AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Admin, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News