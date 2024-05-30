Andreas Rose/iStock via Getty Images

In my last article, I looked at Hamburger Hafen (OTCPK:HHULY) to determine whether the company could still be considered an attractive "BUY". My conclusion at the time was that this was not the case, and I rated the company a "HOLD".

The ADR has since time traded flat, mostly due to the low volume and lack of interest in that ADR - but most of all due to the MSCI takeover offer of the company. You may realize that I relatively recently covered a shipping company that had received a takeover offer from the same business. it was perhaps this article that lead to a reader contacting me and asked if I could revisit Hamburger Hafen to see if there was any idea or point in buying the company at this particular time.

Of course, I am happy to review such a thing again, though the company has moved almost nowhere during the past 5 months, with slight changes, a slight recent bump only to drop down again.

In this article, we'll see if there are any residual worries about the deal not going through that could provide some sort of entry potential for Hamburger Hafen.

Hamburger Hafen - Shipping remains attractive, in theory, and at the right valuation

Like I said in that last article, I actually came away with a very decent overall profit for my position in Hamburger Hafen. It was a very small position, but I did buy at a low valuation, and I did manage to sell out above €17/share for the native, which was a good price even though we today are somewhere above that.

When I last covered the peers in Europe in this segment including such companies as Möller Maersk in the context of this one, we saw continued downward pressure for the company here as well. The pressure resulted in a high single-digit decline in volumes in terms of throughput, transport, revenue, and a double-digit decline of almost 58% in EBIT on a YOY basis. Margins collapsed by more than 50%, and after-tax profit declined by almost 95%. Similar trends have been visible among peers, the one thing is that Hamburger Hafen was, out of the group of companies that I cover, by far the worst off in the group.

As of this article, we have 1Q24 to take a look at - but the trends are not exactly a bright spot in HHLA's favor in terms of a start to the overall year.

This has to do with the following economic/financial trends.

Hamburger Hafen & Logistik IR (Hamburger Hafen & Logistik IR)

To be clear, this is for the port/logistics portion. The positive is that the company is not OCF-negative, but it is net profit negative and at both a low EBIT margin as well as overall ROCE.

Key performance impacts continue to be the war in Ukraine, Middle East violence and conflicts, and rising geopolitical tensions. Continued high levels of inflation and interest rates are not helping and continue to dampen the overall recovery in the economy. There was also the significant conflict in the Red Sea, which by the way is still very much ongoing, leading to significant shipping delays and cancellations in European ports. This includes Hamburg.

On the positive side, throughput in the container segment is up 3.3%, and revenue despite these trends is flat. EBIT also saw stability, with a margin increase. OpEx was up mostly due to a rise in personnel and energy costs, unable to be offset in this case by overall positives.

The logistics sector was perhaps the worst of the lot, however. Both the top and bottom declined despite strong overall growth in company leasing activities. There's a significant revenue decrease due to vehicle logistics, and despite strong market growth for intermodal, the company recorded a near-double-digit decline in revenue for the sector.

Hamburger Hafen IR (Hamburger Hafen IR)

The company's CapEx plan is in fact leading to negative overall FCF for HHLA, due to a continued focus on expanding transport capacities, with a result of a near-halving of the "financial fund" as of 1Q in 24, and a negative quarterly free cash flow of $50M.

The company confirmed FY24 guidance as of this quarter, but at the same time clarified that it's subject to a high degree of uncertainty due to the uncertain development of geopolitical tensions at the time of reporting, ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and other factors. There's a whole lot of ongoing reorganization in the shipowner consortium structures. The sheer number of "moves", several of which I have reported on over the past few months, is a testament to this, and this is one of the larger ones, I believe. The company does believe in an overall increase in throughput, transport, revenue, and a positive EBIT of at the very least €90M, which isn't great due to a strong decrease in container, but a strong increase in intermodal.

The company still guides for a dividend of €0.08 per share, and its commitment to continue to pay a fairly high amount of net profit to its shareholders.

So, while the company is still in a positive sort of expectation and framework, I would say that the general current instability in the market is not necessarily a net positive in the question of the company's valuation if the deal does not go through.

This is very remote in terms of potential or risk at this time, but it is this that we look at here - what would happen, and where the company in such a scenario would be valued.

Unfortunately, I do not view the valuation in such a scenario as very good compared to what we see today.

Valuation for Hamburger Hafen - in the event of a deal not going through, the company is not attractive here

So, this is a what-if sort of scenario where we see if the company, at this time, would be an attractive play to look at if the deal were to not go through. When I sold everything, it was not related to any sort of tax considerations - I just went out, because I believed the company's share price wasn't an attractive price any longer, and I didn't think that if the deal didn't go through, that the company would be worth more. I still believe this to be the case.

Even though I very early on in 2020 gave the company a €22/share price, I do not believe the company to be able to reach this under these circumstances or macro, or if the deal does not go through. In my last article, you'll see that I cut this to €18/share as late as 2023, and that is where I still am today.

Because I do not view the difference as material, I continue to say that there's no real upside to the stock even if the deal was not to go through here - and I do not view it worth the risk to "BUY" more here, given the agreed-upon share price for HHLA. Since my last article, the conviction for the sale has gone up, with the executive and supervisory board of the company greenlighting the sale and fully recommending shareholders to accept the takeover offer from MSC.

In addition to this, and as an additional complication for any sort of alternative outcome, HHLA, MSC, and the City of Hamburg have signed a binding preliminary framework agreement foregoing a business combination agreement through which a common understanding was reached on key aspects related to securing HHLA and its business model in the long term. You may think that with only a high minority 49% stake, the company is still in play, but this takes away that the City of Hamburg intends to retain its majority, 50.1% stake in the business. MSC is only allowed to hold 49.9%, no more than that.

So, to be clear, and as I view this play, I say it's "done", here and this is my final article on this company before this deal is over.

Thesis

The company is now subject to a takeover offer, potentially by more than one, which has seen the valuation climb up to over €16.75, which is the current concrete takeover offer. Since my last article, we've seen significant consolidation in the deal, and it seems to now be "done".

While anything may happen to the company, and we may even see more and better upside for the business, in situations like these I choose to "go out", and take my capital elsewhere. As of now, I am very glad that I chose to do this, because my reinvestments have yielded excellent returns as well.

I now view the company as a "HOLD" here and a target for profit rotation. This is a reader request update, but as of this article I am "done" with Hamburger Hafen, I call it a successful overall investment, and close my coverage on this company.

Remember, I only use "SELL" in cases where a company is facing dire straits or a significant downturn - this is not such a case.

