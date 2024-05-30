Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Above: Big movie premieres are fading as theatrical films with few exceptions generate the kind of excitement that turns into ticket sales. It's a reality for all media giants going forward.

The arc of the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) spin-off from AT&T Inc. (T) has now reached a vortex when all the forces conversing on a valuation that makes some sense to holders has arrived. We've been through the bullish dreams and bearish nightmare scenarios worked up by banks and investors. We've seen what appears to be unshakeable asset math that suggests a valuation in the $20/$25 range. We've also seen powerful arguments that the stock is now, nor anywhere ahead, poised for a rise from its numbers to date.

Data by YCharts

But what can we expect in Q3 and Q4? Continuing incremental improvement? Or a game-changing upside move that implies a corner turned toward a new WBD? Two key takeaways from 2Q24: DTC inches up and linear ads down 7%. That raises the question going forward whether DTC or film alone can compensate over this year for linear losses in revenue to produce net revenue and EBITDA gains that will move the stock.

Since I began following the aftermath of the AT&T debacle, I have migrated toward Hold with caveats attached. My bullish indicators early on were just two: With David Zaslav and John Malone co-piloting the aftermath, I believed that the odds over time for a great rebound on the stock were in capable hands. With their combined track records of success, it was a bull case hard to deny compared with the people running their peers.

Digging a bit deeper into the skill sets of the two men, it seemed to me that merciless cost-cutting and financial engineering would solve WBD at some point. My take then: WBD is a stock best bought thinking of it not as a media giant but as a smart financial play until the sector turns profitable.

That story springs from what I see as the single most positive element in a buy case: WBD has exceeded as a persistent and effective reducer of debt. It converts its solid FCF performance and transforms much of it into debt repayments. WBD's average cost of debt is 4.6%. We see continuing FCF upside applied to debt reduction that in time could attract positive sentiment.

But we also see the ongoing chaos in the pure media sector as a series of cyclical impediments that will complicate life for all streamers. Until it's figured out, perhaps five years from now, the steaming sector will operate like a souk, with too many vendors offering discounted, promotional merchandise in a death spiral that finally could lead to a viable business model.

What's changed? My move from my prior Buy into a WBD financial play for Holders who are badly underwater or with cheap entry points. Otherwise, we think Q2 results do not foretell gains ahead to warrant a Buy despite the price.

Here's Zaslav's take after 2Q24 results release:

Blockbuster potential content on the schedule: Lord of the Rings among them. He talked of better times ahead on all units: $7.5b TTM revenue in 39 countries, adding more than another 25 going forward. A big plus in an Olympic year. Also, MAX added 2M subscribers in 2Q24. Global ARP up 4% yoy and up 8% yoy. But ads are down 7% in a shaky linear landscape. WBD is guiding $1b in EBITDA BY 2025. It's targeting a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5X to 3X. The bundle deal with Disney has great potential of merging strength on strength. Mix in kind, admiring words for Robert Iger and the power of Disney content by Zaslav and you have a formula for the "same old same old." Can that move the stock in the quarters ahead? In my view, it can't.

What the CEO did not deal with was much more profound challenges facing WBD that in our view does not portend a significant upside for the stock starting now at $7.82. Bulls have targeted a $20-plus goal. We once saw that as reasonable. Now we have reservations based on the pole vault in the sector: We do not see clearing the bar anytime soon given the state of the competitive play. The solution, we believe, lies in structural change to shrink the platform verticals by either spinning off or selling units in a top-down triage appraisal of all the channels, retaining the best of the best and selling down the best. It seems that the reluctance to sell or spin off units seems a bit stubborn.

Our rationale is this: A run through the CEO statements and promises of better times ahead are carbon copies. Not that we expected more than happy talk. It's part of the job at earnings commentary. You can insert any name and come up with:

"We've gained in subs."

"Our latest relief surpassed all our estimates"

"We are going to produce content that will delight our customers, created by the best minds in the business"

"We're examining our value/price competitively."

"Our bundles are working."

"Our cash flows support a positive tone to our debt burdens."

It's one basic script, four leaders, all saying the same thing, when in fact we are in a phase of the business where the basic model in place simply will never work again. What this tells us of course is that no one yet has presented an answer. The ongoing Paramount Global (PARA) mess attests to the hard territory ahead that needs fixing before we hear too much happy talk as the industry continues to struggle with losses.

Trend in US flat (Google)

Above: Trend in US flat through Q4 2023.

Losses may be shrinking, but are far away from turning into the black with more than token EBITDA gains. And that brings us to the real heart of the journey ahead: There's no apparent solution yet to a streaming balance between the available price structure and costs of continued marketing and production overheads. Unless we see the early signs of the formation of a new business model, the sector's promise will elude investors.

Bear in mind: The original streaming model was simply this: Present, diverse customer genre-controlled content value built into an affordable monthly subscription. Do you see the value equation anywhere in streaming today?

The sector then had an avalanche of competitors inundating the market, all digging up their content old and new and throwing it into a mosh pit diddling with cheap promotions, in a market that became a carnival of churn beyond any reasonable measure to assure profits. They flooded the market with too much content, too quickly. And then came COVID, technological ants at the picnic, utter confusion, and oceans of red ink. Everyone knows this. So why do the CEOs continue that happy talk instead of facing facts that show more than talk about sensible rebuilds that deal with structure.

Realizing that the basic engine driving the sector is broken is a good place to begin. Theatrical will never be the same. Linear TV is eroding by the month. Streaming will consolidate into a few giants: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), The Walt Disney Company (DIS), PARA (under new owners or same owners) WBD and maybe either Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) or Apple Inc. (AAPL). Of course, everyone knows this, but why aren't investors entitled to more than clichés? Perhaps because there is no answer yet - and by extension no catalyst for the sector stocks.

The basic truth is that the age of the multi-platform media giant is past. Just as it seemed like a good idea in the 1980s, in a different planet serving a different audience, to get bigger and bigger, so the audiences, the tastes, seem to beg for a massive break-up to best be able to value assets more clearly and reward the performance for a stock.

Conclusion

If media stocks remain cheap for too long, it's a sign to some that it's a tempting entry point. To others, it's a leap of faith that may just be a bridge too far going forward.